Seniors, get ready, because for the class of spring 2025, you only have one semester left of your undergraduate journey. Time flies, right? Regardless of how the past three and a half years went for you, you should be proud of yourself, because you persevered and made it to the home stretch. And while there are still plenty of things you’ll need to do before crossing that graduation stage in a few weeks’ time, here’s one thing you shouldn’t miss out on: romanticizing your final semester of college.

Whether you’re ready to GTFO of your student life and dive headfirst into the real world, or you’re already starting to feel nostalgic for your college days, you deserve to enjoy these last experiences of your undergraduate career. When all is said and done, and you’re looking back on your time in college, you don’t want to feel like there were things you never got to try, or just times that you wish you could have appreciated more. Not only will romanticizing your second semester of senior year help ensure you have wonderful memories to look back on, but it will also help you be present in these moments so you can enjoy them to their fullest. Plus, romanticizing allows you to turn even the most dull, ordinary, everyday moments into special occasions — and who doesn’t want to pretend they’re the main character of a fabulous coming-of-age movie, right?

So, without further ado, seniors, if you truly are looking to romanticize your final semester of college, here are 13 ways to do so.

Document everything

When college is over, don’t you want to be able to look back and reflect on all the fun memories you’ve created? You can do this in many different ways, such as going out of your way to take extra photos, or by writing down your thoughts in a journal. You can even combine the two and take photos on a Polaroid camera and stick them in your journal, hang them up in your space, or create a collage.

Create a Bucket List

Now is the time to create a bucket list full of everything you want to do in your last semester of college. This bucket list can help you map out exactly how you want to romanticize what’s left of your college experience. (Karaoke at the pub down the street, anyone?)

Make a playlist

One of the best ways to romanticize your college days is by having a solid playlist. You can make a playlist that puts you in a romanticizing mindset and play it as you walk across campus on your way to class. Think about it as the daily soundtrack to your college life.

Try Everything You Didn’t Get to Try Yet

Was there ever a food spot you walked by wanting to try, leading you to always say, “Oh, I should check that out one day,” but just never got around to it? Or did you always want to just take time to explore the town by your college campus? Well, now’s your chance to try everything you didn’t get to in the past few years, both on and off campus.

Take Part in Campus Traditions

Madison Kinsley via Dupe If your school has traditions or events every year — like a holiday carnival, sports game ritual, spirit week, homecoming, or any other major event that allows students to get together — then make the effort to go. These events and traditions are what makes your college unique, so if you want the full experience, take part in everything you can! As you attend these campus events, make sure you enter with the perspective of enjoying every minute and embracing the little moments that make them special.

Make More Connections

Senior year is a great time to make more connections with those on your campus — and this includes both students and professors. It’s never too late to make new friends with your peers, and when it comes to making connections with professors, lots of faculty members offer office hours, so take advantage of this opportunity to ask your professors any questions you may have and build a genuine connection with them. As people with experience and knowledge about the industry, they can offer you advice about the field you are entering and can even be a reference for you down the line.

Get involved in Different Clubs

Even though you’re a senior, that doesn’t mean you can’t get involved in campus organizations. You can either become a member of a new club or maybe even pursue a leadership position of a club you are already a part of. This way, you can romanticize your college experience and build up some additional experience for your resume.

Enter your Studious Era

Get going with that last semester academic grind and finish off strong by focusing on your studies and trying to get good grades as you finish college. You can romanticize working on your assignments with fun music or an aesthetically pleasing study setting, and you can even decorate your books or any other materials to fit your vibe.

Study in New Spots

Speaking of being studious, you can also pick a new study spot and complete your assignments there. Studying in your dorm room may get the job done, but picking a new study spot can allow you to embrace the beauty of certain learning environments on campus, like the library, the quad, or another gem you’ve yet to uncover.

Use Your Seniority To Help Others

Nothing romanticizes an experience quite like getting to talk about it to others. You can do this by becoming a student ambassador who gives college tours and leads freshman orientations. Some colleges even have mentorship programs where upperclassmen can coach an underclassmen student during their first year of college. Impart your wisdom on others so they, too, can have a great college experience!

Explore Your Campus

Payton Butler via Dupe If there is a building you’ve never visited, dedicate some time to take a look. You might just find your next hang out spot or realize there is a resource on campus you never even knew existed.

Appreciate Those Around You

Romanticizing your college experience isn’t just about the physical things you can do or places you can go, but it’s also about enjoying the relationships you’ve established. One way to romanticize your college relationships is to create a slideshow of pictures and videos of all the memories you’ve created over the years. This can allow you to look back, reflect on the memories you’ve made and realize how much you’ve actually accomplished over the past few years. And remember, while things may change once college is over, that doesn’t mean the friendships have to end when college ends.

Embrace the Nostalgia