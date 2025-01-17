12 Black Cherry Beauty Products For Spring To Add To Your Makeup Bag

The new year is officially here, and with 2025 comes all new trends and styles to try out. If you’ve been stuck making predictions and trying to forecast the latest beauty looks and shades this new year, I have good news for you. Black cherry is officially the shade of winter 2025. With the launch of Glossier’s Black Cherry collection, I am obsessing over the color, and you should be, too!

This deep red color is essential for winter looks — it’s reminiscent of the holidays and its red, warm hue contrasts with the cold temperatures outside. Besides, the color is no stranger to being a top trend — just take a look at trending nail colors or cherry cola hair on TikTok. Everyone’s loving it! It’s also versatile — you can use the shade for a lip look or blush, or even get experimental with black cherry eyeliner.

Glossier’s Black Cherry collection is already massively popular, but there are plenty of other options to infuse your makeup drawer with the color. Here, I’ve compiled some of the best black cherry products out there. With this, you’ll be sure to find some new staples for your 2025 beauty routine.