If Fall Desserts & Lip Oil Had A Baby, It’d Be Gisou’s New Drop

There’s nothing better than fall — and, of course, the sweet treats that come along with it. And if you want the sweet smell of fall pastries with you (and on your lips) all day long, then you’re in luck. On Sept. 22, Gisou released three new Honey Infused Lip Oils inspired by this season’s sweet treats — and they even teamed up with a pastry chef to create them. (I’m hungry just thinking about it!)

Launched on the first day of fall, Gisou unveiled three new scents of their TikTok-viral Honey Infused Lip Oils ($28): Vanilla Glaze, Sticky Toffee, and Milky Mocha, made in collaboration with French pastry chef Cedric Grolet. “There’s something so special about fall-cozy nights, indulgent treats, and switching up my style,” Gisou’s founder, Negin Mirsalehi, said in a press release. “I wanted to capture that feeling with our new Honey Infused Lip Oils.”

Like the OG Honey Gold Lip Oil we know and love, these lippies feature Mirsalehi honey, hyaluronic acid, meadowfoam seed oil, bee garden oil blend, jojoba seed oil, and buriti fruit oil to help your lips stay soft and shining as we move into colder weather. Not only that, but these lip oils also feature slight tints: Vanilla Glaze is a sheer and milky pastel pink shade with a sweet vanilla cream scent, Sticky Toffee is a sheer and milky warm nude shade with a buttery toffee scent, and Milky Mocha is a sheer and milky mocha brown shade with a creamy chocolate espresso scent.

And, if you want to try these treats IRL, there’s an opportunity… if you’re in France, that is. On Oct. 4 and 5, Gisou is bringing these lippies to life at Cedric Grolet’s bakery — Cedric Grolet Opéra — in Paris. During this time, you’ll be able to try Grolet’s three pastries inspired by the collab with GIsou. “I’ve always admired Cedric’s incredible talent for transforming pastry into true works of art, and I’m so excited to see him bring our new Fall Lip Oil shades to life in a creative and irresistible way,” said Mirsalehi in a press release. “Knowing that our very own Mirsalehi Honey is an ingredient in each of these recipes makes this collaboration even more special. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the launch, bringing together the worlds of beauty and pastry in three delicious creations.”

So, if you’re living your Belly from TSITP fantasy, studying abroad, or simply living your life in Paris, consider swinging by and trying a treat for me.