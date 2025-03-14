12 Coachella Outfit Ideas That’ll Have You Feeling Hotter Than The Desert

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Coachella is right around the corner, and if you’re anything like me, the outfit stress is already real. You want Coachella outfits that are stylish, comfortable, and most importantly, will help you stand out in the desert sun. But with so many vibes to choose from — edgy, boho, sporty, and everything in between — it can be hard to narrow it down.

Don’t sweat it! I’ve rounded up 12 Coachella outfit ideas that will take the guesswork out of your festival wardrobe. From the classic, laidback charm of crochet to statement-making sparkle and beading, these Coachella outfits are designed to help you feel your best while dancing your way through the festival.

So, if you’re ready to own your Coachella style this year, grab your sunscreen, throw on your best pair of sunglasses, and keep reading for the ultimate outfit inspiration to help you shine in the desert. Let’s get you festival-ready!