My personal favourite fashion show of the year and one of the biggest festivals in music, Coachella 2026 is fast approaching. With one of the most iconic lineups in recent years (Justin Bieber?! KATSEYE?!), the fashion girls have already been one step ahead in their outfit planning. This year’s looks, according to celebrity stylist Samantha Brown, are going to be a mix of nostalgia and newness, where boho meets rave energy. Festival fashion this year will not only pull from the archives, but modernize it in a way that we have yet to see in the industry. And what better runway than Coachella?

This year’s aesthetics are all about excess, contrast, and being bold. Western fringe tops paired with coquette bloomers, studded micro bikini tops with jorts, crochet matching sets paired with utility belts — the looks are chaotic yet still impossibly chic. The boho chic energy that we all love from Coachella’s earlier years has definitely made its comeback, but in a way that puts on a modern twist on the 2016 mindset. Want your outfit to be the headliner of the Coachella fashion show? Here are 10 Coachella trends from Gen Z creators that are sure to make a statement.