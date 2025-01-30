32 Hair Perfumes & Oils That’ll Leave Your Hair Smelling Amazing All Day Long

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Like spring flowers, the intricate world of hair perfumes is starting to flourish. From now on, you no longer have to worry about damaging your hair with regular perfumes. Hair perfumes are the perfect addition to your hair care routine. They’re created specifically for your hair’s needs — unlike regular fragrances that can contain alcohol and harmful, drying ingredients. Hair oils will make your hair smell absolutely divine, not to mention nourish, replenish, protect, and promote hair health. Because your hair naturally absorbs fragrance and boosts scent, adding a personalized smell to your hair is key to smelling like fresh flowers all day. Imagine smelling like notes of jasmine, sandalwood, amber, or vanilla all day long? Sounds like a dream to me.

Good hair perfumes and oils are formulated to provide a long-lasting scent without damaging your strands, as well as tame frizz, create shine, and smooth out ends. Hair perfumes that smell good also may contain multi-functional formulas to protect your hair from environmental factors like the sun, wind, and pollution, too.

If you’re hoping to smell effortlessly amazing without damaging your hair, look no further. I’ve got you covered with more than 40 hair perfumes, oils, masks, and other functional products that will fill your hair with delicious, fresh scents to match the blossoming flowers of spring.

Rare Beauty If Rare Beauty’s original Find Comfort Fragrance Mist wasn’t enough for you, they recently dropped a brand new scent with notes of peach and fresh flower blossom. You can use this light and non-sticky fragrance both as a body mist and as a hair fragrance. It’s certain to leave your skin nourished and your hair feeling fresh and soft throughout the day. See on Rare Beauty

If you’re on TikTok, you’re familiar with Gisou. The woman-owned beauty brand is known for their fragrant, honey-infused hair care products that smell divine. This hair perfume is available in three different scents: honey, wild rose honey, and lavender. See on Sephora

I couldn’t forget to add Gisou’s hair oil. It’s great for eliminating unwanted dryness and frizz — not to mention its sweet notes of honey sourced directly from Gisou’s very own bee garden! See on Sephora

If you want to smell like you were just on a luxurious beach vacation, you’ve got to try this Ouai mist. It has a distinctive mix of fresh notes including dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose, and musk. Pair this tropical, clean mist with Ouai’s matching moisturizing body cream! See on Sephora

Ashley Tisdale’s body care line has one of the most fresh and unique scents on the market. The solar fleur scent is one of my favorites because of its delicate floral notes, and it also lasts throughout the entire day! This spray is not only great for your hair, but also to be used as a body and linen mist. Its captivating, fresh floral scent will have you buying one bottle after the other — and if you’re not the floral type, try the brand’s cashmere vanilla or lavender cloud scents. See on Target

This deluxe hair mist by Diptyque is enriched with protective and nourishing camellia oil, and adds a rich-yet-delicate scent of rose petals to your hair. See on Diptyque

Available in three other inviting scents including Peach Fields, Vanilla Sky, and Coconut Cove, this hair and body mist in the scent Boardwalk has nostalgic key notes of vanilla, cotton candy, and coconut milk. See on Sephora

This TikTok-famous hair primer from Lush is known for leaving hair smelling heavenly. With delicious notes of almond, coconut, and oat milk, it’s also a heat protector, detangler, and conditioning spray altogether, leaving your hair super smooth and fragrant. See on Lush

PHLUR With top notes of pink pepper and sugar crystals and basenotes of vanilla and sandalwood, this enriching hair and body mist is the perfect addition to your hair fragrance collection. Layer it with PHLUR’s 48-hour deodorant in the same scent for long-lasting wear. See on PHLUR

Chanel Like its original Coco Mademoiselle Fragrance, Chanel also has the most luxurious hair perfume on the market. Featuring subtle notes of patchouli, vetiver, orange, and jasmine, this airy and fresh hair perfume is the ideal match for your luxury fragrance ritual this spring. Consider pairing it with the Coco Mademoiselle Moisturizing Body Lotion for everyday wear. See on Chanel

Another amazing luxurious option is this one from YSL. This hair perfume contains the reinvented version of their innovative Libre scent with pomegranate extract, and comes in a smaller bottle perfect for on-the-go use. Get softer, silkier, and floral-scented hair with this option. See on YSL

Heretic Consider trying vegan-friendly brand Heretic’s most popular hair perfume this spring. Certain to leave your hair refreshed and nourished with earthy notes of cedar and coconut, it’ll also help your scalp maintain moisture throughout the day. It was handcrafted to layer perfectly with Heretic’s regular perfumes so you can build your own signature scent. See on Heretic

Sol de Janeiro Frizz can be a major concern if you’re into hair care. This hair oil from Sol de Janeiro enhances shine and fights frizz with moisturizing pequi and patauá oils. The recommended use is one pump for dry or damaged hair, and two pumps if you have thicker hair. Like every product from Sol de Janeiro, this hair oil provides the most captivating fragrance — the same notes of vanilla and pistachio from the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream we all know and love. See on Sephora

