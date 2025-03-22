Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
12 Mini Tote Bags To Add To Your Collection This Spring

Deborah Anthonio

If you’re anything like me, spring cleaning is at the forefront of your mind right now. Every year I donate a huge amount of clothes, bags, and jewelry, making my closet look a little too empty for comfort. This year is just the same, and I’ve been looking for mini tote bags to add to my collection this spring! The perfect mini tote is cute, not too big, and can be dressed up or down. Mini totes are great when you’re on the go, and especially when you need a bag to spice up your look but not overtake your outfit. 

This year, mini totes are back in fashion — especially with the re-release of the Trader Joe’s Mini Tote — and I’ve been dying to get my hands on a few of them. Scrolling on my FYP, totes from brands like Coach and Marc Jacobs and Lululemon have been trending, and there are so many ways to decorate them. (Ribbons, keychains, even painting on cotton totes!) There are so many different mini tote options, it can be hard to decide on just one. If you’re looking for new mini totes, the search stops here. Here are 12 mini tote bags to add to your closet this spring!

Coach City Mini Tote Bag ($129)
coach city mini tote bag
Coach

This bag comes in three gorgeous colors. There are two neutral colors, perfect for any outfit, and one in the shade Iris that gives spring in the best way.

See On Coach Outlet
Steve Madden Natural Larry Matelasse Mini Box Tote Bag ($88)
steve madden tote bag pink
Steve Madden

I’m absolutely obsessed with the shape of this mini tote. It also has an adjustable strap, and an inside pocket that’s big enough to fit an iPhone. Simply the perfect bag. 

See On Macys
Coach Canvas Mini Cargo Tote 20 ($150)
coach mini cargo tote
Coach

Coach is a classic when it comes to bags. This black cotton tote is great for running errands and spicing up a simple outfit. 

See On Macys
Keilys Handwoven Harris Tweed Mini Tiree Tote Bag ($88)
Keilys Tweed Mini Tote Bag
Keilys

This plaid tote has such a unique look. It’s truly a versatile bag to have when it comes to spring outfits.

See On Keilys
Liz Claiborne Mini Tuxedo Tote Bag ($42)
Liz Claiborne Mini Tuxedo Tote Bag
Liz Claiborne Mini Tuxedo Tote Bag

Liz Claiborne is a must when it comes to totes. This ruby red bag features a smooth faux leather trim and gold tone hardware accents.

See On JCPenney
Victoria’s Secret Mini Crossbody Canvas Tote Bag ($35)
Victoria’s Secret Black Tote Bag
Victoria\’s Secret

Affordable and classy, this bag is great for going to class or running errands with. There are so many places you can take this bag.

See On PINK
Like Dreams Selene Bowling Mini Crossbody Bag ($25)
Like Dreams Mini Crossbody Bag Brown
Like Dreams

This leather bag is a gorgeous shade of brown, and features beautiful heart-shaped embroidery.

See On Macys
Kate Spade Kip Canvas Mini Tote ($129)
Kate Spade Canvas Mini Tote
Kate Spade

I’m obsessed with this tote from Kate Spade. Every spring, they have the cutest releases and this has to be one of the best.

See On Kate Spade Outlet
Adidas Unisex Corduroy Adjustable-Strap Mini Tote Bag ($35)
adidas mini tote bag
Adidas

This tote is for people that are always on the run. This Adidas bag can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody. 

See On Macys
Anthropologie The Hollace Tote: Mini Edition ($78)
Anthropologie Mini Blue Tote
Anthropologie

This ocean blue tote reminds of spring so much, and would be perfect to wear on a sunny day. It also comes in seven other colors!

See On Anthropologie
Brandy Melville Mini Tote Bag ($28)
Brandy Melville Mini Tote Bag
Brandy Melville

This Brandy Melville bag is cream colored with brown straps and is 100% cotton, which makes it a great choice for everyday wear.

See On Brandy Melville
Natural Life Mini Crossbody Tote ($39)
Natural Life Mini Crossbody Tote
Natural Life

This tote is for all girls who are obsessed with nature. The green and yellow patterns mixed with red, orange, and blue flowers truly make this tote the epitome of spring. 

See On Natural Life
Deborah Anthonio

Rutgers '28

Deborah Anthonio is a National Writer who writes for the Style column for Her Campus Media. Specifically, styles that interest the new generation of young adults. Her expertise is in Beauty, Decor, and especially Fashion. Outside of Her Campus, Deborah is a college student at Rutgers University, pursuing a double major in I.T. and English. In the past, she's worked as Vice President of Raritan's Introduction of Minorities to Engineering and Secretary of the Junior Classical League at the Franklin High Branch – mainly writing and editing. Deborah has experienced many different work-study environments notably Electrical Construction which she studied for a year and acquired a work certificate in. Due to this, she's grown an appreciation for fashion in all aspects of life, from the workforce to glam to casual everyday wear. When she isn't writing or studying, Deborah enjoys reading fantasy and occasionally romance. Most of all she loves music. She's a Beatlemaniac but enjoys other artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Taylor Swift, Flyleaf, Amy Winehouse, and classical artists such as Saint Saens. She can often be seen perusing the shelves of Barnes and Noble, hungrily searching for new books and albums to delve into.