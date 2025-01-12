The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
The new year has finally arrived! And while most of us are holding onto this much-needed break for as long as we can, it’s never too early to start planning for the spring semester. Hear me out. Before you click out of this article and open Netflix (especially with the release of Squid Game Season 2), I’m not talking about planning for classes this spring. I’m talking about rushing a sorority — and with the cold weather comes the need for coats for spring rush.
While most universities hold their main rush season during the fall semester, a lot of students join Greek life during the spring. This second-semester timing gives first-years a chance to settle into college life, make friends, and figure out if Greek life is something they truly want to pursue. If this is you, I’m here to help you dress to impress for all those meet-and-greets, philanthropy events, and formal invites that are headed your way.
As someone who believes that outfits are key to making a good first impression, I’ve rounded up a list of coats for spring rush that are as cozy as they are cute. So no, winter dressing doesn’t always have to look like recklessly piling on every layer in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to power dress in this new year, read on for 12 coats for spring rush that won’t just keep you warm, but keep your look on-trend, too.
- Beginning Boutique Polar White Bow Puffer Jacket ($110)
This is not your average puffer jacket. With its sleek design, cropped fit, and fun pink bows, this puffer will turn you into a marshmallow. (But a chic one, that will still be warm during these chillier months!)
- Boohoo Petite Faux Fur Collar Vintage Look Faux Leather Trench Coat ($84)
While I was curating this list, I added this coat to my personal shopping cart. With its shaggy collar, longline fit, and pink leather, this piece is guaranteed to bring you heaps of compliments.
- Forever 21 Plush Cropped Coat ($42)
There’s something about faux fur that elevates any outfit. Regardless of where it’s from, faux fur is capable of making any ensemble appear expensive. This particular coat, with its cropped fit and plush feel, is sure to get the job done.
- Edikted Lady Leopard Faux Fur Jacket ($83)
If you’re looking to carry leopard print into the new year, look no further than this jacket. The beauty of this one in particular is that upon first glance, it looks like a brown fur coat. But look closer and you’ll see the print that was all the rage last year.
- Hello Molly Lioness Catania Blazer in Black ($89)
Blazers have always been associated with professionalism, which is always a bonus in the first impressions department. But with this jacket’s lighter tweed print, it’s a little more fun and versatile, hopefully earning a spot in your wardrobe rotation.
- Windsor Diva Status Faux Fur Trim Crop Jacket ($60)
If you’re sensing a theme with faux fur in this list, that’s no accident. I’m a sucker for anything with fur cuffs, and this jacket is no exception. This cozy jacket looks about as soft as it is stylish.
- H&M Coated Jacket ($45)
Another trend you can bring into the new year is the oxblood red hue. It’s a little more adventurous than the all-black ensemble New Yorkers are especially known for, but it’s not too over-the-top.
- Kimchi Blue Amelia Faux Fur Trimmed Fleece Coat ($89)
With its shawl collar neckline, faux fur trim, and boxy fit, this isn’t your average teddy coat. Elevate your coat game with this cozy piece that’s sure to turn heads this semester.
- Wild Fable Women’s Top Coat ($50)
This single-breasted top coat is the perfect transition piece for winter to spring. And while that’s a ways away, its durability will prove to be beneficial in the long run. I can see this working perfectly with a turtleneck, a miniskirt, and some knee-high leather boots.
- Selfie Leslie Montana Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket in White ($90)
As much as this jacket screams NYE, it’s just as suitable for spring rush season. It’ll go great thrown over a mini dress and some thigh-highs, or maybe just a turtleneck and jeans. It’s your call, but with how chic this jacket is, it may be the one calling you!
- Lulus Sweetly Cozy Light Pink Vegan Suede Faux Fur Coat ($69)
This coat is guaranteed to be as flattering as it is warm. It features a faux fur-trimmed neckline, cuffs, and a belt that cinches at the waist for a more snug fit. So as ideal as it is for warding off the colder temperatures, it’s also suitable for dressing to impress.
- That’s So Fetch Francesca Coat in Beige ($79)
Gretchen Weiners may not have been able to make fetch happen, but like the name of this jacket says, this brand certainly did. This coat features functional side pockets, heavyweight material, and even allows you the option to remove the belt that cinches at the waist. What more could you ask for?