41 Cover Ups For Spring Break To Pack In Your Beach Bag

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you’re in the middle of studying for exams and handing in projects, you’re probably already dreaming of tanning by the beach, feeling the refreshing warm breeze, and having fun with your friends. Don’t worry, because this year’s long-awaited spring break is right around the corner. If your spring break plans include lounging by the pool, relaxing on the beach with a good book, or any other fun tropical vacation activities, you’ll need some reliable swimsuit cover ups. Good cover ups will provide you comfort and sun protection when you’re not tanning or enjoying the ocean. They also provide a stylish transition from lounging on the beach to your other daily spring break activities.

If you’re already thinking about all the cute outfits you’ll be wearing while you’re having fun on the beach, don’t worry. I’ve got you covered with more than 40 swimsuit cover ups for spring break that’ll leave you feeling comfortable, stylish, and ready for any activity you’ve got planned.

Tularosa Knit pants are the It Girl staple piece for spring break. Available in white and black, this pair is made of 100% cotton, and looks great with some sandals and a cute beach tote. See On Revolve

Vix Swimwear This short cover up wrap dress has mesh fabric and comes in the most gorgeous blue ocean shade. It goes great with strapless bikini tops, and can be worn daily during your spring break activities. See On Revolve

Urban Outfitters How adorable is this pink skirt? With cherry and flower motifs, this sarong will go perfectly with all the pink swimsuits you plan on wearing. See On Urban Outfitters

ANRABESS Available in 16 different colors, this cover up dress is also a winner because it’s made of soft fabric, has the perfect length, and features the cutest cut-out on the back. See On Amazon

Abercrombie If you prefer long sarongs, I’ve got you covered. This option is available in three different patterns in blue, brown, and teal hues. Pair it with the matching bikini top to elevate your beach look to a whole new level. See On Abercrombie

Abercrombie This mini dress is perfect for spring break. With a crochet-style fabric and a mini dress silhouette, it also comes with the cutest bow in front. See On Abercrombie

Saodimallsu Made with a lightweight fabric, this short-sleeved cover up comes in a variety of colors and offers a comfortable fit for beach days. See On Amazon

PrettyLittleThing Who says you can’t wear long-sleeve tops at the beach? With a white crochet material that’s also perfect to wear outside of the beach, this option also has a white crochet maxi skirt to go with it. See On PrettyLittleThing

H&M If you were obsessed with leopard print last year, you’ll love this affordable sarong. Made with recycled polyester, you’ll look cute at the beach all while being sustainable. See On H&M

H&M Another affordable option is this classic cotton beach shirt. It has long sleeves, is made of soft cotton, and will look great with your patterned or solid-colored bikinis. See On H&M

Monday Swimwear I’m completely obsessed with this new beach sarong from Monday Swimwear. Available in 10 colors, it’s made with crinkle linen fabric and has a sheer finish, which is ideal for spending unlimited hours under the sun. Best of all, you can get the matching bikini to go with it for the most fashionable beach fit! See On Monday Swimwear

Monday Swimwear You definitely won’t regret packing this stylish long-sleeved mini dress on your spring break. With a rich burgundy color and a matte gold ring detail, this delicate cover up has the most flattering silhouette. See On Monday Swimwear

Garage You can never go wrong with a light beige cover up. This maxi dress has adjustable shoulder straps, features the most adorable crochet pattern, and is ideal for your future beach outings. See On Garage

Asos If you’re looking for having bolder looks this spring break, check out this cute mesh sarong. It has a unique swirl print and a tie closure, perfect for matching with a pink or red swimsuit. See On ASOS

The Frolic This cute skirt will be your bikini’s best friend on spring break. It has retro mini hearts and an elastic waist for a super comfortable beach fit. Pair it with its matching bikini or an all-white swimsuit for a cute and retro look this spring. See On ASOS

Aerie Button-down shirts are arguably the best beach cover ups. They’re easy to throw on, lightweight, and great for those looking for a bit more coverage. This option from Aerie has adorable tied cuffs, and comes in seven soft colors to choose from. See On Aerie

Edikted Spring break calls for cute and versatile pieces. This sage green crochet top will look great on and off the beach — even moreso if you pair it with the matching mini shorts! See On Edikted

Edikted Another flattering crochet top is this strapless option from Edikted. With contrasting colors and a front tie detail, this is the ideal cover up top for the beach and any other fun outings you’re planning for spring break. Get the matching blue and cream mini skirt to complete the look. See On Edikted

