5 ‘Emily In Paris’ Looks Inspired By Audrey Hepburn In Season 4

Before there was the Netflix hit series Emily in Paris, there was Audrey in Paris. Celebrated as one of the most beloved Hollywood starlets of all time, Audrey Hepburn has taken center stage on fashion lovers’ moodboards (and hearts!) for years, serving as the blueprint for effortless elegance and timeless fashion.

Say what you want about Emily in Paris’ heroine, Emily Cooper, and her outfits, but they’re whimsical, eye-catching and the epitome of someone who’s never met a print she didn’t love. Let’s not forget when she paired a plaid neon jacket with a striped shirt in Season 3. Minimalism? Never heard of her. But let’s be real, when she does get it right, she really gets it right.

More often than not, that fashion magic happens when Emily’s channeling her inner Hepburn and giving a nod to her très chic, iconic style. So whether it’s a LBD moment or a vibrant gown, Emily’s best-dressed days come straight from Hepburn’s lookbook.

I would say Audrey walked so Emily could run, but that would be a faux pas. The outfits prove that the two seem to be walking hand-in-hand instead, paying tribute to a legend while still allowing Emily to carve out her own sartorial identity in the City of Lights. Here are five times where Emily in Paris Season 4 referenced iconic looks from Audrey Hepburn.