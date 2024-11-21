The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About Coachella’s 2025 Lineup

Although we’re months away from the biggest music festival of the year, Coachella announced its lineup for 2025 on Nov. 20! For two weekends in April, numerous music giants will take center stage in the California desert to perform their biggest hits for fans and Coachella attendees alike. In the past, stars like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, and Tyler, The Creator have headlined Coachella. The headliners taking the stage for Coachella 2025 are Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Green Day. Other artists that are included in the lineup are Charli XCX, Lisa, Jennie, GloRilla, and Megan Thee Stallion. Talk about a jam-packed event!

The 2025 lineup also includes old-school favorites such as Missy Elliott and T-Pain, and other notable acts like ENHYPEN and Clairo. Given how interesting the lineup is, you would think that there would be a huge storm of excitement coming from music lovers. However, Coachella’s 2025 lineup has been met with a lot of mixed feelings from fans.

With Post Malone and Travis Scott being named as headliners, there were some mixed reactions. Some fans felt that these two shouldn’t headline the festival, given their past live performances.

bro we went from THE best coachella lineup to nessas abuser bf on day one, fucking travis scott who previously got banned from coachella bc of astro world… are they going back on their word…. and a bunch of other names we don’t care abt :(((( pic.twitter.com/gFNEfeZpMB — karly 🦋𐙚 TAYCOUVER (@clarabowpez) November 20, 2024

that bum fuck culture vulture post malone headlining coachella…… pic.twitter.com/HzjHnMBC3m — tino (@tiinoRB) November 19, 2024

WORST LINEUP OF ALL FUCKING TIME @coachella I pray gaga saves you. pic.twitter.com/oDoxLuHpaW — ducki 🏳️‍⚧️ (@dxckiii) November 20, 2024

Post malone announcing hes performing at coachella.. PISSED pic.twitter.com/2ocNRYMOPu — J (@jesusfiles_) November 19, 2024

fred again and post malone as COACHELLA headliners just sounds like my worst fucking nightmare this can’t be real https://t.co/zZpPVszgkj — seth (@sethh_sm) November 19, 2024

The legendary rock band Green Day is also one of the headliners for the festival, and again, their participation in Coachella 2025 was met with some mixed reactions.

for the price of coachella tickets, green day better be doing this with no curtain pic.twitter.com/rmeGlc2ZjL — mikey whatshisface (@buttersouda) November 21, 2024

Green Day will be seeing me at Coachella this year idc — Michelle Sun (@michelllesun) November 20, 2024

On a brighter note, there have been a lot of positive words from fans about stars like Lady Gaga, Tyla, and Charli XCX performing. Most fans are confident these ladies will eat the stage up and leave no crumbs! Interestingly enough, Lady Gaga will also become the second female artist in Coachella history to headline twice, with the first being Icelandic singer Bjӧrk.

LADY GAGA IS HEADLINING COACHELLA!!!!! Omg!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/e6AgWKyRET — Fes Batista (@fesbatista) November 20, 2024

when lady gaga brings björk to her coachella set to perform thispic.twitter.com/fLTW61hJM5 https://t.co/LzgqNoNwaG — web diva lain iwakura (@themexicanbjork) November 21, 2024

me pulling up to the lady gaga, lisa and tyla coachella sets pic.twitter.com/I4M1PKGJRn — εз (@lalisalegrand) November 20, 2024

gaga and charli posting the coachella lineup and enha’s name is on there guys im gonna fucking DAI RIGHT NOW pic.twitter.com/J5EJtWhaUG — cel ☆ 💭 ꩜ ENXCX (@RIKISDAZE) November 20, 2024

EVERY SINGLE ARTIST I HAVE EVER STANNED….. LOVED….. OR LISTENED TOO…… ALL COMING TOGETHER AT COACHELLA 2025 THIS LITERALLY CANNOT BE REAL LIFE IM GAGGED THE FUCK OUT pic.twitter.com/LUMbG0xprg — ducki 🏳️‍⚧️ (@dxckiii) November 20, 2024

Let’s see who will bring their best to the desert in April 2025!