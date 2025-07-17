Spoiler alert: Spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 and Jenny Han’s We’ll Always Have Summer follow. From Finch to France, The Summer I Turned Pretty may be introducing fans to a new country this season. Caught between a complicated love triangle and now the opportunity to study abroad in Paris, Belly has more than one major decision to reckon with this season. The on-again-off-again dynamic between Belly and the Fisher brothers is a routine fans have become well accustomed to throughout the series. With cheating, breakups, and the resurfacing of unresolved romantic feelings constantly throwing a wrench in the trio’s connection, a semester abroad in Paris could stir up even more drama.

When Belly finds out she’s been admitted to a study abroad program in Paris for her fall semester of her senior year, she’s initially thrilled. But what should be an exciting opportunity to see the world and experience a new culture is quickly overshadowed by Jeremiah’s academic dilemma. After revealing that he’ll be taking an extra semester to graduate, Jeremiah’s extended time on campus now overlaps with the same period as Belly’s time in Paris. While she initially hesitates to go abroad knowing her boyfriend will still be around, a shocking confession soon turns their relationship on its head. Jeremiah admits that he previously cheated on Belly (not once, but twice), leaving her to reconsider everything in light of these shocking realizations.

In Seasons 1 and 2, we see Belly reading The Hunger Games in French and even speaking the language at Steven’s graduation party. These subtle references have painted Paris as the perfect backdrop for exploring new beginnings, discovering more about herself, and perhaps gaining clarity on her relationship with Conrad and Jeremiah. So, will Belly go to Paris in The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3? Here are some clues.

The TSITP Cast Was Spotted Filming In Paris

Fans were excited to see Lola Tung, who plays Belly, attending fashion shows and serving new looks during Paris Fashion Week. However, what may have initially appeared to be an ordinary Fashion Week excursion coincidentally aligned with a week of filming for Season 3 of TSITP. Tung was spotted in various locations around the city with Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah. In one video captured by fans, the pair was seen embracing in front of Notre Dame, with Belly holding some luggage at her side.

Train stations, quiet city streets, and iconic Parisian landmarks became the backdrop for this segment of Season 3. With Jeremiah appearing in several of these scenes, many fans are predicting a possible reunion between the couple. Belly’s travel bags may offer another hint at her study abroad plans. Carrying both a large travel backpack and suitcase, she’s likely packed for an extended trip.

How Does Belly’s Time Abroad In The Show Differ From The Books?

In the books, Belly spends a year abroad in Spain after her breakup with Jeremiah. During this new era, Conrad creeps back into the picture, writing her letters in an attempt to rekindle their bond. While we don’t know whether Conrad will play a larger role in her time abroad, fan sightings of other cast members in Paris may add yet another layer to the ongoing love triangle.

The show also shortens her time abroad from a full year to just one fall semester. Considering the three-year time jump established in the first two episodes of Season 3, this condensed timeline makes sense, speeding up the events of the show to better suit the screen. While it’s not confirmed whether Belly will officially take the leap to Paris, the clues are slowly stacking up. From her luggage to fan-captured footage and familiar faces abroad, there’s plenty for fans to dissect as they await what’s next.