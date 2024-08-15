With the leaves changing color, the crispness in the air, and the endless sea of neutrals and plaid, autumn is officially here — unless you live in a Southern state. As a Florida resident myself, I long for the enchanting seasonal changes of fall and the Pinterest-approved outfits of knits and cardigans, but the only thing that falls from a tree during this time of year is an occasional palm frond.

If you also live in a warm-weather state, then you likely know my pain of wanting to throw on an oversized sweater and boots to channel your inner “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift. Although the warm weather might not call for a sweater or cardigan, fall is a state of mind, bestie, and you can still dress the part while combating the 80-degree heat. Grab your (iced) PSL and try these eight warm weather-approved fall outfits.

Overalls and crop top

Fall calls for a layering moment, and TBH, what is more of an essential layering piece than overalls? Overalls make for an easy outfit that is both comfy and casual. Grab your favorite pair and couple them with a neutral crop top to play with the different textures that make up fall outfits without overheating. These denim overalls from Cotton On and cropped basic tee from PacSun make for the perfect pumpkin-picking look. Top it off with these adorable orange high-tops to cover all your bases that make up the autumn color palette. Photo via Cotton On

Button-Down Shirt and Leather Skirt

When I think of fall, I think of the *iconic* Thanksgiving episodes from Gossip Girl — so naturally, we have to pay tribute to the uniforms of Constance Billard. For a chic autumn look, opt for a button-down of your choice with a mini leather skirt. Pair this Forever 21 leather skirt with this blouse from H&M. Plus, the satin touch is both breathable and elevates the look. To really channel the schoolgirl look, wear platform loafers with crew socks. These platform loafers from Princess Polly are so simple yet chic, and make for the perfect addition when you go to your local coffee shop to study. Photo via H&M

Sweater Vest and Wide-Leg Pants

Would it really be fall without a Gilmore Girls reference? Though you might not be able to wear chunky sweaters and knits, you can still pay homage to our girl Rory Gilmore by wearing a sweater vest with wide-leg pants. Typically, sweater vests are layered in the fall, but the warm weather might make this a little more challenging. With that in mind, opt for a sweater vest that can stand on its own with a bold print, such as this sweater vest from ASOS. Pair the vest with a simple wide-leg pant, or level up the fall vibes with these adorable cargo pants from Aeropostale. Photo via ASOS

Slip Dress and Long Sleeve

A dainty slip dress is an effortless outfit for any season, but autumn calls for taking the classic slip dress to another level. Whether you’re going to an apple orchard or a night out with the besties, a slip dress layered over a long sleeve makes for the picture-perfect outfit. This black lace-trimmed slip dress from Princess Polly layered with this Cotton On long sleeve makes for a versatile outfit for all your fall activities, like treating yourself to an autumnal bouquet at your local farmer’s market. Princess Polly

Mock Neck Tank and Midi Skirt

Turtlenecks are a fall fashion must-have, but if you live in a place with warmer weather, turtlenecks just aren’t feasible. An equally as cute alternative is a mock neck tank that gives off the cozy vibe of autumn without the uncomfortable warmth of a full-blown turtleneck. The “European girl summer” style was all the rage these past few months, so let’s bring it into fall with a mock neck tank and midi skirt. This simple mock neck from PacSun paired with this stunning Urban Outfitters midi skirt makes for a classy look while you daydream about walking down the streets of Paris as the leaves turn orange. Photo via Urban Outfitters

Cardigan and Denim Shorts

It wouldn’t be a fall outfit without an adorable cardigan. Since the weather is warm, though, the cardigan will merely be a fashion piece rather than a tool to stay warm — but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it work. Combining a cardigan with jean shorts makes for an effortless, casual outfit for a fall day of running errands or going to class. This green cardigan makes for the ideal soft touch that every autumn look needs, and then couple it with these Princess Polly jean shorts for a simple outfit. Photo via ASOS

Knit Tank and Linen Pants

IMO, the coastal grandmother aesthetic deserves its moment all year round. A knit tank with linen pants makes for a laidback look, but is versatile enough for any occasion. This Target navy tank and Forever 21 linen pant creates a look that guarantees you are the It Girl in the Trader Joe’s snack aisle as you pick out all your favorite fall treats. Photo via Forever 21

Crewneck and Yoga Pants