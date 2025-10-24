This Brandy Melville Makeup Bag Is Going Viral On TikTok

Fall’s latest viral product is both cute and functional. Brandy Melville is no stranger to online trends, but the brand’s mirror makeup bag is making huge waves all over TikTok. If you’ve been itching to get some more organization in your dorm or you’re looking for a cute travel bag just in time for fall break, this viral Brandy Melville bag is about to be your holy grail.

Content creators on TikTok and Instagram continue to give us amazing advice for products — I mean, just look at dusting powder and black cherry nails — and this Brandy Melville Stripes Makeup Bag ($TK) is just the latest. Users on TikTok have been quick to praise this bag for its utility, with a built-in mirror, and the sheer amount of stuff you can fit into it. If that’s not enough, the bag comes in many different prints, meaning you’ll definitely be able to find the perfect one for your personal style. Beyond makeup, you can really use this pouch for anything – from pencils to an emergency kit to bring to class. No matter which way you decide to make the bag your own, one thing’s for certain: you’re going to get a lot of use out of it.

The Brandy Melville Makeup Bag

The bag itself is actually called the Stripe Makeup Bag ($18). The bag looks almost like a pencil case upon first look, but it’s really more of a pouch. One flap folds over the main structure of the bag, and the flap has a mirror on the interior side. The flap is secured to the rest of the pouch with a magnet buckle for easy opening. Once you flip it open, there is a pouch with a zipper. This zipper is super useful, as you don’t need to worry about any products falling out in your bag or dorm desk drawer. The pouch itself looks deceivingly small — users have found that you can actually fit a lot of stuff inside of it.

The bag is also available in so many different colors and styles. The most popular one appears to be the pink striped bag, but you can also find different variations of blue and white stripes and light pink stripes. Beyond stripes though, there are also polka dots, checkers, plaid, denim, and plain designs. With all these available styles, you’ll definitely be able to find the perfect one for you.

The Brandy Melville bag Price & Where To Buy it

The bag, in all of its different variations, is selling on Brandy Melville’s official website for $18. However, you can also find a similar bag on Pacsun’s website, listed as the John Galt Makeup Bag and selling for $18 as well. The Pacsun website only has the pink/white and blue/white striped variations.

There is also a chance your local Brandy Melville location will have the bags in stock, though, due to their virality, they might be selling out quickly. If you want to buy one in stores, you might want to do it sooner rather than later.