We all have one — an accessory that we don’t give much thought to. You know, the one step where you give little effort in your outfit. Maybe it’s jewelry (you hate the feeling of a necklace and you couldn’t be bothered to put in your earrings before going out). Maybe it’s bags (you’ve had the same purse since you were in middle school). Personally, I never think twice about what’s on my feet and what shoes I slip on before running out of the door, but this year, it’s time for new shoes for spring.
I’ve paid the price for my lack of care for footwear. I remember being stuck all day in jeans and my heavy Midwestern winter snow boots because they were the first thing I set my eyes on during the last steps of my morning routine. One of my goals for 2025 was to put more effort into my shoe game. While I still reach for my comfort pair of platform UGGs, I’ve gradually started diversifying my collection with kitten heels, ballet slippers, and dad sneakers. Now, I always find myself scrolling through my “Kicks” Pinterest board and wandering into the size 10 shoe aisle at thrift stores (big feet representation matters).
Spring is here, the birds are singing, and the trees are looking a little greener each day, so it’s time for a wardrobe audit to find the gaps in your closet. When I think about spring, I think of wedges and sundresses, comfortable sneakers fit for morning walks, and painted toenails peeping from sandals. I’m now realizing that my pair of UGGs aren’t going to get me through the summer, and it’s better to look at my options now. Whether you’re in the same boat as me or shoes are your passion, here are 22 shoe recommendations that are killer for spring.
- Kelly & Katie Goldie Wedge Sandal ($80)
-
These elevated wedges are to die for. I’m obsessed with the way these lace up to a perfect bow at the ankle.
- HavAianas Slim Square Logo Pop Up Flip Flops ($34)
-
If you’ve been on vacay TikTok, you’ve definitely seen these Havaianas square flip flops. These have been on my wishlist for months now, and I think I’m going to finally bite the bullet and buy them this spring.
- Asics Unisex Gel-Nunobiki Sneakers ($110)
-
I’m telling you before these blow up, because everyone is sleeping on Asics. These sneakers have lace detailing on the sides and toes that’s so girly, and perfect for the warmer seasons.
- Circus NY by Sam Edelman Diane Patent Bow Slingback Pumps ($90)
-
This year, I’m going to use any opportunity as an excuse to wear a pair of pumps. Not only are they so chic, but they also elevate any basic look to something a little fancier.
- Steve Madden Kitana Block Heel Slide Sandal ($80)
-
Can’t choose between flip flops, kitten heels, or sandals? These Steve Madden heel sandals cover all three.
- Puma RS-X Efekt Premium ($120)
-
Puma sneakers always serve. The yellow, beige, and lilac colorway on this pair of Puma RS-X Efekts screams springtime.
- Reebok Club C Grounds Sneakers ($70)
-
I’m noticing more shoe brands releasing sneakers in this ocean blue shade, and I’m not complaining. These Reebok Club C Grounds are the perfect addition to any neutral outfit.
- Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal ($70)
-
I can admit that I’m more of a Chaco girl, but the area where Teva surpasses them is with their patterns. I just know these pink Tevas are so comfortable and will give you the best sandal tan lines.
- Nike Air Max SC ($90)
-
I own a couple pairs of Nike Air Max SCs and let me tell you, I can walk in these for hours around campus without any issues. They are available in several colorways, but this beige and baby pink combo is calling to me.
- Puma Speedcat Sneakers ($100)
-
Chartreuse never goes out of style. These Puma sneakers are soft, suede, and the most gorgeous shade of yellow-green that is destined to catch some attention.
- Madden Girl Tutu Mary Jane Pump ($60)
-
Mary Janes are just as classic as their name sounds. These are not only an affordable pair, but the espresso shade of brown is all of the rage.
- Skechers Reggae Slim – Sunnyside 2.0 ($60)
-
Who doesn’t love a comfortable sandal perfect for hiking, the beach, or slipping on before going on a farmer’s market run? These Skechers sandals make a great dupe to Tevas and Chacos, too, if you’re looking to save a little extra cash.
- Kelly & Katie Jaya Pump ($35)
-
These red pumps are giving Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz in all of the best ways. Style them with jeans and a button-up blouse for a casual and romantic dinner outfit.
- Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Golden Hits ($55)
-
If you’re sick of the classic Converse Taylor All Star look, check out these Golden Hits. The gold accents are a trendy take on a classic shoe.
- Zara EMBROIDERED MESH BALLET FLATS ($80)
-
These might be the cutest ballet flats I’ve ever seen. The mesh is unique, and will definitely keep your feet cool during warmer days.
- Kelly & Katie Jakie Pump ($40)
-
It’s not often that I associate plaid with spring, but these Kelly & Katie Jakie Pumps are quickly changing my mind.
- Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Ballerina Patent Leather Slip On ($65)
-
These might be the perfect spring shoes. Available in bubblegum pink, mint green, and baby blue, these slip-on ballet flats are giving hopscotch and jump rope on the playground in the best way.
- Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100)
-
The Adidas Samba craze isn’t over yet. Not when they keep releasing adorable versions and colors, like this cream and lavender pair.
- Madden Girl Vogue Bow Slingback Kitten-Heel Pumps ($49)
-
Why did we as a society decide to stop wearing pointed toe kitten heels? You can be a trendsetter and bring them back with these Madden Girl pumps this spring.
- Reebok Forte Lounger Women’s Sneakers ($50)
-
I’m so here for the suede hype. These Reeboks are a stunning muted blue, and I know you’ll put all of your friends onto these if you start rocking them to spring social events.
- Coconuts by Matisse Owen Platform Flip Flop ($78)
-
I can’t gatekeep these platform flip flops any longer. They are simply too cute, and they fit snugly into any beach bag.
- UO Lucy Satin Ballet Flat ($39)
-
Urban Outfitters has amazing shoe options, and these satin ballet flats are no exception. They are perfect for walking to class — or twirling around in a flower garden bed.