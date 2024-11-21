Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The Internet Has Mixed Feelings About Coachella’s 2025 Lineup

Although we’re months away from the biggest music festival of the year, Coachella announced its lineup for 2025 on Nov. 20! For two weekends in April, numerous music giants will take center stage in the California desert to perform their biggest hits for fans and Coachella attendees alike. In the past, stars like Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Frank Ocean, and Tyler, The Creator have headlined Coachella. The headliners taking the stage for Coachella 2025 are Lady Gaga, Post Malone, Travis Scott, and Green Day. Other artists that are included in the lineup are Charli XCX, Lisa, Jennie, GloRilla, and Megan Thee Stallion. Talk about a jam-packed event!

The 2025 lineup also includes old-school favorites such as Missy Elliott and T-Pain, and other notable acts like ENHYPEN and Clairo. Given how interesting the lineup is, you would think that there would be a huge storm of excitement coming from music lovers. However, Coachella’s 2025 lineup has been met with a lot of mixed feelings from fans. 

With Post Malone and Travis Scott being named as headliners, there were some mixed reactions. Some fans felt that these two shouldn’t headline the festival, given their past live performances.

The legendary rock band Green Day is also one of the headliners for the festival, and again, their participation in Coachella 2025 was met with some mixed reactions.

On a brighter note, there have been a lot of positive words from fans about stars like Lady Gaga, Tyla, and Charli XCX performing. Most fans are confident these ladies will eat the stage up and leave no crumbs! Interestingly enough, Lady Gaga will also become the second female artist in Coachella history to headline twice, with the first being Icelandic singer Bjӧrk. 

Let’s see who will bring their best to the desert in April 2025!

