Cherry Cola Hair Is The Vibe This Fall, So Here’s Some Inspo From TikTok

Sydney Flaherty

It’s officially fall and we need to discuss hair colors. I don’t know about you, but seeing the leaves changing colors is inspiring me to make some drastic changes this season. And what better way to get into the holiday spirit? Just imagine, cozying up in a knit sweater, a Halloween movie on TV, and one opened box of hair dye sitting next to the couch. However, you must be wondering: what hair color do I choose? Well, don’t even stress about it because TikTok has you covered. One color appears to be rising above all the others this fall. I’m talking about cherry cola hair, obviously.

There have been a lot of cute hair colors popping up in the past few months (I mean, Hailey Bieber just went blonde?) so of course selecting your next look might be a bit overwhelming. But cherry cola hair is the way to go. The dark hues of the cherry cola color are perfect to match the spooky and eerie vibes of Halloween. And the subtle hint of red adds just enough pop of color to make a statement and turn heads all autumn long. And if you’re looking for even more reasons to make a change this fall, look no further — these videos will show you the best ways to style and rock your brand new cherry cola hair look.

Cherry Cola Face-Framing Cut
the perfect transition shade #hairtok #hairtransformation #brunette #shorthair

Sometimes the best way to rock a new hair color is simply to wear your hair down. While at the salon, why not add some face-framing strands for added effect?

Give Yourself a Blowout
NEW COLOR – Cherry Cola 🍒🍇 . . . . .@Daniela 🎀 #darkcherryred #cherryred #cherrycola #redhair #darkcherry

Blowouts are not just for special occasions, as Sabrina Carpenter has taught us. Try one out at home with hair rollers. It’ll have your new color looking so effortlessly glamorous.

Do It Yourself!
So many of you were asking how I dyed my hair at home, so I figured I’d share how I actually ended up doing it because it was a PROCESSSSSS!!! 🍒🍒🍒 Get ready to screenshot dye colours at the end 🍒 @Sally Beauty @Wella Professionals @L’Oréal Paris #makeuproutine #beautyreview #beautyhacks #redhair #newhair #hairdye #bradmondo #hairstyle

Too busy to stop by the salon and want to save a bit of money? There are plenty of box dyes that can give you the same cherry cola hair effect. And just imagine telling everyone who compliments your hair this fall, “Thanks, I did it myself!”

Try Out Highlights
cherry cola 🍒🥤 #redhair #highlights #balayage #asianhair #hawaii #fyp #foryou

To add a bit more excitement to the color, why not add some cherry cola highlights to your look? Brightening and adding dimension to any hairstyle, your highlights will have you feeling like That Girl all fall long.

Add Some Curtain Bangs
The easiest and my fave way to style curtian bangs with a blowdryer& round brush! ❤️ #curtianbangs #howtostylecurtainbangs #howtostyle #blowdry #blowout #voluminousblowout #redhair #cherrycolahair #curtianbang

I’m starting to accept that curtain bangs might just be in style forever, and I’m not complaining! For a cute and trendy look, why not combine curtain bangs and cherry cola hair? You’ll be the ultimate It Girl.

Put It In An Up-Do
#fyp #hairstyle #longhair #cherrycolahair #hairtutorial #foryou

OK, so now you’ve got your cherry cola hair, but how do you wear it? Why not try a simple messy bun? Just because your hair’s gorgeous doesn’t mean you want it in your face.

Do An Experimental Cut
SORRY SORRY SORRY!!!! But how good is this transformation!!! My client has been coming to me for almost two years now and its so fun to see her grow in her personal style and confidence with her hair!! Let me know what you think? #innerwestsydney #bleachedhair #cherrycolahair

Pair your new hair color with a brand new style. This video shows a hime cut, but that’s just one experimental look to consider if you really want to go outside of the box this fall.

Try Out French Curl Braids
how this red gair got me feeling #fyp #braids #viral

I guarantee, combining the cherry cola color and french curls will get people complimenting you literally every day until the new year. Bonus points if you add some cute barrettes!

Do a Full Chop
🍒💖 #hairtok #shorthair #cherryhair #cereja

If you’re really craving a change this season, why not go all the way? Cherry cola hair is cute on its own, but paired with a bob? It’s a unique and stunning look.

Add Some Unique Strands
Freshly washed red hair 😍🍒 #redhair #pinkhair #curlmyhairwithme

The only thing better than cherry cola? Cherry cola with unique face framing strands! I especially love this light pink color. It works so well with the dark red and adds a pop of brightness to the style.

