Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Coachella
Need Some Coachella Inspo This Year? Check Out These Outfits From TikTok

Beatrice Graubart

Festival season is upon us, and if there’s one event that sets the tone for summer, it’s Coachella. This isn’t just any music festival — it’s where trendsetters, music enthusiasts, and culture vultures unite to celebrate creativity and self-expression. It’s safe to say already that the Coachella 2024 outfit ideas are about to absolutely slay. 

Scheduled to run from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 21, Coachella 2024 promises an electrifying lineup of both music and fashion. The festival kicks off with Lana Del Rey gracing the stage on Friday, followed by Tyler, The Creator on Saturday, and culminating in much-anticipated performances by Doja Cat and ‘90s rock band No Doubt. 

Since each festival day presents its own lineup of musical stars, attendees are equally ready to showcase styles that reflect the different headlining performances. Whether it’s the ethereal, coquette vibes of Lana Del Rey, the edgy vibrance of Tyler, The Creator’s performance, or the nostalgic vibes anticipating No Doubt’s reunion, the fashion at Coachella this year is set to be as dynamic and memorable as the music itself.

As Coachella draws near, the excitement for the desert fashion scene is as palpable as ever, with content creators and style mavens turning to TikTok to share their visionary outfits and styling tips. From the boldness of over-accessorizing to channeling the timeless appeal of iconic pop culture figures, or adopting the latest high-fashion trends, these TikTok-inspired outfits serve as your ultimate guide to making a statement at Coachella 2024. 

First up, @kleamxo declares more is more when it comes to accessories. Think layers of necklaces, armfuls of bracelets, and why not throw in some cheetah print for good measure? It’s your ticket to transforming a simple outfit into a Coachella-ready masterpiece.

Gabrielle Gagnon keeps it classic with a twist, pairing a white tank top and denim cut-offs with a chic twilly scarf and statement cowboy boots. It’s simple, it’s stylish, and it screams festival-ready.

Thanks to @michelle_infusino, we’ve got the perfect combo to navigate those festival fields: bra tops, shorts, chunky belts, and boots sturdy enough to withstand a little mud (and maybe some moshing).

Speaking of mosh pits, @justmevibingg swears by cowboy boots for ultimate foot protection. Say goodbye to sore toes and hello to dancing all night long.

Elli McGowan shows us that when it comes to Coachella, you can never have too many accessories. Her outfit inspiration boards are a testament to the power of mini skirts and an abundance of adornments.

@madisonvdt breaks down the must-have styles of the season: the ethereal Croquette trend with bloomers and lace, the edgy “2014 Tumblr” look featuring graphic tees and Doc Martens, and the ever-popular leopard print, whether on your clothes or accessories.

Sarah Lang introduces a spectrum of Coachella vibes, from the music purist’s bikini and baggy shorts combo to the cute and comfy looks featuring parachute pants and corsets. And for the Lana del Rey enthusiasts? Croquette style is your go-to, complete with lace and bows.

In anticipation of No Doubt’s reunion, Emily Rosdahl presents a collection of Gwen Stefani-inspired looks on her TikTok. Expect to see a vibrant mix of leather, leopard print, red cowboy boots, mini tanks, joggers, and plaid that pay homage to the queen of 90s grunge style.

Can Coachella come any faster? I need to see these ‘fits in action, ASAP!

