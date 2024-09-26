How can you not fall in amour with the City of Lights when watching Emily in Paris? The scenery, the food, and of course, the fashion! And now that Season 4 has premiered on Netflix, the style is better than ever! Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi told Netflix that just like how Emily Cooper (executive producer Lily Collins) is blossoming as a producer, she wanted to make her blossom on-screen with Emily’s fashion looks, too.

“I think she was a little bud in previous seasons, and now she’s really coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger, with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes,” Fitoussi said.

As your passion for Emily and her friends’ fashion statements takes hold, you may want to turn those looks into your own. And with Halloween approaching, now is the perfect time to take a peek into your wardrobe or go window shopping for some Emily in Paris-inspired costumes! Emily tends to show off her resourcefulness, so it’s easy to do the same for Halloween. Here are a few of my favorite picks from Season 4 that you could implement for a spooktacular night!