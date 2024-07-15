The Top 5 Most Popular Dorm Aesthetics, According To Actual Trendy College Students

Moving into your college dorm is something everyone cherishes, even though it can get hectic and exhausting. And while this might be the first time you live away from family and friends, it’s an exciting opportunity to seek independence, establish new connections, and set up a home away from home. Plus, setting up your living situation on campus is a great way to let your personality shine in a space that is otherwise cold, beige, and not very stylish.
The one thing that most college students get excited about is how they’ll decorate their dorm so that it feels just like home, or better yet, so that it feels completely different. However, sometimes it can be difficult to decide what kind of decor you want to purchase, especially with how many aesthetics exist, like boho, coastal cowgirl, beachy, modern, and more. With so many choices, narrowing down the vibe of your new space probably seems impossible.
Sometimes, all you need is a little nudge to discover aesthetics and dorm decor that you may otherwise never have thought of. That’s where we come in. Earlier this summer, Her Campus surveyed over 70 of our community’s trendiest Gen Zers (thank you, Campus Trendsetters!) about the dorm aesthetics they absolutely love. So don’t worry too much about where to start looking for an aesthetic, because they’ve got you covered. Here are the most popular dorm aesthetics, according to some of the trendiest college-attending Gen Zers.
- COZY
The most popular of all those we surveyed, the “cozy” aesthetic takes the cake. A cozy dorm vibe usually entails soft textures, really leaning into that warm feeling that makes you feel like you’re safe at home. Gentle colors like lavender, light blue, or any neutral shade can make your room feel like a safe haven after a long day of classes.
HC Tip: If you want to make your space feel extra cozy, we recommend putting up a string of fairy lights to create a comforting glow. Also, don’t hold back on the pillows. Plush and comfortable pillows are always a great way to soften your space.
- Minimalist
For those who aren’t big on being flashy or loud with their dorm space, the minimalist aesthetic is perfect for you. Minimally decorating your dorm with simple and serene items in neutral colors like beige, gray, and white (a top response for the most popular dorm colors) will allow you to make your tight quarters feel more spacious. (Another way to optimize space in a minimalist dorm room is to buy storage for under your bed where you can tuck away items you don’t need every day.) You’ll also want to make sure you allow natural light to filter into the space to complete the minimalist look.
HC Tip: If you like the minimal look, but want to include some color in your space, try out soft colors like lavender or light green. Or, opt for pops of color by purchasing some plants for your dorm — faux or real, we’re not judging!
- Clean Girl
Similar to the minimalist look, everything about the clean girl aesthetic screams “organized.” With this vibe, everything you include in your space should look sleek, elegant, and chic — that means no busy patterns or colors. If you’re someone who hates clutter, you’ll probably love this one. The color palette for this look can vary, but it’s usually paired with light colors, especially white, in order to make the room seem more refined and neat.
HC Tip: Unlike minimalist, the clean girl aesthetic encourages things, so have fun with wall and room decor.
- ALL THINGS PINK
Barbiecore lovers, this one’s for you. After white, pink was the second most popular color chosen by our respondents. Fortunately for dorm room shoppers, pink is everywhere, so feel free to completely drench your room with it! You can play around with different shades of pink — like baby pink, dusty rose, or hot pink — or just stick with one to use as an accent color.
HC Tip: While bedding and artwork may be the first place you look to infuse pink into your space, don’t forget about some more unpredictable pink accent opportunities like an armchair, rug, or funky mirror.
- Girly
If you love all things feminine — from Hello Kitty vibes to the coquette aesthetic — then a girly dorm room would perfectly suit you! Expressing femininity through decor and cute accessories will make your room shine. Things like hanging lights, extravagant vanities, and an array of plushes all make for that girly vibe.
HC Tip: Incorporate motifs like hearts, flowers, or delicate bows throughout your room, in both decor and artwork, to really hone in on the hyper-feminine aesthetic you’re going for.
Other Top Dorm Aesthetics
Other honorable mentions that didn’t make the top five — but are still super popular!) included the coastal aesthetic, the homey aesthetic, and the loud color aesthetic. But remember, the most important thing is that your space feels right for you, so while our survey is here to help you out with some ideas, do what makes you feel comfortable, happy, and ready to take on the school year.