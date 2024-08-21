Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
disney halloween 2024 merch
disney halloween 2024 merch
Disney x BaubleBar, Disney x Starbucks, Disney Store
Style > Decor

The New Disney Halloween Merch Is About To Bankrupt Me, I Fear

Diamond Moore

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

As fall slowly approaches, it is time to gear up for several things — pumpkin spice lattes, fall boots and sweaters, and, most importantly, Halloween. The spooky holiday has always been an important part of the fall season, and there are many ways to prepare for it. Many people begin stocking up on decorations and planning their costumes super early, which is why Disney is so great. The brand put out their Disney Halloween merch in August, including everything from mugs and sweaters to earrings and pillows. 

The Disney Store has you covered with their newest Disney Halloween 2024 merch. And they left no product category out — their over-400 cute and spooky Halloween items include clothes, costumes for kids and adults, backpacks and purses, furniture decor, and more. With so many options, it could take a while to scroll through the entire collection, so that’s where I come in. Here are the 12 best pieces of Disney Halloween 2024 merch that’ll be perfect to add to your bag this upcoming spooky holiday.

Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Mug ($25)
pumpkin mug halloween
Disney

There’s no spookier way to enjoy your morning coffee (or PSL, if that’s more your thing) than with the Mickey Mouse Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Mug. With its bright orange pumpkin shade and green stem for a handle, this mug is the coziest piece of Halloween merch to enjoy this fall season.

See On Disney Store
Mickey Mouse & Friends Halloween Sweater ($70)
halloween 2024 disney sweater
Disney

This Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Sweater is a great match for you and your entire family. It features some of your favorite Disney characters — including Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and Goofy — in their spookiest getups. Available in multiple sizes, this sweater is a must-add to your Halloween wardrobe this year.

See On Disney Store
Hocus Pocus Glow-In-The-Dark Loungefly Backpack ($89)
disney halloween merch backpack
Disney x Loungefly

What’s a Halloween merch list without your favorite witches? This glow-in-the-dark Hocus Pocus comes just in time for back-to-school season, with glow-in-dark details throughout the design that features Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson as well as Binx the cat.

See On Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Candy Corn Starbucks Tumbler ($50)
disney starbucks tumbler halloween merch
Disney x Starbucks

Disney has collaborated with one of the top coffee companies, Starbucks, for this specific piece of merch. The Mickey Mouse Candy Corn Starbucks Tumbler features three colors, including white, orange, and yellow, resembling one of Halloween’s most iconic candies. Plus, it keeps your beverages cold or hot on the go!

See On Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Plush Slippers ($35)
disney slippers halloween 2024
Disney

What better way to stay warm this fall than with these Mickey Mouse Halloween Plush Slippers? Thanks to a soft orange fleece lining, embroidered details, and plush ears, they will keep you cozy every step of the way.

See On Disney Store
The Haunted Mansion Throw Pillow ($35)
haunted mansion pillow halloween 2024
Disney

If you want to add some simple yet scary decorations to your dorm this year, you’ve got to pick up this Haunted Mansion-themed throw pillow. Not feeling one side of the design? No worries — this pillow is double-sided, meaning you can flip it over to whichever side best screams “Halloween” to you! 

See On Disney Store
The Haunted Mansion Plate Set ($40)
haunted mansion plates halloween 2024
Disney

With this plate set, dinner time becomes scarily fun! It features some of your favorite haunted mansion characters, including Medusa, The Hitchhiking Ghost, The Bride, Master Gracey, and more. This four-plate set will set the scene when you’re serving up a Halloween feast — plus it’s microwave and dishwasher safe. 

See On Disney Store
Her Universe Mickey Mouse Halloween Cardigan ($55)
disney halloween sweater 2024
Disney x Her Universe

Looks like Taylor Swift isn’t the only one with iconic cardigans. This Mickey Mouse Halloween Cardigan is a great piece of Halloween clothing that you can wear for the entire fall season. With its bold orange and black checkered design, this cardigan features a scared Mickey peeking through his fingers on the front.

See On Disney Store
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Jack-O-Lantern Earrings ($35)
disney pumpkin earrings 2024
Disney x BaubleBar

With their brass and goldtone finish, these BaubleBar Mickey Mouse earrings are the perfect age-appropriate item for everyone, including children. They’ve even got small flecks of green glitter in them, ensuring you’ll shine as you wear them through the parks or while trick-or-treating.

See On Disney Store
Jack Skellington Light ($40)
jack skellington halloween light disney
Disney

You can’t do Halloween decorations without Jack Skellington, and this Nightmare Before Christmas light makes for home decor to light up your dorm with this Halloween season. With the ability to switch between eight different colors, this Jack Skellington light is easily customizable — it’s controlled with just a tap on the head.

See On Disney Store
Stitch Pumpkin Halloween Candy Bowl ($50)
halloween disney candy bowl
Disney

Giving out candy for trick-or-treaters just got so much more fun with this cute Stitch candy bowl. The bowl features the iconic character with his mouth wide open, ready to hold all your candy. He’s holding a pumpkin in his hand, inviting all trick-or-treaters to reach in and grab their sweet treats!

See On Disney Store
Mickey Mouse & Friends Halloween Countdown Calendar ($60)
halloween clock disney merch 2024
Disney

This Mickey Mouse Halloween Countdown Calendar will have you even more excited about this year’s Halloween. With Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto Halloween figurines in a miniature haunted house setting, this decor will keep everyone updated on just how many days are left till the spookiest of them all!

See On Disney Store
Diamond Moore is a Style contributor for the Her Campus national team. She writes articles about beauty, style, and decor. Beyond contributing for Her campus, Diamond is also a Newsbreak contributor, where she has her own page that keeps readers updated on the latest news regarding celebrity and pop culture. She recently earned her Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication from Saint Xavier University in May 2023. Diamond's favorite hobbies include watching Netflix documentaries, creating video and audio productions, and doing freelance photography. She is a big Marvel geek, and hopes to one day become a successful movie producer or creative director and have her own media company.