12 Coachella Outfit Ideas That’ll Have You Feeling Hotter Than The Desert

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Coachella is right around the corner, and if you’re anything like me, the outfit stress is already real. You want Coachella outfits that are stylish, comfortable, and most importantly, will help you stand out in the desert sun. But with so many vibes to choose from — edgy, boho, sporty, and everything in between — it can be hard to narrow it down.
Don’t sweat it! I’ve rounded up 12 Coachella outfit ideas that will take the guesswork out of your festival wardrobe. From the classic, laidback charm of crochet to statement-making sparkle and beading, these Coachella outfits are designed to help you feel your best while dancing your way through the festival.
So, if you’re ready to own your Coachella style this year, grab your sunscreen, throw on your best pair of sunglasses, and keep reading for the ultimate outfit inspiration to help you shine in the desert. Let’s get you festival-ready!
- StudDED COACHELLA OUTFIT
-
Studded pieces are a total vibe for Coachella – think edgy, bold, and just the right amount of rock and roll to elevate your festival look. The best part about studs? They’re super versatile. Pair with denim shorts for a classic festival style or go full-on glam with a studded mini skirt and a statement crop top.
- Denim-on-Denim coachella outfit
-
Double the denim, double the fun! Denim-on-denim is the perfect combo to channel that laidback yet effortlessly-cool look at Coachella. Don’t be afraid to play with washes — light and dark denim pair perfectly together to create a killer contrast.
- Lace coachella Moment
-
Lace is the Coachella must-have for anyone channeling that dreamy, boho-chic vibe. Let’s be honest — lace never goes out of style at festivals. It brings the perfect mix of texture and femininity to any outfit. Whether you’re rocking a flowy lace top or a delicate lace dress, pair it with chunky boots or strappy sandals for that effortlessly-cool, festival-ready feel.
- Maxi Dress coachella outfit
-
Maxi dresses are my ultimate go-to when I want to look cute without the effort — and they’re just as perfect for Coachella. These long, flowy pieces are a one-stop shop for both comfort and that effortless festival vibe.
- Zara Long Lace Dress ($60)
- Micro Skirts & Shorts for coachella
-
These little pieces are perfect for showing off your sun-kissed legs while staying cool in the desert heat. Add some cool boots, a statement belt, or chunky jewelry to make it even more extra. Micro skirts and shorts are absolutely essential for a look that’s flirty, fun, and totally Coachella-ready.
- Statement Belts for coachella
-
It’s all about that extra detail that takes your outfit from basic to wow. Whether it’s a wide, studded leather belt or a chunky chain belt, this accessory is a total game-changer.
- Western coachella outfit
-
The Western vibe is so hot this year — think cowboy boots, fringe, and all the dusty, rugged charm with a modern twist. Think cowboy boots, suede fringe, and wide-brimmed hats, but with a fresh, festival-ready twist.
- Sparkles & Beading coachella moment
-
When it comes to Coachella, more is definitely more — especially when it comes to sparkles and beading. This season, it’s all about catching the sunlight (or festival lights) with shimmering details that steal the show.
- White Linen coachella outfit
-
When you want a simple-yet-stunning Coachella look, white linen is your go-to. This timeless fabric screams effortless style while keeping you cool under the desert sun. It’s classic, it’s easy, and it pairs perfectly with everything from statement accessories to minimalist sandals.
- Sporty coachella outfit
-
The sporty aesthetic is all about blending comfort and cool — and Coachella is the perfect place to rock it. Add in some cool accessories, like a baseball cap or chunky sunglasses, and you’ve got a festival-ready outfit that’s equal parts chill and chic.
- PacSun 80 Mesh Jersey ($27)
- Edikted Gayil Mini Skort ($34)
- Indie Sleaze coachella outfit
-
The Indie Sleaze aesthetic is all about mixing vintage grunge with a touch of glamorous rebellion. It’s all about embracing the gritty, carefree spirit of indie culture with a little bit of shine. If you’re looking to make a statement that’s edgy but cool, the Indie Sleaze look will definitely steal the spotlight.
- Crochet coachella outfit
-
Crochet is a Coachella classic that never goes out of style. This texture-rich, boho-chic look is perfect for the desert vibes and laidback festival atmosphere. From crochet tops and dresses to intricate cover-ups and accessories, this trend adds a touch of handmade charm to any outfit.