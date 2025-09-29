10 Game Day Must-Haves From UO’s Good Game Collection

Football season is in full swing — and if there’s one thing to love about the season (aside from buffalo chicken dip and tailgates), it’s game day outfits. Over the years, game day fashion has evolved from your tried-and-true college logo hoodie and leggings to full-on style moments. And, if you’re looking for a one-stop shop for all things college game day fashion, then look no further than Urban Outfitters’s Good Game Collection.

Inspired by trending fall fashion and the athletic styles of football season, Urban Outfitters’s game day collection is perfect for crafting the perfect game day look. From cozy sweat sets to sports-inspired accessories and footwear, the Good Game Collection has something for everyone — especially if you’re going for a ‘fit that’s stylish, but still has that “school spirit” energy.

But that’s not all when it comes ot the collection: This year, Urban Outfitters is bringing all the game day looks directly to college students. Good Game showcases the Urban Outfitters’s style we know and love with curated College Shops in 23 campus-adjacent stores nationwide, featuring your fave Urban Outfitters brands like BDG denim and the Out From Under Bec collection — as well as brands like Nike, The North Face, and more. Not to mention, the campaign also features on-campus activations — like concerts (with headliners like Yung Gravy) and exclusive gifiting suites.

Look, these days, the game itself is only half the fun — the other half is celebrating the win (or mourning the loss) with an IG-worthy fit. So, whether you’re cheering on your team from the student section, the tailgate, or the comfort of your apartment couch, your game day outfit should always be on point. And if you’re ready to step up your game day style, here are 10 essentials from Urban Outfitters’s Good Game Collection to shop now.

urban outfitters Good Game Football Jersey Tee ($49) This is a staple, IMO — especially if you’re not interested in what’s actually happening on the field (real). This jersey tee comes in nine colorways, so you can find the best one to rep your school’s colors. See On Urban Outfitters

urban outfitters adidas Women’s Tekwen Slip-On Sneaker ($65) Tailgates and game days call for comfy sneaks. These Adidas sneakers have a no-lace design, so they’re perfect to slip on before heading out to party. (And, bonus, you don’t need to worry about your shoes being untied!) See On Urban Outfitters

urban outfitters Out From Under Brenda Lace Stripe Jogger Sweatpant ($59) Who says your game day fit can’t be cozy? These sweatpants bring a chill vibe to any outfit and look great paired with a jersey, T-shirt, or sweatshirt. See On Urban Outfitters

urban outfitters Out From Under Bec Skater Mini Skort ($39) If you’re looking to dress up your game day vibe, then look no further than a skort. The length is short, but the built-in shorts underneath add a layer of security that keeps things covered. Plus, it would look adorable with your college’s apparel. See On Urban Outfitters

urban outfitters The North Face Nuptse Crossbody Bag ($70) For the people who don’t want to carry their essentials in their pockets, this crossbody from The North Face gets the job done. It’s small, durable, and perfect for holding your phone, keys, wallet, and anything else you need. See On Urban Outfitters

urban outfitters Out From Under Bec Good Game Double Layer Bra Top ($19) This double-layer bra top has all of the sporty vibes. Available in three colorways, there are a few options for those who want to bring a bit of spice to the tailgate. See On Urban Outfitters

urban outfitters Vintage By UO Oval Wrap Sunglasses ($20) If you’re headed to a daytime game, you’re gonna need some shades — and these retro-inspired sunglasses are the perfect addition to any game day fit. See On Urban Outfitters

Consider your game day fashion leveled-up, bestie.