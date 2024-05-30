9 Concert Tops That Transcend Musical Genre

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Just like there are still “going out tops” (don’t let anyone tell you different) there is a genre of shirt that can best be identified as a concert top. If you’ve stocked up on tickets to music festivals or one-off shows for this summer, you’re likely already looking for some perfect concert tops that will make you feel good and still look fresh after hours of dancing to your fave artist.

A concert top can truly be any top if you want it to be, but they usually fall into a few buckets. For starters, you can lean into sparkle and sequins way more with a concert top than you would for any other day-to-night look. And whether you’re more hip hop or pop rock, leaning into faux leather, mesh, and baring a little skin is highly recommended for a concert look. Because why not? Not only is it cute, but a skimpy tank or mesh crop top will also keep you from sweating your face off in a crowd, whether you’re dancing or not.

A concert is also the perfect place to try out a new trend, if only for the simple fact that no one is looking at you! They’re way too busy trying to make a TikTok of their own concert top or whoever is on stage, so you have a little freedom to test out trends you wouldn’t normally wear and see if you feel at home in them. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Tillee Lace Up Top This understated tank has just enough shimmer to make it rock’n’roll. See on Revolve

Wrap Front Crop Sweater This crop sweater will go with anything, whether it’s cowboy boots and a mini skirt or a pair of platform sneakers and jeans. See on ELOQUII

off-shoulder mesh top This off-the-shoulder top comes in a handful of colors and sizes depending on what you’re going for. See on NA-KD

sequin fringe top Is is skimpy, shimmery, and something you can likely only wear in an open field at a music festival this summer? Yes, yes, and totally depends. But go for it! Pair with jeans or go wild and get the matching hot pants, too. See on Nasty Gal

sheer rhinestone tank This is a super versatile tank that you can throw on over a sports bra or bikini top to stay cool while dancing your way through the crowds. See on Forever 21

tie front t-shirt OK, you don’t have to sparkle or bare all at a concert either. This tie-front t-shirt is cute and breathable, easy to adapt to any style of bottom. And it’s Old Navy, so it comes in a wide range of sizes and color options. See on Old Navy

sheer layering tank This sheer tank is perfect for layering for a concert night. It comes in this neutral brown and black, but also a light sage green, which can be super cute (as long as you can protect it from spills in the mosh pit). See on A&F

tie back corset top This tie-back corset tank comes in black, a foamy green, and a white and blue floral print for flirtier looks. See on Garage