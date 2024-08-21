The summer has flown by, and right before our very eyes, brat summer is becoming brat autumn. Autumn brings the back-to-school season, which means dorms are starting become full of students (both incoming freshmen and returning upperclassmen) with every passing day. Even though I’m going into my senior year, I still look forward to watching all the videos of people moving into their new spaces as much as I did in high school. It brings back all the excitement of moving to campus for the first time, even though I’ve done it quite a few times by this point.

For many, going away to college is the first time they’re going to be living away from home, and that can be really scary! But decorating your dorm room can make college feel more like home — potentially even more so than your actual home, since you get to decorate it to match your own style and personality! Whether you’re sharing the space with a roommate or moving into a single, there are so many ways that decorating can turn blank walls (and, let’s be honest, super ugly furniture) into a super cute room!

If you need some inspo, TikTok certain has you covered with many students sharing their dorm tours on TikTok. Whether you want your room to be very demure, bold and in your face, or anything in between, these fall 2024 dorm tour TikToks have you covered.

A Preppy & Coquette Suite

For those who are sharing a space, this video is great inspo! It shows how different styles and preferences can still make for an aesthetically cohesive space. Pro tip: Try playing around with your respective favorite colors, like the Mizzou students in this video, to find a balance between what you and your roomies like. It’s the best of both worlds!

A Dreamy Boho Double

This is my favorite trend for dorm videos, and you can feel the friendship between these two Howard University roomies! Having fake vines is an easy way to add greenery without having real plants, and hanging twinkle lights and tapestries gives the space a comfortable, lived-in feel.

A Low-Lit Vibey Space

Those sunset led lamps that were trending back in 2020 are actually a great way to add ambiance to your dorm room, since these spaces can have some pretty harsh lighting. Also, peep the “Saturdays Are For The Girls ” flag. Iconic.

Sweet Southern Style

This University of Alabama dorm tour shows a very classic Southern dorm style. I love the matchiness of this room; clearly, these roomies coordinated over summer break.

A Chic Wall Transformation

These North Carolina Agricultural and Technical School students may be geniuses; they used wallpaper to completely transform their room’s cinder block walls. I had no idea there were wallpapers that stick to dorm walls and don’t pull off paint! I’m officially inspired.

A Pink Palace

This Eastern Kentucky University dorm tour might be my favorite, if for no other reason than it being pink-themed. Having a singular color palette is sure to bring a room together and make your decor seem more purposeful and put-together.

Monochrome Sophistication

This video from Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University shows how cute a monochromatic theme can be when you aren’t sucked into the gray dorm room trap. (Trust me, I know the trap well.) This is a super sophisticated way to utilize the space and still be minimal.

A Cottagecore Dream

This Kennesaw State University dorm tour is the complete opposite of the previous one, showing a colorful, maximalist vibe. Tapestries and trinkets are the way to go to achieve this look.

A Spacious Single Made for Productivity

Having a dry erase board, or some kind of calendar you can write on is both good for decor and keeping track of your assignments and appointments — plus, look at how much room this student has! (BRB, looking up more Campbell University dorm layouts.)

A Fashion-Forward Y2K Throwback

This is great inspo for those who loves Y2K and maximalist vibes, and would rather have the homey feel of having a room full of *stuff * than keeping it demure.

Mixed Aesthetics That Still Mesh

This is a goody! I love how the boho aesthetic mixes with disco balls, coquette touches, and a few nostalgic throwbacks.

Twinning With Personal Touches

This video is good if you and your roomie want to try twinning it while still making your space feel personal. Also, this video shows how you can turn photos from home into super cute decor — this isn’t a new idea, but it’s a classic dorm staple for a reason.

A Lowkey, Cozy Single

This video shows a super cozy transformation, with great addition of fairy lights, a comfy chair, and a small area rug. These are the forgotten heroes of making a place feel like a home, and your cold dorm room floor could probably benefit from a rug. Cute and practical.