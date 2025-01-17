Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
12 Black Cherry Beauty Products For Spring To Add To Your Makeup Bag

The new year is officially here, and with 2025 comes all new trends and styles to try out. If you’ve been stuck making predictions and trying to forecast the latest beauty looks and shades this new year, I have good news for you. Black cherry is officially the shade of winter 2025. With the launch of Glossier’s Black Cherry collection, I am obsessing over the color, and you should be, too! 

This deep red color is essential for winter looks — it’s reminiscent of the holidays and its red, warm hue contrasts with the cold temperatures outside. Besides, the color is no stranger to being a top trend — just take a look at trending nail colors or cherry cola hair on TikTok. Everyone’s loving it! It’s also versatile — you can use the shade for a lip look or blush, or even get experimental with black cherry eyeliner. 

Glossier’s Black Cherry collection is already massively popular, but there are plenty of other options to infuse your makeup drawer with the color. Here, I’ve compiled some of the best black cherry products out there. With this, you’ll be sure to find some new staples for your 2025 beauty routine.

Huda Beauty Blush Filter Soft Glow Liquid Blush in Black Cherry ($23)
This dark red shade of blush is great to channel all the black cherry vibes. It has a radiant and glowy finish and lightweight feel, making it great for everyday use.

Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey ($25)
This lightweight lipstick is great to give your lips a tint of black cherry without an overwhelmingly dramatic red lip. The formula plays up your natural lip color, and finishes with a sleek and moist look.

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil in Rosewood Nights ($26)
Looking for a black cherry look and lip hydration for the winter? This lip oil has all you need, including moisturizing oils and a sheer, deep red color that will last all day long.

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Longwear & Waterproof Gel Eyeliner in Compassion ($20)
This highly-pigmented and long-lasting eyeliner is great for adding unique flair to any makeup look. Its gel formula is easy to apply, and can be smudged or smoked for new looks.

MAC Matte Eyeshadow in Embark ($25)
This pigmented and matte eyeshadow is great for any statement look. It is certain to maintain its deep red shade all day, thanks to its long-lasting formula. This eyeshadow will have you looking stunning no matter what the occasion.

NARS Total Seduction Cream Eyeshadow Stick in Fated ($32)
This cream eyeshadow is great for easy application, and maintains its dramatic matte tone all day. You can smudge it out as you would an eyeliner or simply blend for eyeshadow. You’ll be obsessed with its versatility.

Charlotte Tilbury Bad Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Bad Romance ($25)
This velvety lip liner is great for prefecting dramatic lip looks, and it will give you a beautiful black cherry finish. It won’t smudge, and is guaranteed to layer comfortably for a look you can wear all day.

Tower 28 BeachPlease Lip & Cheek Dewy Cream Blush in After Hours ($20)
This black cherry blush blends easily for a natural look. Plus, you can use it on your lips or cheeks — who doesn’t love a versatile product?

Benefit Silky-Soft Powder Blush in Moone ($33)
This cherry blush is great for those of us who love a powder blush look. Its shimmery formula will leave you literally glowing, and its weightless feel will have you obsessed.

Fenty Beauty Treatz Hydrating & Strengthening Lip Oil in Black Cherry ($24)
Fenty Beauty recently debuted their new black cherry lip oil, and this product will keep your lips strong and soft without sacrificing style. Plus, the deep red hue is absolutely gorgeous.

Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint in Black Cherry ($26)
This lip tint might look especially dark, however, its formula is created to interact with the natural color of your lips. It will leave you with a stunning dark red tint that’s unique to you!

Topicals Slick Salve Glossy Lip Balm for Soothing & Hydration in Acai ($16)
If you’re looking for more of a lip balm this winter, Topicals has you covered. This lip balm soothes and hydrates while also giving you a slightly-tinted look that’s sure to last all day.

Sydney Flaherty is a national writer for Her Campus Media. She writes for the Style vertical on the site, including beauty, decor, and fashion coverage. Beyond Her Campus, Sydney is a junior at Emerson College in Boston, MA, majoring in Writing, Literature, and Publishing with a minor in History. She works as the style section editor of the on-campus publication, Atlas Magazine, where she selects and edits multiple style-related stories every semester. She writes and edits for multiple other on-campus magazines while also working as a writing tutor at Emerson. In her free time, Sydney loves to go on excessively long walks while blasting Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and the occasional Ed Sheeran (she is a certified Sheerio). You can usually find Sydney at a thrift store perusing the sweater section or listening to literally any historical fiction audiobook available.