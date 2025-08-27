Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
How To Upgrade Your Skin Care Routine Before Heading Back To School, According To 2 Experts

Between lengthy lectures, late-night study sessions, and back-to-back club meetings, college life is nothing short of chaotic. Add in unpredictable dorm bathrooms and the stress of a new semester, and suddenly your summer glow is quickly fading. At the end of a long day, doing a 10-step skin care routine will probably be the last thing you want to do. But don’t stress — your back-to-school skin care routine doesn’t have to be complicated (or expensive) to be effective. 

Finding products that are easy, efficient, and dorm-room friendly is key. Instead of making things super complicated, focus on the basics: cleansing, treating, and protecting your skin. With just a few simple steps, you can create a quick routine that actually fits into your busy schedule, leaving more time to focus on homework or studying (or to catch up on sleep).  

Her Campus spoke to two skin care experts — Dr. Rolanda Wilkerson, Principal Scientist at OLAY, and Dr. Hallie McDonald, board certified dermatologist and cofounder of ERLY — to get their best advice on how college students can keep their skin looking fresh and healthy this back-to-school season. Here’s what they shared. 

Dr. Wilkerson suggests beginning your routine with OLAY’s Cleansing Melts ($10), which activate with water to form a smooth microbubble lather that gently cleans your skin. “They’re ideal for dorm life — compact, mess-free, and available in versions with ingredients like vitamin C and hyaluronic acid to suit different skin needs,” Wilkerson says.

Dr. McDonald also emphasizes the importance of keeping your skin clean on those stressful college days. “When you’re stressed, your body produces more cortisol, which can trigger breakouts — so keeping your skin clean and balanced is especially important,” she explains. Dr. McDonald recommends gentle, fragrance-free products like the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser ($16) or ERLY Face Foam ($22) to remove dirt and sweat without harming your skin barrier.

Once your skin is clean, both experts agree: serums are your best friend. Dr. Wilkerson suggests OLAY’s Super Serum ($35), which helps target several common college skincare concerns — uneven skin tone, texture, and dullness. “For students with busy schedules and late nights, it helps the skin look brighter, smoother, and more refreshed — without adding extra steps,” she says.

Dr. McDonald points to the ERLY Daily Dew Illuminating Serum ($38), which helps to hydrate and brighten, while supporting the skin barrier with phloretin and niacinamide. “It gives your skin an instant healthy glow, even when you’re running on coffee and minimal sleep,” she says. Plus, niacinamide calms inflammation from stress, and helps stop breakouts before they happen. 

If there’s one step you should never skip, it’s SPF. Dr. Wilkerson recommends OLAY’s Super Cream ($35), which combines SPF with moisturizing benefits. “For college students heading out the door in a rush, it simplifies your routine while helping to shield skin from the daily UV exposure students can get from walking around campus,” Wilkerson says.

Dr. McDonald agrees: “Even if it’s cloudy or raining, sunscreen is a must.” She suggests going with mineral-based formulas with zinc oxide, like EltaMD UV Clear ($44) or ERLY Start Moisturizer SPF 40 ($42), which also protect against blue light from your device screens. Since they double as moisturizers, they simplify your routine while still protecting your skin. 

Whether you’re moving into the dorms for the first time or heading back for another semester, your skin care routine doesn’t need to be a tricky 10-step process. Sticking to a gentle cleanser, a multitasking serum, and moisturizing sunscreen will keep your skin healthy, glowy, and balanced — even during exam season. 

