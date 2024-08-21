The New Disney Halloween Merch Is About To Bankrupt Me, I Fear

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As fall slowly approaches, it is time to gear up for several things — pumpkin spice lattes, fall boots and sweaters, and, most importantly, Halloween. The spooky holiday has always been an important part of the fall season, and there are many ways to prepare for it. Many people begin stocking up on decorations and planning their costumes super early, which is why Disney is so great. The brand put out their Disney Halloween merch in August, including everything from mugs and sweaters to earrings and pillows.

The Disney Store has you covered with their newest Disney Halloween 2024 merch. And they left no product category out — their over-400 cute and spooky Halloween items include clothes, costumes for kids and adults, backpacks and purses, furniture decor, and more. With so many options, it could take a while to scroll through the entire collection, so that’s where I come in. Here are the 12 best pieces of Disney Halloween 2024 merch that’ll be perfect to add to your bag this upcoming spooky holiday.