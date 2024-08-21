The New Disney Halloween Merch Is About To Bankrupt Me, I Fear

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
As fall slowly approaches, it is time to gear up for several things — pumpkin spice lattes, fall boots and sweaters, and, most importantly, Halloween. The spooky holiday has always been an important part of the fall season, and there are many ways to prepare for it. Many people begin stocking up on decorations and planning their costumes super early, which is why Disney is so great. The brand put out their Disney Halloween merch in August, including everything from mugs and sweaters to earrings and pillows.
The Disney Store has you covered with their newest Disney Halloween 2024 merch. And they left no product category out — their over-400 cute and spooky Halloween items include clothes, costumes for kids and adults, backpacks and purses, furniture decor, and more. With so many options, it could take a while to scroll through the entire collection, so that’s where I come in. Here are the 12 best pieces of Disney Halloween 2024 merch that’ll be perfect to add to your bag this upcoming spooky holiday.
- Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Mug ($25)
-
There’s no spookier way to enjoy your morning coffee (or PSL, if that’s more your thing) than with the Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Mug. With its bright orange pumpkin shade and green stem for a handle, this mug is the coziest piece of Halloween merch to enjoy this fall season.
- Mickey Mouse & Friends Halloween Sweater ($70)
-
This Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Sweater is a great match for you and your entire family. It features some of your favorite Disney characters — including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy — in their spookiest getups. Available in multiple sizes, this sweater is a must-add to your Halloween wardrobe this year.
- Hocus Pocus Glow-In-The-Dark Loungefly Backpack ($89)
-
What’s a Halloween merch list without your favorite witches? This glow-in-the-dark Hocus Pocus comes just in time for back-to-school season, with glow-in-dark details throughout the design that features Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson as well as Binx the cat.
- Mickey Mouse Halloween Candy Corn Starbucks Tumbler ($50)
-
Disney has collaborated with one of the top coffee companies, Starbucks, for this specific piece of merch. The Mickey Mouse Candy Corn Starbucks Tumbler features three colors, including white, orange, and yellow, resembling one of Halloween’s most iconic candies. Plus, it keeps your beverages cold or hot on the go!
- Mickey Mouse Halloween Plush Slippers ($35)
-
What better way to stay warm this fall than with these Mickey Mouse Halloween Plush Slippers? Thanks to a soft orange fleece lining, embroidered details, and plush ears, they will keep you cozy every step of the way.
- The Haunted Mansion Throw Pillow ($35)
-
If you want to add some simple yet scary decorations to your dorm this year, you’ve got to pick up this Haunted Mansion-themed throw pillow. Not feeling one side of the design? No worries — this pillow is double-sided, meaning you can flip it over to whichever side best screams “Halloween” to you!
- The Haunted Mansion Plate Set ($40)
-
With this plate set, dinner time becomes scarily fun! It features some of your favorite haunted mansion characters, including Medusa, The Hitchhiking Ghost, The Bride, Master Gracey, and more. This four-plate set will set the scene when you’re serving up a Halloween feast — plus it’s microwave and dishwasher safe.
- Her Universe Mickey Mouse Halloween Cardigan ($55)
-
Looks like Taylor Swift isn’t the only one with iconic cardigans. This Mickey Mouse Halloween Cardigan is a great piece of Halloween clothing that you can wear for the entire fall season. With its bold orange and black checkered design, this cardigan features a scared Mickey peeking through his fingers on the front.
- BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Jack-O-Lantern Earrings ($35)
-
With their brass and goldtone finish, these BaubleBar Mickey Mouse earrings are the perfect age-appropriate item for everyone, including children. They’ve even got small flecks of green glitter in them, ensuring you’ll shine as you wear them through the parks or while trick-or-treating.
- Jack Skellington Light ($40)
-
You can’t do Halloween decorations without Jack Skellington, and this Nightmare Before Christmas light makes for home decor to light up your dorm with this Halloween season. With the ability to switch between eight different colors, this Jack Skellington light is easily customizable — it’s controlled with just a tap on the head.
- Stitch Pumpkin Halloween Candy Bowl ($50)
-
Giving out candy for trick-or-treaters just got so much more fun with this cute Stitch candy bowl. The bowl features the iconic character with his mouth wide open, ready to hold all your candy. He’s holding a pumpkin in his hand, inviting all trick-or-treaters to reach in and grab their sweet treats!
- Mickey Mouse & Friends Halloween Countdown Calendar ($60)
-
This Mickey Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar will have you even more excited about this year’s Halloween. With Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto Halloween figurines in a miniature haunted house setting, this decor will keep everyone updated on just how many days are left till the spookiest of them all!