Edikted This crochet mini dress is the most adorable cover up, and it’s perfect for spring break. With cute cut-outs and crochet details, you can pair it with your favorite swimsuit or dress it up with some kitten heels for daytime activities. See On Edikted

Berlook If you’re looking for a sustainable piece to add to your spring break wardrobe, look no further. This Berlook cover up blouse is available in the most gorgeous dark green shade, and is made of tencel and cotton. See On Berlook

Berlook Orange is the ultimate spring break color. Consider adding this floral cover up skirt to your beach outfits. Made of recycled polyester and spandex, it’s stretchy and can be paired with a matching floral bikini (which is also so adorable)! See On Berlook

Berlook Following the bright color theme, this striped rainbow skirt has a plush texture and is also made of sustainable materials. It’s super comfortable, and can be worn with the cutest matching halter bikini top. See On Berlook

Knix Make sure to pack at least one crochet skirt in your suitcase. This crochet beach skirt is full coverage, so you can wear it on various occasions even after your spring break trip. See On Knix

Quince Made of organic cotton, this maxi dress is perfect for the beach. It has a low back detail, and is easy to throw over your swimsuit after a full day of sun tanning. See On Knix

Cupshe For a bolder look, consider this multicolor patterned skirt. It’s made with a flowy, woven fabric and features a metal accent for an all-around charming beach outfit. See On PacSun

LA Hearts This sparkly tank top has shimmery sequins and a gorgeous fringe hem. Available in purple and white, you can wear it as a swimsuit cover up and even for a night out. See On PacSun

PacSun This cover up is for the pink-obsessed girlies. Featuring a pink floral pattern, this piece is a stylish beach cover up that you can pair with any pink bikini you bring on spring break. See On PacSun

Saodimallsu You can never have too many beach pants. This stylish option is available in eight different colors, features a comfortable elastic waist, and is made of the softest fabric. See On Amazon

Cotton On Cotton On has so many affordable cover up options for you to pick from. The brand’s beach shorts come in a variety of styles, including classic white, mesh, and pale pink. They’re perfect for a simple beach look that still looks cute and put-together. See On Cotton On

Cotton On This relaxed beach short comes in an elegant brown shade and features unique white stitching. The shorts are made of cotton, which makes them super comfortable to wear daily on vacation — plus it also has pockets. See On Cotton On

Cotton On Lastly from Cotton On’s beach shorts is this boho version, available in beige, black, and the dreamiest spring blue. They have an elastic waistband and embroidery detailing. Consider pairing them with a slouchy T-shirt and a cute bikini this spring. See On Cotton On

Dakimoe If you’re still not sure about what kind of cover up you should invest in, try this loose-fitting dress. It’s soft, comfortable to wear, and looks super cute with some accessories. What’s not to love about it? See On Walmart

UVN Another affordable option is this chiffon cover up with adorable pom pom detailing. You can find it in green, black, navy blue, pink, light blue, and white. See On Walmart

Cotton On This short sleeve beach shirt will definitely enhance your beach look. Featuring delicate buttons, a comfortable oversized fit, and made with sustainable fibers, it’s available in countless patterns and colors. See On Cotton On

Cotton On How dreamy is this rainbow sarong? Made with a super lightweight fabric, you can wear it as a dress, a long sarong, or even a mini sarong. It’s a must-have beach accessory for your spring break adventures. See On Cotton On

Beach Riot How adorable is this pastel yellow dress with printed daisies? Made of cotton, this dress is also perfect for going out. Consider pairing it with a bandeau bikini top. See On Anthropologie

Anthropologie This bright red mini dress is also a spring break must-have. With a square neckline and gorgeous silhouette, it’s a great option for feeling comfortable yet stylish at the beach. It’s also available in ivory and sky blue. See On Anthropologie

CHICGAL If you’re not into the bright colors spring break outfits usually have to offer, look no further. This affordable and chic black swimsuit cover up is made of lightweight chiffon fabric and provides light coverage for your swimsuits. See On Amazon

Beach Riot These shorts have the cutest pink striped pattern. Made of cotton, this bold option also has the most adorable matching button-down shirt to go with it. See On Anthropologie

PQ SWIM This option is for the girls that love an elevated beach look. With a chic back cutout, this mini dress is perfect for a vacation. Pair it with some bold gold hoops and you’ve got the ideal look for going out in a beach town or taking amazing pictures by the water. See On Anthropologie