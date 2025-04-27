Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
shoes for spring
shoes for spring
Zara/Havaianas/Steve Madden
Style > Fashion

22 Shoes For Spring 2025 To Add To Your Style Pinterest Board

Sofia Esparza

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

We all have one — an accessory that we don’t give much thought to. You know, the one step where you give little effort in your outfit. Maybe it’s jewelry (you hate the feeling of a necklace and you couldn’t be bothered to put in your earrings before going out). Maybe it’s bags (you’ve had the same purse since you were in middle school). Personally, I never think twice about what’s on my feet and what shoes I slip on before running out of the door, but this year, it’s time for new shoes for spring

I’ve paid the price for my lack of care for footwear. I remember being stuck all day in jeans and my heavy Midwestern winter snow boots because they were the first thing I set my eyes on during the last steps of my morning routine. One of my goals for 2025 was to put more effort into my shoe game. While I still reach for my comfort pair of platform UGGs, I’ve gradually started diversifying my collection with kitten heels, ballet slippers, and dad sneakers. Now, I always find myself scrolling through my “Kicks” Pinterest board and wandering into the size 10 shoe aisle at thrift stores (big feet representation matters). 

Spring is here, the birds are singing, and the trees are looking a little greener each day, so it’s time for a wardrobe audit to find the gaps in your closet. When I think about spring, I think of wedges and sundresses, comfortable sneakers fit for morning walks, and painted toenails peeping from sandals. I’m now realizing that my pair of UGGs aren’t going to get me through the summer, and it’s better to look at my options now. Whether you’re in the same boat as me or shoes are your passion, here are 22 shoe recommendations that are killer for spring. 

Kelly & Katie Goldie Wedge Sandal ($80)
Kelly & Katie Goldie Wedge Sandal
Kelly & Katie

These elevated wedges are to die for. I’m obsessed with the way these lace up to a perfect bow at the ankle.

See On DSW
HavAianas Slim Square Logo Pop Up Flip Flops ($34)
Havaianas Brown Flip Flops
Havaianas

If you’ve been on vacay TikTok, you’ve definitely seen these Havaianas square flip flops. These have been on my wishlist for months now, and I think I’m going to finally bite the bullet and buy them this spring.

See On Havaianas
Asics Unisex Gel-Nunobiki Sneakers ($110)
Asics Gel-Nunobiki Sneakers
ASICS

I’m telling you before these blow up, because everyone is sleeping on Asics. These sneakers have lace detailing on the sides and toes that’s so girly, and perfect for the warmer seasons.

See On Asics
Circus NY by Sam Edelman Diane Patent Bow Slingback Pumps ($90)
Sam Edelman Slingback Pumps
Sam Edelman

This year, I’m going to use any opportunity as an excuse to wear a pair of pumps. Not only are they so chic, but they also elevate any basic look to something a little fancier.

See On Dillards
Steve Madden Kitana Block Heel Slide Sandal ($80)
Steve Madden Block Heel Sandal Blue
Steve Madden

Can’t choose between flip flops, kitten heels, or sandals? These Steve Madden heel sandals cover all three.

See On Steve Madden
Puma RS-X Efekt Premium ($120)
Puma RS-X Efekt Premium Sneakers
PUMA

Puma sneakers always serve. The yellow, beige, and lilac colorway on this pair of Puma RS-X Efekts screams springtime.

See On Puma
Reebok Club C Grounds Sneakers ($70)
Reebok Club C Grounds Blue Sneakers
Reebok

I’m noticing more shoe brands releasing sneakers in this ocean blue shade, and I’m not complaining. These Reebok Club C Grounds are the perfect addition to any neutral outfit.

See On Free People
Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal ($70)
Teva Midform Universal Platform Sandal
Teva

I can admit that I’m more of a Chaco girl, but the area where Teva surpasses them is with their patterns. I just know these pink Tevas are so comfortable and will give you the best sandal tan lines. 

See On DSW
Nike Air Max SC ($90)
Nike Air Max SC Sneakers
Nike

I own a couple pairs of Nike Air Max SCs and let me tell you, I can walk in these for hours around campus without any issues. They are available in several colorways, but this beige and baby pink combo is calling to me.

