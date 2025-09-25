8 Game Day Outfit Ideas Based On Your School’s Conference

Class is back in session for college students, which means football season is upon us. Whether you’re a sports fanatic or just there for the tailgate, game day calls for a fun, festive outfit. When you think of game day fits, a few things may come to mind: jerseys, face paint, and being decked out from head-to-toe in school colors. But there are some fun ways to pick your game day outfit based on your school’s conference, too.

There are so many ways to dress up for the big game. When choosing an outfit, two factors come into play: style and comfort. Game days can be long and exhausting, with a lot of time spent on your feet (or maybe even jumping up in the stands when your team scores). While showing school pride is often the main focus, the comfort and practicality of your look can’t be ignored. Not to mention, styles and weather differ from school to school. While the sun still blazes in the fall in some cities, cool breezes and leaves falling are the reality in others.

No matter where your game day festivities take place, there are so many possibilities for game day outfits. Choose one that fits your personal style and makes you feel most confident. To get started, here are some ideas based on your school’s conference. Whether you’re in the SEC, Big 10, ACC, or Big 12, I’ve got you covered.

Southeastern Conference (SEC)

The SEC is big on school pride. Dresses and heels are popular on game day in the SEC, but of course, wear what makes you most comfortable. Check out these ideas for an especially bold look.

The Big 10

The Big 10 stretches from the east to west coast. While styles definitely vary amongst the regions, here’s some inspo to get started.

Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)

While the ACC is often known for basketball, its students show up for football game days just as much.

Big 12

The Big 12 schools are scattered across the country, but whether you’re in Florida, Utah, or anywhere in between, here are some fit check-worthy styles.