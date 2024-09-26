How can you not fall in amour with the City of Lights when watching Emily in Paris? The scenery, the food, and of course, the fashion! And now that Season 4 has premiered on Netflix, the style is better than ever! Costume designer Marylin Fitoussi told Netflix that just like how Emily Cooper (executive producer Lily Collins) is blossoming as a producer, she wanted to make her blossom on-screen with Emily’s fashion looks, too.
“I think she was a little bud in previous seasons, and now she’s really coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger, with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes,” Fitoussi said.
As your passion for Emily and her friends’ fashion statements takes hold, you may want to turn those looks into your own. And with Halloween approaching, now is the perfect time to take a peek into your wardrobe or go window shopping for some Emily in Paris-inspired costumes! Emily tends to show off her resourcefulness, so it’s easy to do the same for Halloween. Here are a few of my favorite picks from Season 4 that you could implement for a spooktacular night!
- Masquerade Ball
-
Hamburglar, who? That was my immediate thought when I saw this outfit. But I know that this could be a major Halloween slay! Grab this beautiful black and white 1960’s Off-Shoulder Stripes Jumpsuit ($23) from Retro Stage, which would work really well for a costume. Pair it with this Wide Brim Straw Hat ($20) from H&M, or go for something more Hepburn-inspired with this Wool Wide Brim Hat ($20) from Amazon. Grab a masquerade mask from your local Spirit Halloween and you’ve got a look that’ll kill. A fun, added twist could be wearing a green wig for an Emily in Paris a la Beetlejuice costume!
- Emily’s Teddy Coat & Matching Purse
-
There’s nothing better than an oversized teddy coat. It looks classic, cozy, and cute, but most importantly, it’s warm and soft. I loved seeing Emily in this big, fluffy Isabel Marant teddy coat coupled with a pair of over-the-knee Christian Louboutin boots. Although this outfit looks a bit heavy, at least you know you’ll be staying warm and cozy onAll Hallow’s Eve! To recreate this look, I suggest this Teddy Bear Borg Coat ($63) from Pretty Little Thing. Not only is it extra long, but it also comes with pockets — perfect for carrying some extra sweet treats! For the shoes, Amazon has a cute pair of Over The Knee Boots ($54) complete with buckles and a demure heel for those long walks hopping from party to party. The newsboy cap is back in Season 4, so let’s go the extra mile with this Vince Camuto Melton Newsboy Cap ($17) from Nordstrom Rack. I didn’t think that Emily’s outfit could get any better, but then she added a matching purse! This San Diego Hat Co. Toasty Tote ($68) from Anthropologie would be a great pick because 1. It’s a tote bag, and 2. It’s a fuzzy tote bag that can hold all the girly essentials!
- Emily in Rome
-
In an interview with People, Collins said the looks for Season 4 Part 2 were “very much inspired by [the film] Roman Holiday.” Hence the reason behind so many Audrey Hepburn-esque scarves, neck ties, and polka dots. While Emily is exploring Rome with new love interest Marcello, she’s seen wearing a polka-dot blouse from Vivienne Westwood, paired with a Vivienne Westwood denim jacket, shorts, and Christian Louboutin penny loafers. bvious choices for casual sightseeing. For spooky season, try this polka-dotted blouse from Amazon that’s only $30, and wear it with these A-Line Denim Shorts ($30) from Loft. The scarf Emily wears really ties the look together, and you can style it multiple ways, with something like this Signature Print Silk Skinny Scarf ($32) from the Coach Outlet.
Now let’s talk about the butterfly bag. Emily is wearing the Peter and James Atelier Butterfly Bag, which transforms from a shoulder bag to a butterfly backpack… with a price tag of roughly $3,555. I had to be like Emily and get a little creative. A cute and cheaper alternative for Halloween would be this adorable heart-shaped backpack ($20) from Amazon. Not only does it give all the spooky vibes, but it also has cute little bat wings attached!