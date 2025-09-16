Fall is quickly approaching, but along with chillier temps comes the inevitable dry skin. However, this fall semester, Cetaphil has released a brand new cleanser perfect for moisturizing your skin no matter the season. The school year can bring a lot of stress, from all nighters spent studying to long lectures in dry classrooms. As you settle into your new schedule, now is a great time to try out a new skin care routine and spice up your product list for the new season.

And while you do, add Cetaphil’s brand new Nourishing Oil to Foam Cleanser ($13) to your shopping cart. This cleanser is certain to be a staple in your fall skin care routine. Cetaphil is an extremely well-trusted brand: With their tried-and-true Daily Facial Cleanser ($13) and Gentle Skin Cleanser ($18), they’re no stranger to crafting trustworthy and effective facial treatments. Beyond cleansers, Cetaphil’s Daily Facial Moisturizer ($18) is a well-loved product, demonstrating just how dedicated they are to protecting customers’ skin barriers.

This new Oil to Foam Cleanser combines the brand’s trusted cleansers with the moisturizing power necessary for the roughest winters. The product melts away makeup and residue, leaving your skin entirely cleaned without stripping away any natural moisture. It provides 24 hours of hydration, meaning you’ll be nice and dewy all day long. Plus, it’s made with Pentavitin, a plant-derived ingredient that attracts and locks in moisture. Dry skin is absolutely no match for this cleanser.

But moisturization isn’t all this cleanser is good for. The cleanser also uses flaxseed oil, which is known to nourish and soothe skin, so say goodbye to flare-ups. It also provides a deep clean to your face, removing extra oil, all without leaving any sticky residue after application. It has all the cleaning and moisturization of a double cleanse in one. And if all of this isn’t enough, it is also hypoallergenic and dermatologist tested with no parabens — meaning no fear of new product break-outs.

If all of that wasn’t enough, the cleanser is perfect for college budgets. A full-size bottle of the Nourishing Oil to Foam Cleanser is under $13, meaning you’re paying about $1.25 per ounce. The product is available online on Amazon as well as online and in stores at Target, Ulta, Walmart, and many other retailers, so you won’t have a hard time finding it when you’re ultimately looking for a restock.

The beginning of the school year is filled with all sorts of stressors that can have an effect on your skin. However, this new cleanser from Cetaphil has your back, and will ensure your skin stays clean and moisturized all semester long.