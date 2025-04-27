The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

We all have one — an accessory that we don’t give much thought to. You know, the one step where you give little effort in your outfit. Maybe it’s jewelry (you hate the feeling of a necklace and you couldn’t be bothered to put in your earrings before going out). Maybe it’s bags (you’ve had the same purse since you were in middle school). Personally, I never think twice about what’s on my feet and what shoes I slip on before running out of the door, but this year, it’s time for new shoes for spring.

I’ve paid the price for my lack of care for footwear. I remember being stuck all day in jeans and my heavy Midwestern winter snow boots because they were the first thing I set my eyes on during the last steps of my morning routine. One of my goals for 2025 was to put more effort into my shoe game. While I still reach for my comfort pair of platform UGGs, I’ve gradually started diversifying my collection with kitten heels, ballet slippers, and dad sneakers. Now, I always find myself scrolling through my “Kicks” Pinterest board and wandering into the size 10 shoe aisle at thrift stores (big feet representation matters).

Spring is here, the birds are singing, and the trees are looking a little greener each day, so it’s time for a wardrobe audit to find the gaps in your closet. When I think about spring, I think of wedges and sundresses, comfortable sneakers fit for morning walks, and painted toenails peeping from sandals. I’m now realizing that my pair of UGGs aren’t going to get me through the summer, and it’s better to look at my options now. Whether you’re in the same boat as me or shoes are your passion, here are 22 shoe recommendations that are killer for spring.