You Probably Missed Hailey Bieber’s Subtle Support For Selena Gomez’s Engagement

Hailey Bieber may be the one less lonely girl, but she’s still a girl’s girl at the end of the day! After Selena Gomez took to Instagram on Dec. 11 to announce her engagement to Benny Blanco, Bieber showed her support for the actress by double-tapping her screen and liking the post. Of course, with Gomez’s engagement announcement getting millions of likes, some people might’ve missed Bieber’s subtle support for the actress. But nonetheless, Bieber’s move is a *huge* deal considering her and Gomez’s complicated history.

For years, it’s been rumored that Bieber and Gomez have been feuding due to their respective ties to Justin Bieber. ICYMI, Gomez had an on-and-off relationship with Justin from 2010 to March 2018. In June of that year, Justin got engaged to Hailey, and the two tied the knot in a civil ceremony a few months later in November. Almost a year later, on Sept. 30, 2019, Justin and Hailey held an official wedding ceremony in South Carolina.

After Justin and Hailey got married, people often pit her against Gomez, fueling rumors of there being bad blood between the women. However, in March 2023, the “Single Soon” singer shared a message on her Instagram Story to call out trolls after learning about the immense criticism the model had been receiving after many were convinced she and Kylie Jenner shaded Gomez on social media.

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

In June 2023, Hailey slammed rumors that she and Gomez were feuding, calling out the “twisted and perpetuated narratives” that had surfaced online. “I don’t think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber, and Selena Gomez,” she said during an episode of the Bloomberg Originals series The Circuit With Emily Chang. “This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women. It’s about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous.”

The Rhode founder added that she simply wanted the discourse surrounding her and Gomez to stop. “I think that it’s an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I’m not ok with the kind of division that it caused,” Hailey said. “I don’t like this whole idea of team this person and team this person — I’m just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together.”

With Hailey liking Gomez’s engagement announcement, it’s clear that there’s nothing but good vibes between the two women.

And the model wasn’t the only one to show support for the Only Murders In The Building star’s major life update. Justin’s sister, Jazmyn Bieber, also like Gomez’s post. Meanwhile, many fellow A-listers like Taylor Swift celebrated Gomez’s engagement in the comments. “Yes,” the “Clara Bow” singer wrote. “I will be the flower girl.”

I, for one, couldn’t be happier for Gomez!