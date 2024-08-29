Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
sneakers with bows naomi osaka
6 Pairs Of Bow Sneakers That’ll Channel Your Inner Naomi Osaka

Gabriella Greek

If you were following the US Open on Aug. 27, you couldn’t have missed the fashion show right on the tennis court, featuring professional Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka. Drawing even more attention than the match itself was her outfit, which made the internet collectively lose their minds. Osaka’s shoes in particular stole the show, proving the bow trend is going nowhere. She sported custom Nike sneakers with a green bow (very brat, I must say) tying at the back of the heel, matching up with the Nike swoosh. I seriously have never seen tennis sneakers look so chic! 

These shoes were not a standalone accessory — they were just completing arguably the most fashionable tennis outfit the US Open has ever seen. Along with the shoes, Osaka wore a light green dress with ruffles covering the bottom and lining the sleeves, all tied together with a white bow wrapped around the waist. If you thought there couldn’t possibly be any more bows added to this look, you would be wrong. Osaka topped her outfit off with a cropped white nike jacket adorned with an oversized green bow on the back, matching the color of her dress and her shoes. She further accessorized her outfit with gold stud earrings and a diamond pendant from Louis Vuitton’s Volt collection. 

The internet is ablaze with ways to style your look with bows, from tying the accessory to clothes, bags, and even water bottles. But to Osaka, bows are more than just a trend. Her love of bows is an ode to her Japanese culture. In an Aug. 25 interview, she told The New York Times, “I remember one of the first times I went to Japan, I saw so many frills and so many bows.” Beyond just being the most fashionably-dressed player at the US Open, Osaka revealed she picks these outfits to boost her confidence on the court. “When I wear what I feel is a good outfit, I definitely feel more comfortable,” she told the publication.  

If you haven’t already been taking part in the bow trend, Osaka’s tennis fashion is sure to inspire you now. I desperately want her outfit in my closet — especially the bow shoes — but unfortunately, they were a custom made pair by AMBUSH designer Yoon Ahn and Nike. But if you still can’t get over this look, here are six pairs of bow sneakers to channel your inner Naomi Osaka.

Kurt Geiger Laney Bow Sneaker ($165)
kurt geiger bow sneaker
Kurt Geiger

Sneakers with a bow made of diamonds? I don’t think you could get more glamorous. 

See On Kurt Geiger
Converse Chuck 70 Bow ($100)
converse bow chucks
Converse

You can never go wrong with a classic converse, especially when it’s tied up with a bow.  

See On Converse
Pazzion Dana Bow Tie Sneakers ($84)
dana bow sneakers
Pazzion

The platform bottom and a shoelace bow at the top make this a super trendy and cute style of sneakers.

See On Pazzion
Keds Point Slip Leather Ballet ($80)
keds bow sneakers
Keds

These adorable sneakers feature a ballet bow all tied up.

See On Keds
Journee Collection Abrina Slip-On Sneaker ($35)
journee bow sneaker
Journee Collection

You can’t get any better than the cheetah print trend mixed with the bow trend. 

See On DSW
Kate Spade Eastwell Orchid Bloom Sneakers ($182)
kate spade bow sneaker
Kate Spade

This patterned bow and crochet sole design is a preppy take on bow sneakers. 

See On Kate Spade
