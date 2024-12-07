This New Cream Cleanser From Drunk Elephant Is Great for Sensitive Skin Girlies

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Sensitive skin girlies, listen up — Drunk Elephant just dropped a new cleanser that’s about to become your skin care holy grail. Meet Mello Marula, the ultra-gentle, low-lather cream cleanser that’s everything your skin’s been begging for. Whether you’re struggling with redness, dryness, or just want a cleanser that actually cares about your face, this is the one.

So, why is Mello Marula ($36) totally worth the hype? First of all, let’s talk about how it actually cleanses. It’s a super-gentle, low-lather formula that removes everything — makeup (even the waterproof stuff), sunscreen, and all that grime — without being abrasive. And the best part? It won’t leave your skin parched and thirsty. Instead, it leaves your face feeling soft, balanced, and glowing.

Let’s get into why this cleanser is a game-changer for sensitive skin. It’s packed with ingredients that really soothe and calm. First up, colloidal oatmeal — the same stuff that helps calm itchy skin — is included at a 1.0% concentration. It’s rich in antioxidants and works wonders for reducing redness, making it perfect if your skin’s been feeling a little irritated or reactive lately.

Next, it’s got marula oil, which is basically a skin miracle. It’s packed with fatty acids and antioxidants, absorbs quickly, and keeps your skin hydrated without feeling greasy. Plus, there’s illipe butter to lock in moisture and give your skin a plump, healthy glow.

But here’s the best part: This cleanser is as easy to use as it gets. You just massage it over wet or dry skin, add a little water to lather, rinse it off, and pat dry. Boom. That’s it. No need to double cleanse or overcomplicate things — your skin will feel clean and balanced after just one go.

And if you’ve got super sensitive eyes (I see you, contact lens crew), you’re in luck. Mello Marula is gentle enough for the delicate eye area, so you can easily remove mascara and eyeliner without irritation. Bye-bye, tugging and rubbing your eyes raw with makeup remover!

At $36 for 5 ounces of product, it’s an investment in your skin, but it’s totally worth it. You can snag it at DrunkElephant.com, Ulta Beauty, or Sephora — basically, all the places that make your beauty shopping dreams come true.

So, if you’ve been struggling to find a cleanser that’s gentle, hydrating, and still gets the job done without irritating your skin, Mello Marula is here for you. Sensitive skin girlies, this is the cleanser you’ve been waiting for.