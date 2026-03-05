My personal favourite fashion show of the year and one of the biggest festivals in music, Coachella 2026 is fast approaching. With one of the most iconic lineups in recent years (Justin Bieber?! KATSEYE?!), the fashion girls have already been one step ahead in their outfit planning. This year’s looks, according to celebrity stylist Samantha Brown, are going to be a mix of nostalgia and newness, where boho meets rave energy. Festival fashion this year will not only pull from the archives, but modernize it in a way that we have yet to see in the industry. And what better runway than Coachella?
This year’s aesthetics are all about excess, contrast, and being bold. Western fringe tops paired with coquette bloomers, studded micro bikini tops with jorts, crochet matching sets paired with utility belts — the looks are chaotic yet still impossibly chic. The boho chic energy that we all love from Coachella’s earlier years has definitely made its comeback, but in a way that puts on a modern twist on the 2016 mindset. Want your outfit to be the headliner of the Coachella fashion show? Here are 10 Coachella trends from Gen Z creators that are sure to make a statement.
- Cowboy Core: Fringe & suede
-
The western revival of Coachella outfits has recently come back around, and perhaps the biggest trend the fashion girls will all be incorporating is anything fringe and suede. Think over the top shawls with intricate beading, suede fringe bags, fringe boots, fringe belts, and even floor-length fringe skirts, just to name a few.
- The OG Coachella look: Boho Revival
-
The recent 2016 mindset that everyone has come to adopt with the arrival of 2026 is now present in Coachella outfit inspo. More specifically, it’s back to the 2016 boho chic era of outfits, where celebrities such as Vanessa Hudgens, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez adorned flower crowns, denim cut off short-shorts, and patterns galore.
- Keeping it Casual: Low Rise Bottoms & a Baby Tee
-
Although we love an over-the-top, dramatic festival look, having a casual yet effortlessly cool look is essential for the last day of your Coachella experience, and honestly, more comfortable for all the dancing you’re gonna do, anyways! Bloomers or leather mini micro shorts paired with a statement belt and a tight baby tee will have you looking both chic and classic.
- ‘70s Inspired Crochet & Lace Outfits
-
Crochet had its moment in early 2020s, and along with boho revival in fashion and Coachella outfits, it made its comeback in the most unique way ever. Think crochet bikini tops adorned with crochet elements, such as crochet shells or crochet flowers. Pair that with a matching crochet bottom or your favourite micro mini and you’ll be serving ‘70s Woodstock festival vibes in the most classic way.
- Mermaid-Inspired Shell Overlays
-
With Sabrina Carpenter set to be a headliner for Coachella this year, it’s only right we lean into the mermaid and fairycore aesthetic to match. Perhaps one of the most unique trends all the fashion girls are talking about is shell-adorned tops and bottoms, reminiscent of this trend. With a crochet headscarf and the right boots, you’ll be serving ethereal sea creature.
- For The JB girls: An all-purple look
-
Coachella’s biggest and most pleasant surprise in the headliners is Justin Bieber, and for the one less lonely girls, it’s our moment. In an ode to his early days and his favourite color being purple, it’s only right to do a monochromatic look.
- Layering Looks
-
More is always more, and with Coachella outfits getting more intricate every year, so does the accessorizing. Try layering jewelry such as necklaces and bangles, layering chain belts, or even layering your tops and bottoms.
- Studded Sequins & Rhinestones
-
Sequin and rhinestone tops are the moment right now, especially in rave culture. If you’re a girl who loves to dance and make a statement, a sequin beaded halter top or a pair of studded mini micro shorts serves early 2000s pop princess in the best way possible.
- Mixed Metals
-
Why choose one metal when you can layer them all? 2026 fashion is all about clashing patterns and fabrics, and in this case, both at the same time. Chain link tops and dresses, silver and gold bangles layered together, and statement bags adorned in chrome metals are some top-tier ways to show off this trend.
- Y2K-Inspired Prints
-
Y2K style has proved it’s here to stay, and it’ll be making its reappearance at Coachella this year in the most understated way: the prints. Cheetah print, minimal polka dot, and plaid matching sets are the best way to have a cool outfit, and stay comfortable in the desert heat.