Looking For Cute Custom College Merch? Here Are 11 Online Stores To Shop

It may be the middle of summer, but school supplies are crowding store aisles, back-to-school clothing sales are flooding my email, and the daunting realization that I’m going to have to start classes soon is creeping to the front of my mind. So to distract myself from that, I’m looking up the cute shops to get custom college gear for this upcoming fall semester.

While the last thing I want to do is open my Canvas dashboard and look at upcoming assignments, back-to-school season is one of my favorites because of one reason and one reason only — shopping. I remember being 11 and filming back-to-school haul videos on my iPod, pretending that I was a YouTuber and showing off the four new shirts my mom bought me from Kohl’s. But I’m no longer 11 nor am I shopping in the children’s section, so I have to keep my eyes out for some trendy new looks. I’m a huge fan of treating yourself to some new items going into the school year, and one area where I feel like I can never have enough is college merch.

Thrifting college merch is my go-to, but it can be hard to find exactly what I’m looking for in the racks at the Goodwill. Instead, if I’m looking for some cute crop tops or sweatshirts to wear on game day, there are many small businesses that I look toward. Here are 10 that specialize in custom college gear for you to shop from this year.

Gameday Edit GameDay Edit This shop specializes in custom patchwork college gear, and I’m obsessed. This is a great way to stand out while still showing your support for your university. See On Etsy

Kalia Kreates Kalia Kreates I will definitely be buying a pair of these school spirit micro shorts. They are perfect for football tailgates, bar crawls, and lounging around your apartment studying for exams. See On Etsy

Sewn By Alyssa sewn by alyssa This customizable patchwork tee is perfect for back-to-school season. You can style it with jeans and tennis shoes for a comfortable outfit, or a denim skirt and knee-high boots for more of a statement look. See On Etsy

NG College Designs NG college designs How often do you find custom college rhinestone merch? These options from this Etsy seller are available in various colors and with multiple customization options. See On Etsy

Handmade By D Handmade By D Tube tops never go out of style, but it can be hard to find one that I’d actually wear. This shop features tube tops that you can customize with your school name and colors. See On Etsy

Hype And Vice Hype and Vice Hype and Vice might be a new go-to for me. They have all kinds of cropped tank tops, baby tees, and logo sweatpants — perfect for cool autumn walks around campus. See On Hype And Vice

Traditions Collegiate Traditions Collegiate I never knew how much I needed an embroidered crewneck with my university’s architecture until I stumbled across this TraditionsCollegiate Etsy shop. See On Etsy

Rally House College Vault Rally House College Vault I’m always on the hunt for vintage or retro-looking college merch, so Rally House’s College Vault has me covered. They offer clothing beyond shirts and sweaters, including baseball caps, jackets, and duffle bags. See On Rally House

Tailgate Fever Tailgate Fever This shop has some of the coolest vintage letterman jackets I’ve seen. The shop also has crewnecks, vintage sweaters, windbreakers, and more. Plus, if you don’t like the selection they currently have, you can order a custom piece for your school! See On Tailgate Fever