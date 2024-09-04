In college, I change my outfit at least three times a day. From walking to class to my sorority chapter meetings to getting ready for a night out, I am constantly changing my look. So when back-to-school season hits, you can bet I have plenty of items to check off my shopping list. Back-to-school outfit ideas are necessary once the fall rolls around.

I have noticed in college that everyone’s outfits are all centered around stylish yet comfortable pieces, but mastering that perfect i- between is not an easy skill — especially if you are new to a campus. Personally, I heavily rely on the latest trends on TikTok to help me style my Campus Cool Girl looks for every event I have during the day. We all know the walk to class can be quite the workout, so making sure I have an outfit that is athletic enough to walk across campus but also stylish is a must. And when getting ready for a night out, I am constantly in search of the perfect look to be the most fashionable girl out, while also not being miserably uncomfortable.

The key to back-to-school outfits is sticking with the essentials, and if you are doing any back-to-school shopping there are definitely some basics that every college student needs in their college closet. As a current senior, I feel I finally have my look down, but putting together multiple outfits a day is definitely something I can’t do without some online inspiration. Luckily, TikTok has us covered with these 12 adorable back-to-school outfit ideas straight from the For You page.