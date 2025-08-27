How To Upgrade Your Skin Care Routine Before Heading Back To School, According To 2 Experts

Between lengthy lectures, late-night study sessions, and back-to-back club meetings, college life is nothing short of chaotic. Add in unpredictable dorm bathrooms and the stress of a new semester, and suddenly your summer glow is quickly fading. At the end of a long day, doing a 10-step skin care routine will probably be the last thing you want to do. But don’t stress — your back-to-school skin care routine doesn’t have to be complicated (or expensive) to be effective.

Finding products that are easy, efficient, and dorm-room friendly is key. Instead of making things super complicated, focus on the basics: cleansing, treating, and protecting your skin. With just a few simple steps, you can create a quick routine that actually fits into your busy schedule, leaving more time to focus on homework or studying (or to catch up on sleep).

Her Campus spoke to two skin care experts — Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, Principal Scientist at OLAY, and Dr. Hallie McDonald, board certified dermatologist and cofounder of ERLY — to get their best advice on how college students can keep their skin looking fresh and healthy this back-to-school season. Here’s what they shared.

The Bottom Line

Whether you’re moving into the dorms for the first time or heading back for another semester, your skin care routine doesn’t need to be a tricky 10-step process. Sticking to a gentle cleanser, a multitasking serum, and moisturizing sunscreen will keep your skin healthy, glowy, and balanced — even during exam season.