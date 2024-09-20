10 Black Hair Care Brands To Support That Embrace Natural Beauty

In recent years, the beauty industry has undergone a transformative shift, increasingly prioritizing inclusivity and representation. One of the most significant changes has been the rise of brands dedicated specifically to the unique needs of Black hair. For far too long, the hair care market largely overlooked the diverse textures and styles within the Black community, often offering products that didn’t meet the specific demands of curly, coily, and textured hair. This gap in the market has sparked a powerful movement, with entrepreneurs and beauty enthusiasts stepping up to create solutions that celebrate and nourish natural hair.

From heritage ingredients to innovative formulas, these brands are redefining what it means to care for textured hair. Black-owned hair care brands are lining shelves all around the country with deep conditioning treatments, clarifying shampoos, and nourishing oils that will help style and treat your hair. They’re here to help you embrace your beauty while also promoting self-love and confidence.

Although these brands are owned or founded by Black people, understand that these products aren’t only for the Black community — all races and textures can benefit from these products. So, let’s dive into some of the standout Black hair care brands that’ll surely transform your hair care routine. You might want to make some room in your shower for these gems.

Curlsmith is a hair care line dedicated to celebrating and nurturing curly, coily, and wavy hair textures. Founded on the principles of clean beauty, Curlsmith uses naturally-derived ingredients to create effective, salon-quality products that prioritize the health and hydration of curls. Their extensive range includes shampoos, conditioners, treatments, and even hair makeup, all designed to enhance curl definition, reduce frizz, and promote hair confidence. Each product is formulated with a blend of botanical extracts, oils, and proteins, ensuring that every curl type gets the tailored care it deserves. With a strong commitment to sustainability and cruelty-free practices, Curlsmith has a mission to empower everyone to love the hair they have, and simplify curly hair care.

Founders Janell Stephens started Camille Rose initially to help treat her five young children with eczema on their skin and scalp. Three years later, the company that started in her kitchen is now on the shelves of major retailers such as Target, CVS, and Ulta Beauty. Camille Rose is a multicultural beauty business that caters to any hair concern. With a product line ranging from curl definers, whipped butter gels, leave-in conditioners, and strengthening hair and scalp drops, the brand truly focuses on dryness, dullness, and breakage. If you're someone who is looking to rebuild their hair's strength, this may be the perfect brand for you!

Entrepreneur Cornell McBride launched Design Essentials in 1990. With his knowledge in the health and beauty industry, this was a project that was close to his heart. With this brand being a staple product in many salons that specialize in textured and coily hair, you can have that salon experience in the comfort of your home! The brand features clean ingredients — including coconut, lavender, agave, almond, and avocado — that promote hair health, length, and elasticity. The great thing about this brand is that you're able to shop based on your specific hair type and texture. No more second guessing which product is right for you. Design Essentials makes the process of learning and purchasing products easy and educational.

Curls Dynasty Consider Curls Dynasty your ultimate hair care. Specializing in their moisture bundles, this is the brand for anyone who struggles with dryness and irritation within their hair and scalp. From their deep treatment masques that help build stronger, healthier hair to their organic oil blend that helps nourish the hair and reduce frizziness, Curls Dynasty is a great brand to add to your curly hair routine.

Briogeo is well-known for formulating solution-based products, leaving out concerning, harming ingredients such as aerosols and microplastics. Briogeo's products include ingredients such as vitamin E, algae extract, ceramides, rice protein complex, and rosehip oils to help manage tangles, promote overall hair health, and decrease dryness and breakage. With products being found in retailers such as Sephora and Ulta Beauty, Briogeo is a well-loved brand among customers.

Actress and entrepreneur Taraji P. Henson has always been big on self-care and beauty. So, seeing her start a hair care line to promote treating yourself was no surprise. Her brand, TPH, includes body and hair care products. Whether you're looking to glow or get a deep cleanse for your hair, you can't go wrong with TPH. TPH features multiple scalp treatments that are meant to help dryness and breakage, cleansing shampoos and conditioners that help boost hydration, and treatment stylers to help slick back flyaways and manage frizz. Henson promotes the idea that we are all hair chameleons, and this is why the brand works for any and everyone with textured hair. As mentioned in the brand's mission, whether you wear weaves, wigs, braids, straight hair, or curly afros, this is the brand for you!