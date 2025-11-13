Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Disney Store’s Pastel Holiday Collection Includes The Cutest Winter Travel Cup

We’re approaching the most wonderful time of the year, and things may have just gotten a little more wonderful. The Disney Store just announced their Pastel Holiday Collection — and they totally captured the pastel and bow-fueled trends that have defined 2025 with the perfect festive twist. 

Officially launching on Nov. 17, the collection comes at the perfect time to start checking things off your gift-giving list for the season — whether it be for your family’s Secret Santa, a White Elephant exchange with your best friends, or even a little pre-holiday special gift to yourself. No matter who you’re shopping for, the Disney Store’s pastel holiday collection seriously has a little something for everyone — from matching PJ sets to cozy mugs for sitting by the fireplace. 

The collection combines embroidery, whimsical patterns, and a trendy color palette — encapsulating the pure Disney magic that just gets even better during the holidays. Here’s everything that’s included in the upcoming Disney Store pastel holiday collection, so you can plan ahead and find your favorites before the official launch on disneystore.com

This embroidered bubblegum-pink crewneck will make all the holiday lounging — and tackling your around-the-house to-do list — even more festive. Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, and Donald are bringing all the holiday fun as they celebrate around Fantasyland Castle.

This festive and pastel patterned pajama set is the perfect gift, and opportunity to have a matching moment this winter. Covered in Santa Mickey and Minnie Mouse icons, Fantasyland Castle, snowflakes, and trees on a mint green fabric, this set is everything for embracing the holiday season. 

This perfectly pink travel cup features a snow-covered Fantasyland Castle all wrapped up in bows  — and it’s looking like just the excuse you need to add to your water bottle collection. With a contrasting handle and reusable straw, you’ll stay hydrated all season long.  

This T-shirt design transports you straight Disneyland along with Mickey and his friends enjoying the holiday outside the gift-wrapped castle. The embroidered “Disneyland” and sprinkled snowflakes make for an elevated, high-quality look.

This ceramic mug will meet all of your snow day needs. Whether you’re starting your morning off with a foamy latte or winding down with hot chocolate, marshmallows, and your favorite movie of the season, this mug brings all the holiday cheer. 

Yep, bows are still in, and Mickey and Minnie are in on the trend. This tee is just as stylish as it is festive in its vibrant pink shade covered in Mickey, Minnie, bows, and other classic holiday motifs. 

Bundle up and layer in this Disney Princess-inspired puffer vest. The pale pink background will pair perfectly with any thick sweater or turtleneck underneath, completed by the small, wintry print featuring Fantasyland Castle, Mickey Mouse-shaped snowflakes, trees, stars, and, of course, plenty of bows.

Jazz up any hairstyle this season with this satin hair bow printed in a similar wintry pattern of Fantasyland Castle, snowflakes, and bows. The metal clip hidden underneath the festive fabric will keep everything secure.  

To feel like you’re the Disney princess around the holidays, twirl around in this two-toned pink skirt featuring a mesh overlay with Mickey Mouse-shaped snowflakes, flowy bows, and stars. Plus, sewn-in shorts are hidden discreetly underneath, and it has side pockets.

With the full Pastel Holiday Collection officially launching on Nov. 17, you should plan to snag your favorites early on the Disney Store website

Lyda Cosgrove is thrilled to contribute to the Culture and Style sections of Her Campus as an intern this fall. Currently a junior at Elon University in North Carolina, she majors in journalism and media analytics with a minor in professional writing studies. This semester, she is studying abroad in Florence, Italy through the Accademia Europea Firenze. With a lifelong passion for storytelling and uncovering fresh angles, Lyda is eager to bring curiosity and creativity to her work. When she’s not writing about the latest pop culture moments or diving into Italy’s rich history during her classes, you’ll find her exploring new coffee shops to find the best cappuccino, taking long walks with friends or unwinding in a yoga class. Back on Elon’s campus, Lyda is an active member of Zeta Tau Alpha, works in the Campus Writing Center and writes and edits for both the Elon Yearbook and the lifestyle magazine, The Edge. She hopes to one day pursue a career in the magazine industry, writing feature and entertainment stories that inspire and connect readers.