5 ‘Emily In Paris’ Looks Inspired By Audrey Hepburn In Season 4

Before there was the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris, there was Audrey in Paris. Celebrated as one of the most beloved Hollywood starlets of all time, Audrey Hepburn has taken center stage on fashion lovers’ moodboards (and hearts!) for years, serving as the blueprint for effortless elegance and timeless fashion.
Say what you want about Emily in Paris’ heroine, Emily Cooper, and her outfits, but they’re whimsical, eye-catching and the epitome of someone who’s never met a print she didn’t love. Let’s not forget when she paired a plaid neon jacket with a striped shirt in Season 3. Minimalism? Never heard of her. But let’s be real, when she does get it right, she really gets it right.
More often than not, that fashion magic happens when Emily’s channeling her inner Hepburn and giving a nod to her très chic, iconic style. So whether it’s a LBD moment or a vibrant gown, Emily’s best-dressed days come straight from Hepburn’s lookbook.
I would say Audrey walked so Emily could run, but that would be a faux pas. The outfits prove that the two seem to be walking hand-in-hand instead, paying tribute to a legend while still allowing Emily to carve out her own sartorial identity in the City of Lights. Here are five times where Emily in Paris Season 4 referenced iconic looks from Audrey Hepburn.
- The Black & White Striped Suit
-
OK, so the look was mainly inspired by a gown Babe Paley’s daughter, Amanda Carter Burden, wore to Truman Capote’s black and white masquerade ball back in 1966. However, the wide-brimmed hat Cooper added to the look was a nod to Audrey Hepburn’s character, Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady. Harris Reed, the costume designer behind the ensemble, even deemed Lily Collins “our generation’s Audrey Hepburn” in an interview with WWD. Talk about the best of both worlds!
- The Red Dress Moment
-
It’s funny (pun fully intended) that Cooper chose this look for the steps in Rome. If you’ve seen Funny Face, you’ll know Hepburn’s character, Jo Stockton, was actually in Paris when she donned a strapless red gown and matching shawl. This look further proves Cooper’s knack for modernizing Hepburn’s iconic outfits, as she’s wearing pants under her open-front skirt. Perhaps she also has someone to declare, “Take the picture!” as she descends the staircase.
- The Vespa Dress
-
Who’s the cute boy with the white Vespa and the Italian accent? In another promotional video for the show, Cooper is seen riding a Vespa with her arms around Marcello, her Italian fling. However, it’s her polka dot dress that steals the spotlight. With its colorful print and white petticoat, Hepburn fans will recognize the look from Roman Holiday, particularly the scene where Hepburn’s Princess Ann is seen riding a Vespa with a man of her own.
- The Striped Necktie & Button-Down
-
Roman Holiday (1953)
vs
Emily in Paris, ep. “Roman Holiday” (2024)@netflix @NetflixFR pic.twitter.com/Mt5WYTclEP
— Angry Yara 👁👅👁 (@angry_yara) September 13, 2024
Cooper’s polka dot moment wasn’t the only nod to Roman Holiday. In another romantic moment, she’s seen in the striped necktie and button-down blouse combo Princess Ann sported in the film. To add yet another modern touch (one that was very Emily Cooper), she snaps photos as she rides along. Bonus points for the no-makeup makeup look!
- The Ski Look
-
Emily in Paris has always been fun to watch for the fashion, but the Audrey Hepburn looks this season are next level. pic.twitter.com/xlwFkjoqIu
— Lauren Grace (@Graceyourself__) September 13, 2024
Upon first glance, it just looks like Cooper’s channeling her inner mob wife in preparation for a chic trip to the French Alps. However, it’s actually a nod to Hepburn’s look as Regina Lampert in the opening scene of Charade. Fun fact: Behind the scenes, Lily Collins actually tried on Hepburn’s exact glasses from the movie for this look! However, she did wear a recreation of them for the show.
All this to say that the je ne sais quoi behind Cooper’s outfits is a touch of Hollywood glamour from the ultimate style blueprint herself. The whole world strives to attain Hepburn’s elegance, so why shouldn’t Cooper? C’est la vie.