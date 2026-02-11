Looking to be the belle of the ball? These fragrances have you in luck. Bath & Body Works is bringing back their iconic Disney Princess Collection, and this time around, there are brand new fragrances and princesses to represent. Ranging from sparkling florals to creamy vanillas and juicy fruits, the Disney Princess Collection has a scent for everyone, so it’ll have you channeling your inner princess — and smelling like one, too.

The Bath & Body Works Disney Princess Collection will return online and in stores on Feb. 13 with fan-favorite scents, including Belle and Tiana, and also release five all-new fragrances and princesses: Life’s A Fairytale, Snow White, Mulan, Rapunzel, and Aurora. The collection offers a wide variety of products including body wash, hand cream, hand soap, sanitizer, fine fragrance mist, lip gloss, candles, and decorative accessories. And if you’re a Bath & Body Works Rewards member, you’re in luck — some exclusive fragrances and select items from the collection will be available for purchase a day early on Feb. 12, through the B&BW app.

When it comes to some of the original scents, they promise to be just as delicious as the first drop. Belle features notes of rose petals, sparkling buttercup, and whipped vanilla, creating a perfect mix of floral and gourmand. Tiana blends the scents of the bayou, with scents of water lily and gilded amber accented by bayou woods to deliver a blend of fruity and floral elements.

Bath & Body Works

As for the new scents, they feature fresh notes for everyone. Life’s A Fairytale features a blend of berries, whimsical floral notes, and the warmth of kingdom woods. Snow White combines the notes of mystic red apple and ripened fruits. Rapunzel, of course, includes the scent of sundrop flowers, rich nectar, and golden musk. Aurora explores scents of soft rose petals, sandalwood, and a balance of floral and gourmand notes. Mulan features the fresh scent of magnolia blossom, plus radiant apricot and the freshness of fierce waters. You truly can’t go wrong.

There’s also a wide range of accessories in the collection, if you’re looking for princess-like decor. Some of the accessories include a fairytale keepsake music box, a princess backpack, a three-wick candle pedestal featuring a castle, an Aurora three-wick candle pedestal, a Rapunzel coin purse, and a Mulan Wallflowers diffuser.

Bath & Body Works Bath & Body Works

This Disney Princess Collection at Bath & Body Works allows fans of all ages to revisit the timeless characters of their childhood, and bring the spirits of each princess into fragrances and designs that resonate across a wide audience. I know I’ll be shopping the collection when it launches on Feb. 13.