See On Nike
Puma Speedcat Sneakers ($100)
Puma Speedcat Sneakers
PUMA

Chartreuse never goes out of style. These Puma sneakers are soft, suede, and the most gorgeous shade of yellow-green that is destined to catch some attention.

See On Free People
Madden Girl Tutu Mary Jane Pump ($60)
Madden Girl Tutu Mary Jane Pump
Madden Girl

Mary Janes are just as classic as their name sounds. These are not only an affordable pair, but the espresso shade of brown is all of the rage.

See On DSW
Skechers Reggae Slim – Sunnyside 2.0 ($60)
Skechers Reggae Slim Sandals
Skechers

Who doesn’t love a comfortable sandal perfect for hiking, the beach, or slipping on before going on a farmer’s market run? These Skechers sandals make a great dupe to Tevas and Chacos, too, if you’re looking to save a little extra cash.

See On Skechers
Kelly & Katie Jaya Pump ($35)
Kelly & Katie Red Jaya Pump
Kelly & Katie

These red pumps are giving Dorothy’s ruby slippers from The Wizard of Oz in all of the best ways. Style them with jeans and a button-up blouse for a casual and romantic dinner outfit.

See On DSW
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Golden Hits ($55)
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
Converse

If you’re sick of the classic Converse Taylor All Star look, check out these Golden Hits. The gold accents are a trendy take on a classic shoe. 

See On Converse
Zara EMBROIDERED MESH BALLET FLATS ($80)
Zara embroidered mesh ballet flats
Zara

These might be the cutest ballet flats I’ve ever seen. The mesh is unique, and will definitely keep your feet cool during warmer days. 

See On Zara
Kelly & Katie Jakie Pump ($40)
Kelly & Katie Jakie Pumps
Kelly & Katie

It’s not often that I associate plaid with spring, but these Kelly & Katie Jakie Pumps are quickly changing my mind.

See On DSW
Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Ballerina Patent Leather Slip On ($65)
Chuck Taylor All Star Slip On Flats
Converse

These might be the perfect spring shoes. Available in bubblegum pink, mint green, and baby blue, these slip-on ballet flats are giving hopscotch and jump rope on the playground in the best way.

See On Converse
Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100)
Adidas Samba OG Shoes
Adidas

The Adidas Samba craze isn’t over yet. Not when they keep releasing adorable versions and colors, like this cream and lavender pair.

See On Adidas
Madden Girl Vogue Bow Slingback Kitten-Heel Pumps ($49)
Madden Girl Pink Kitten-Heel Pumps
Madden Girl

Why did we as a society decide to stop wearing pointed toe kitten heels? You can be a trendsetter and bring them back with these Madden Girl pumps this spring.

See On Macy’s
Reebok Forte Lounger Women’s Sneakers ($50)
Reebok Sneakers
Reebok

I’m so here for the suede hype. These Reeboks are a stunning muted blue, and I know you’ll put all of your friends onto these if you start rocking them to spring social events.

See On Kohl’s
Coconuts by Matisse Owen Platform Flip Flop ($78)
Coconuts by Matisse Platform Flip Flops
Coconuts by Matisse

I can’t gatekeep these platform flip flops any longer. They are simply too cute, and they fit snugly into any beach bag.

See On Nordstrom
UO Lucy Satin Ballet Flat ($39)
Urban Outfitters Pink Ballerina Flats
Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters has amazing shoe options, and these satin ballet flats are no exception. They are perfect for walking to class — or twirling around in a flower garden bed.

See On Urban Outfitters
Sofia Esparza

Minnesota '25

Sofia Esparza is a National Writer for Her Campus. She writes articles for the style vertical, covering anything from the latest social media fashion trends to beauty advice. Beyond Her Campus, Sofia is the writing lead at Golden Magazine UMN, her university's fashion and identity magazine. She has written for The Wake and Buttercup Magazine, where she acts as managing editor and writes feature articles on the local arts community. Sofia is a junior at the University of Minnesota where she's earning a B.A. in journalism with a minor in Spanish. In her free time, Sofia enjoys playing her guitar, watching thriller television shows and journaling. She loves wandering around the beauty supply store and going to the gym.