Praised for their fragrant hair products, OGX’s renewing dry oil spray has everything you could possibly want and need for your hair. Its paraben- and sulfate-free, lightweight, improves hair strength, and will leave your hair looking healthy and smelling citrusy. At $8, it’s also one of the most affordable hair oils. See on Amazon

The argan and avocado hair oil from Hairitage is a super affordable option if you’re looking to condition and make your hair smell amazing at a low cost. Best of all, it has a non-greasy formula, which is perfect for repairing and adding some extra shine to your hair. See on Walmart

L\’Oreal A classic drugstore favorite, this L’Oreal hair oil comes in a glass bottle, and has a slightly-sweet scent that won’t overpower your everyday perfume. Its oil-rich, non greasy formula will tame your split ends and smooth out your hair in seconds. See on Amazon

Moroccanoil This new Moroccanoil mist has been getting a lot of praise for its delicate, warm, floral smell. With key notes of spicy amber and sweet magnolia, your hair will feel like it came straight out of the salon. See on Sephora

Briogeo Ideal for frizz-free, slicked-back hairstyles, this styling stick provides 24-hour hold and the freshest, fruitiest scent. Get ready to have great smelling hair even when it isn’t freshly washed. See on Briogeo

Wella Professionals This hair oil is like no other. I’ve been using it non-stop for a while, and I’m obsessed with its unique, lightweight formula and feel. It’s designed to instantly gloss your hair, and I find it great for oiling the ends of my hair when it gets too dry. It’s enriched with camellia oil and white tea extract, so it has a super fresh smell and will mix well with your daily perfume. See on Amazon

LoveShackFancy This body and hair perfume mist from LoveShackFancy is all things spring and summer in a sun-colored glass bottle. Its lovely mix of coconut water, ylang-ylang, and amberwood notes offer a warm, tropical, and best of all, layerable scent. See on Sephora

If you’re looking for a quick way to keep your hair nourished and smelling amazing, consider using this ultra hydrating hair oil, as seen on TikTok. Because of its super lightweight formula, it works wonders even when applied on the finest hair. It smooths frizz, makes hair shiny, and has a light aroma of bergamot, yuzu, teakwood, and amber. See on Crown Affair

Byredo Inspired by the beauty of the Mojave Desert, this hair perfume has fresh Jamaican nesberry, amber, and cedarwood. Spray it on your hair after wash day and get ready to smell exquisite! See on Byredo

Also available in the cutest mini version, this body mist smells exactly like its name entails. With notes of sugar, lily blossom, vanilla, jasmine, and white cacao, it contains clinically-studied ingredients that are meant to have positive effects on your wellbeing and senses. Consider pairing it with Pacifica’s body wash and body lotion in the same wonderful scent. See on Pacifica

Pacifica Regular hair sprays usually smell like chemicals. This Big Waves Volume spray from Pacifica is not like the others — it has sea salt, coconut, and vanilla notes, so you can feel like a super cool surfer girl day or night. It’s also cruelty-free and doesn’t leave your hair stiff like regular sprays. See on Pacifica

This healing oil is made with a lightweight blend of clear oils that will instantly shine your hair. It has alpha keratin, which is clinically proven to repair all hair types. Its Tahitian gardenia flower extract will strengthen your hair and leave it smelling like an exquisite floral perfume — ideal for spring. See on Virtue Labs

Victoria\’s Secret Pink Transport back in time to your 10-year-old self who loved VS Pink body products and try out this mist! With a delightful honey fragrance, it also has hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5 for hydration. It can be paired with other Pink body products or worn on its own. See on Amazon

A hair oil AND a hair perfume in one? Sign me up! This perfumed hair oil works wonders. It enhances curls and waves, is sulfate-free, and smells fruity, floral, and sweet all in one bottle. Smell like spring flowers and protect your hair with this rich osmanthus-scented oil. See on Amazon

Davines With hundreds of good reviews on TikTok, this hair oil smells incredible and protects your hair from environmental factors like the wind and sun. Apply a few pumps on towel-dried hair and style it for an effortless, silky look. If you’re ready to smell expensive this spring, don’t miss out on this oil. See on Amazon

Pantene I’ve never seen a Pantene product this luxurious. It has Pro-Vitamin B5 and promises to repair and strengthen hair from root to tip in just 14 days! With its fine fragrance composed of light floral and tropical notes, you’ll be smelling like the freshest first days of spring. See on Amazon

Infused with camellia oil, which mimics natural hair oils, this product will instantly soak into your hair and leave it feeling deeply-nourished and soft. It has a light sweet and floral smell that matches the blooming spring flowers. See on Amazon

Bed Head Bed Head’s After Party cream is the ultimate anti-frizz product. It’s a professional hair cream that can be easily applied on both damp and dry hair, protects against humidity, and makes your hair smell good all day long no matter what you’re up to. See on Amazon