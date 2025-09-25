8 Game Day Outfit Ideas Based On Your School’s Conference

Class is back in session for college students, which means football season is upon us. Whether you’re a sports fanatic or just there for the tailgate, game day calls for a fun, festive outfit. When you think of game day fits, a few things may come to mind: jerseys, face paint, and being decked out from head-to-toe in school colors. But there are some fun ways to pick your game day outfit based on your school’s conference, too.
There are so many ways to dress up for the big game. When choosing an outfit, two factors come into play: style and comfort. Game days can be long and exhausting, with a lot of time spent on your feet (or maybe even jumping up in the stands when your team scores). While showing school pride is often the main focus, the comfort and practicality of your look can’t be ignored. Not to mention, styles and weather differ from school to school. While the sun still blazes in the fall in some cities, cool breezes and leaves falling are the reality in others.
No matter where your game day festivities take place, there are so many possibilities for game day outfits. Choose one that fits your personal style and makes you feel most confident. To get started, here are some ideas based on your school’s conference. Whether you’re in the SEC, Big 10, ACC, or Big 12, I’ve got you covered.
Southeastern Conference (SEC)
The SEC is big on school pride. Dresses and heels are popular on game day in the SEC, but of course, wear what makes you most comfortable. Check out these ideas for an especially bold look.
- Monochrome Black Or White
-
For this, choose a base dress, romper, or matching set in black and white. Accessorize with buttons, jewelry, or a bag in your school’s colors.
- Fringe
-
Step outside your box and try on a little fringe. A dress like this one (in one of your school’s colors, of course) looks classy while still making a statement.
The Big 10
The Big 10 stretches from the east to west coast. While styles definitely vary amongst the regions, here’s some inspo to get started.
- Monochrome Black Or White
-
For this, choose a base dress, romper, or matching set in black and white. Accessorize with buttons, jewelry, or a bag in your school’s colors.
- Fringe
-
Step outside your box and try on a little fringe. A dress like this one (in one of your school’s colors, of course) looks classy while still making a statement.
- DIY Top
-
The Big 10 fits tend to be a little more low-key than the SEC, but they’re spirited nonetheless. If none of the shirts in the school store are your style, why not make one yourself? Get together with some friends and DIY your ideal game day top. Grab a plain T-shirt or tank and paint, add patches or ribbons, or even cut it up. The possibilities are endless.
- Matching Jacket & Headband
-
If football season at your school is too chilly for shorts and tank tops, this is for you. A color-coordinated jacket and thick headband will ensure that you’re both warm and repping your team. While jackets and headbands with your school’s logo are so cute, plain ones in your school’s colors work equally well.
Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC)
While the ACC is often known for basketball, its students show up for football game days just as much.
- Monochrome Black Or White
-
For this, choose a base dress, romper, or matching set in black and white. Accessorize with buttons, jewelry, or a bag in your school’s colors.
- Fringe
-
Step outside your box and try on a little fringe. A dress like this one (in one of your school’s colors, of course) looks classy while still making a statement.
- DIY Top
-
The Big 10 fits tend to be a little more low-key than the SEC, but they’re spirited nonetheless. If none of the shirts in the school store are your style, why not make one yourself? Get together with some friends and DIY your ideal game day top. Grab a plain T-shirt or tank and paint, add patches or ribbons, or even cut it up. The possibilities are endless.
- Matching Jacket & Headband
-
If football season at your school is too chilly for shorts and tank tops, this is for you. A color-coordinated jacket and thick headband will ensure that you’re both warm and repping your team. While jackets and headbands with your school’s logo are so cute, plain ones in your school’s colors work equally well.
- Skirt In Your School’s Colors
-
Naturally, your mind might gravitate towards wearing a top in your school colors, but what about a skirt? Like mentioned in the video, pair this with a baby tee or jersey and plenty of color-coordinated accessories.
- Gingham
-
Gingham is a unique way to look adorable in literally any color. Choose a gingham dress, top, or skirt in your school color, and pair it with a hair ribbon to take the fit up a notch.
Big 12
The Big 12 schools are scattered across the country, but whether you’re in Florida, Utah, or anywhere in between, here are some fit check-worthy styles.
- Monochrome Black Or White
-
For this, choose a base dress, romper, or matching set in black and white. Accessorize with buttons, jewelry, or a bag in your school’s colors.
- Fringe
-
Step outside your box and try on a little fringe. A dress like this one (in one of your school’s colors, of course) looks classy while still making a statement.
- DIY Top
-
The Big 10 fits tend to be a little more low-key than the SEC, but they’re spirited nonetheless. If none of the shirts in the school store are your style, why not make one yourself? Get together with some friends and DIY your ideal game day top. Grab a plain T-shirt or tank and paint, add patches or ribbons, or even cut it up. The possibilities are endless.
- Matching Jacket & Headband
-
If football season at your school is too chilly for shorts and tank tops, this is for you. A color-coordinated jacket and thick headband will ensure that you’re both warm and repping your team. While jackets and headbands with your school’s logo are so cute, plain ones in your school’s colors work equally well.
- Skirt In Your School’s Colors
-
Naturally, your mind might gravitate towards wearing a top in your school colors, but what about a skirt? Like mentioned in the video, pair this with a baby tee or jersey and plenty of color-coordinated accessories.
- Gingham
-
Gingham is a unique way to look adorable in literally any color. Choose a gingham dress, top, or skirt in your school color, and pair it with a hair ribbon to take the fit up a notch.
- Denim
-
You can never go wrong with denim. Style a denim mini skirt, shorts, or even jeans with a top of your choice.
- Cowboy Boots
-
Boots are a game day classic that can be styled with so many outfits. Choose a color that can be matched with multiple looks, and you’ll have a new go-to game day shoe.