Cherry Cola Hair Is The Vibe This Fall, So Here’s Some Inspo From TikTok

It’s officially fall and we need to discuss hair colors. I don’t know about you, but seeing the leaves changing colors is inspiring me to make some drastic changes this season. And what better way to get into the holiday spirit? Just imagine, cozying up in a knit sweater, a Halloween movie on TV, and one opened box of hair dye sitting next to the couch. However, you must be wondering: what hair color do I choose? Well, don’t even stress about it because TikTok has you covered. One color appears to be rising above all the others this fall. I’m talking about cherry cola hair, obviously.

There have been a lot of cute hair colors popping up in the past few months (I mean, Hailey Bieber just went blonde?) so of course selecting your next look might be a bit overwhelming. But cherry cola hair is the way to go. The dark hues of the cherry cola color are perfect to match the spooky and eerie vibes of Halloween. And the subtle hint of red adds just enough pop of color to make a statement and turn heads all autumn long. And if you’re looking for even more reasons to make a change this fall, look no further — these videos will show you the best ways to style and rock your brand new cherry cola hair look.