12 Mini Tote Bags To Add To Your Collection This Spring

If you’re anything like me, spring cleaning is at the forefront of your mind right now. Every year I donate a huge amount of clothes, bags, and jewelry, making my closet look a little too empty for comfort. This year is just the same, and I’ve been looking for mini tote bags to add to my collection this spring! The perfect mini tote is cute, not too big, and can be dressed up or down. Mini totes are great when you’re on the go, and especially when you need a bag to spice up your look but not overtake your outfit.

This year, mini totes are back in fashion — especially with the re-release of the Trader Joe’s Mini Tote — and I’ve been dying to get my hands on a few of them. Scrolling on my FYP, totes from brands like Coach and Marc Jacobs and Lululemon have been trending, and there are so many ways to decorate them. (Ribbons, keychains, even painting on cotton totes!) There are so many different mini tote options, it can be hard to decide on just one. If you’re looking for new mini totes, the search stops here. Here are 12 mini tote bags to add to your closet this spring!