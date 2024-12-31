Rush season is once again approaching. Whether you are in a sorority or not, lots of people love sorority recruitment because of the mass appeal of RushTok in recent years. People from all walks of life on social media look forward to following the journeys of eager PNMs who are trying to get recruited into the sorority of their dreams, as well as the sororities that are recruiting them.

When it comes to RushTok though, most people tend to think of the main season of sorority recruitment, which happens at the beginning of the school year, hence the common term, “fall rush.” However, there is also another rush season that’s about to begin for the spring semester in January, and the RushTok antics are just a different flavor of fun.

Not every school or sorority participates in spring rush, but some do for various reasons. For instance, some colleges have a rule that freshmen need to wait a semester (or need to have a certain number of credits) before they can enter a fraternity or sorority. Others host recruitment events in both the fall and the spring. Regardless of the reason, spring rush exists at many schools across the country, which means RushTok is about to pop off once again.

If you like following RushTok, here are 11 schools that do spring rush that you should definitely keep an eye out for this January.

Baylor University

Baylor’s 2025 Panhellenic recruitment schedule has been released, with the spring rush 2025 dates being Jan. 13 to Jan. 18. This includes PNM orientation, recruitment rounds, and bid day.

Emory University

At Emory University, the spring semester is when primary recruitment takes place, while the fall is when eligible chapters participate in the continuous open bidding (COB) process. The dates for recruitment in spring 2025 are Jan. 8 to Jan. 12. This includes the values round, philanthropy round, sisterhood round, preference round, and of course bid day.

The Ohio State University

The Ohio State University’s primary recruitment will take place during the first week of classes, starting on Jan. 8 with a PNM orientation. There are “meet the chapter” events, a philanthropy round, sisterhood round, and preference round. Bid day will be the final day, on Jan. 21. You can find the full schedule under “Panhellenic Association” on the sorority and fraternity life page on the school’s website.

Syracuse University

Syracuse University’s recruitment dates fall a little later, as it goes into February. The specific recruitment dates for spring 2025 rush are Jan. 23 to Feb. 2.

Chapman University

Chapman University’s recruitment process for spring 2025 also occurs a little later. The recruitment kickoff for PNMs is on Jan. 29, followed by four rounds, and bid day on Feb. 2.

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University’s spring recruitment will take place over two weekends at the beginning of the spring term. According to Vanderbilt’s website, there is a new member orientation, followed by four rounds, and then bid day. This all is happening from Jan. 3 to Jan. 12.

University of Miami

According to UM’s Panhel Instagram, recruitment will take place from Jan. 6 to Jan. 11, with bid day happening on Jan. 12.

University of Southern California

USC’s spring rush will take place over a week for seven straight days in a row. There will be a kickoff on Jan. 6, four rounds of recruitment, and bid day on Jan. 12.

Tulane University

For Tulane University, spring recruitment occurs between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12. It begins with a PNM move-in and recruitment kick off, followed by two days of an open house round, a philanthropy round, sisterhood round, preference round, and bid day.

Indiana University

According to its schedule, Indiana University’s primary recruitment is occurring between Jan. 5 and Jan. 19.

University of San Diego

USD’s recruitment schedule takes place at the end of January with the PNM orientation happening on Jan. 24, primary recruitment taking place from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27, and bid day rounding it out on Jan. 28.