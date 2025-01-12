Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
12 Coats For Spring Rush 2025 If You Want To Be Both Stylish & Cozy

Kea Humilde

The new year has finally arrived! And while most of us are holding onto this much-needed break for as long as we can, it’s never too early to start planning for the spring semester. Hear me out. Before you click out of this article and open Netflix (especially with the release of Squid Game Season 2), I’m not talking about planning for classes this spring. I’m talking about rushing a sorority — and with the cold weather comes the need for coats for spring rush

While most universities hold their main rush season during the fall semester, a lot of students join Greek life during the spring. This second-semester timing gives first-years a chance to settle into college life, make friends, and figure out if Greek life is something they truly want to pursue. If this is you, I’m here to help you dress to impress for all those meet-and-greets, philanthropy events, and formal invites that are headed your way.

As someone who believes that outfits are key to making a good first impression, I’ve rounded up a list of coats for spring rush that are as cozy as they are cute. So no, winter dressing doesn’t always have to look like recklessly piling on every layer in your wardrobe. If you’re looking to power dress in this new year, read on for 12 coats for spring rush that won’t just keep you warm, but keep your look on-trend, too. 

Beginning Boutique Polar White Bow Puffer Jacket ($110) 
beginning boutique puffer jacket
Beginning Boutique

This is not your average puffer jacket. With its sleek design, cropped fit, and fun pink bows, this puffer will turn you into a marshmallow. (But a chic one, that will still be warm during these chillier months!) 

See On Beginning Boutique
Boohoo Petite Faux Fur Collar Vintage Look Faux Leather Trench Coat ($84)
boohoo jacket fall rush
boohoo

While I was curating this list, I added this coat to my personal shopping cart. With its shaggy collar, longline fit, and pink leather, this piece is guaranteed to bring you heaps of compliments. 

See On Boohoo
Forever 21 Plush Cropped Coat ($42)
forever 21 rush coat
Forever 21

There’s something about faux fur that elevates any outfit. Regardless of where it’s from, faux fur is capable of making any ensemble appear expensive. This particular coat, with its cropped fit and plush feel, is sure to get the job done.

See On Forever 21
Edikted Lady Leopard Faux Fur Jacket ($83)
edikted rush coat
Edikted

If you’re looking to carry leopard print into the new year, look no further than this jacket. The beauty of this one in particular is that upon first glance, it looks like a brown fur coat. But look closer and you’ll see the print that was all the rage last year. 

See On Edikted
Hello Molly Lioness Catania Blazer in Black ($89)
helllo molly rush coat
Hello Molly

Blazers have always been associated with professionalism, which is always a bonus in the first impressions department. But with this jacket’s lighter tweed print, it’s a little more fun and versatile, hopefully earning a spot in your wardrobe rotation.

See On Hello Molly
Windsor Diva Status Faux Fur Trim Crop Jacket ($60)
windsor rush coat
Windsor

If you’re sensing a theme with faux fur in this list, that’s no accident. I’m a sucker for anything with fur cuffs, and this jacket is no exception. This cozy jacket looks about as soft as it is stylish.

See On Windsor
H&M Coated Jacket ($45)
H&M rush coat
H&M

Another trend you can bring into the new year is the oxblood red hue. It’s a little more adventurous than the all-black ensemble New Yorkers are especially known for, but it’s not too over-the-top. 

See On H&M
Kimchi Blue Amelia Faux Fur Trimmed Fleece Coat ($89)
kimchi blue rush coat
Kimchi Blue

With its shawl collar neckline, faux fur trim, and boxy fit, this isn’t your average teddy coat. Elevate your coat game with this cozy piece that’s sure to turn heads this semester.

See On Urban Outfitters
Wild Fable Women’s Top Coat ($50)
wild fable rush coat
Wild Fable

This single-breasted top coat is the perfect transition piece for winter to spring. And while that’s a ways away, its durability will prove to be beneficial in the long run. I can see this working perfectly with a turtleneck, a miniskirt, and some knee-high leather boots.

See On Target
Selfie Leslie Montana Shaggy Faux Fur Jacket in White ($90)
selfie leslie rush coat
Selfie Leslie

As much as this jacket screams NYE, it’s just as suitable for spring rush season. It’ll go great thrown over a mini dress and some thigh-highs, or maybe just a turtleneck and jeans. It’s your call, but with how chic this jacket is, it may be the one calling you! 

See On Selfie Leslie
Lulus Sweetly Cozy Light Pink Vegan Suede Faux Fur Coat ($69)
lulus rush coat
Lulus

This coat is guaranteed to be as flattering as it is warm. It features a faux fur-trimmed neckline, cuffs, and a belt that cinches at the waist for a more snug fit. So as ideal as it is for warding off the colder temperatures, it’s also suitable for dressing to impress.

See On Lulus
That’s So Fetch Francesca Coat in Beige ($79)
that\'s so fetch rush coat
That\’s So Fetch


Gretchen Weiners may not have been able to make fetch happen, but like the name of this jacket says, this brand certainly did. This coat features functional side pockets, heavyweight material, and even allows you the option to remove the belt that cinches at the waist. What more could you ask for? 

See On That’s So Fetch
Kea Humilde is a New School third-year majoring in Journalism+Design and minoring in Fashion Communications. When she's not busy writing for her blog or shopping in SoHo, she's rooting for her LA Chargers.