12 Mini Tote Bags To Add To Your Collection This Spring

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
If you’re anything like me, spring cleaning is at the forefront of your mind right now. Every year I donate a huge amount of clothes, bags, and jewelry, making my closet look a little too empty for comfort. This year is just the same, and I’ve been looking for mini tote bags to add to my collection this spring! The perfect mini tote is cute, not too big, and can be dressed up or down. Mini totes are great when you’re on the go, and especially when you need a bag to spice up your look but not overtake your outfit.
This year, mini totes are back in fashion — especially with the re-release of the Trader Joe’s Mini Tote — and I’ve been dying to get my hands on a few of them. Scrolling on my FYP, totes from brands like Coach and Marc Jacobs and Lululemon have been trending, and there are so many ways to decorate them. (Ribbons, keychains, even painting on cotton totes!) There are so many different mini tote options, it can be hard to decide on just one. If you’re looking for new mini totes, the search stops here. Here are 12 mini tote bags to add to your closet this spring!
- Coach City Mini Tote Bag ($129)
-
This bag comes in three gorgeous colors. There are two neutral colors, perfect for any outfit, and one in the shade Iris that gives spring in the best way.
- Steve Madden Natural Larry Matelasse Mini Box Tote Bag ($88)
-
I’m absolutely obsessed with the shape of this mini tote. It also has an adjustable strap, and an inside pocket that’s big enough to fit an iPhone. Simply the perfect bag.
- Coach Canvas Mini Cargo Tote 20 ($150)
-
Coach is a classic when it comes to bags. This black cotton tote is great for running errands and spicing up a simple outfit.
- Keilys Handwoven Harris Tweed Mini Tiree Tote Bag ($88)
-
This plaid tote has such a unique look. It’s truly a versatile bag to have when it comes to spring outfits.
- Liz Claiborne Mini Tuxedo Tote Bag ($42)
-
Liz Claiborne is a must when it comes to totes. This ruby red bag features a smooth faux leather trim and gold tone hardware accents.
- Victoria’s Secret Mini Crossbody Canvas Tote Bag ($35)
-
Affordable and classy, this bag is great for going to class or running errands with. There are so many places you can take this bag.
- Like Dreams Selene Bowling Mini Crossbody Bag ($25)
-
This leather bag is a gorgeous shade of brown, and features beautiful heart-shaped embroidery.
- Kate Spade Kip Canvas Mini Tote ($129)
-
I’m obsessed with this tote from Kate Spade. Every spring, they have the cutest releases and this has to be one of the best.
- Adidas Unisex Corduroy Adjustable-Strap Mini Tote Bag ($35)
-
This tote is for people that are always on the run. This Adidas bag can be worn over the shoulder or as a crossbody.
- Anthropologie The Hollace Tote: Mini Edition ($78)
-
This ocean blue tote reminds of spring so much, and would be perfect to wear on a sunny day. It also comes in seven other colors!
- Brandy Melville Mini Tote Bag ($28)
-
This Brandy Melville bag is cream colored with brown straps and is 100% cotton, which makes it a great choice for everyday wear.
- Natural Life Mini Crossbody Tote ($39)
-
This tote is for all girls who are obsessed with nature. The green and yellow patterns mixed with red, orange, and blue flowers truly make this tote the epitome of spring.