In college, I change my outfit at least three times a day. From walking to class to my sorority chapter meetings to getting ready for a night out, I am constantly changing my look. So when back-to-school season hits, you can bet I have plenty of items to check off my shopping list. Back-to-school outfit ideas are necessary once the fall rolls around.
I have noticed in college that everyone’s outfits are all centered around stylish yet comfortable pieces, but mastering that perfect i- between is not an easy skill — especially if you are new to a campus. Personally, I heavily rely on the latest trends on TikTok to help me style my Campus Cool Girl looks for every event I have during the day. We all know the walk to class can be quite the workout, so making sure I have an outfit that is athletic enough to walk across campus but also stylish is a must. And when getting ready for a night out, I am constantly in search of the perfect look to be the most fashionable girl out, while also not being miserably uncomfortable.
The key to back-to-school outfits is sticking with the essentials, and if you are doing any back-to-school shopping there are definitely some basics that every college student needs in their college closet. As a current senior, I feel I finally have my look down, but putting together multiple outfits a day is definitely something I can’t do without some online inspiration. Luckily, TikTok has us covered with these 12 adorable back-to-school outfit ideas straight from the For You page.
- Oversized Baggy Jeans
-
I said it: Low-rise baggy jeans are the best shape of jeans. This style is the way to go to look cute and comfy. They look so chic to wear out, and they’re also the only style of jeans comfortable enough to relax in class in. These jeans are a closet staple, and are fashionable enough to pair with a simple top and sneakers.
- Pinstripe Pants
-
Pinstripe pants are the perfect way to transition from a summer to fall wardrobe. Finding a pair in linen or light cotton is perfect for the in-between season weather, and they are super popular for 2024, too. TikTok has been filled with tons of cute options, and I have already seen this style all over campus.
- Black Bodysuit
-
A black bodysuit is a wardrobe must-have for college. Bodysuits make the perfect piece paired under jeans, a skirt, or shorts. Bodysuits are a classic worth investing in that you are sure to rewear a million times. They are so comfy, and still trendy enough to make a basic outfit look chic and stylish.
- Cargo Pants & Parachute Pants
-
The struggle of trying to find a pair of pants to wear for a night out that aren’t jeans is real, but a classic pair of cargo or parachute pants is the perfect option to add to your college closet. These are always a fashionable staple and can be styled with any top, so you are sure to re-wear them plenty of times at school.
- Matching Sweat Set
-
The best way to look put-together while also feeling comfortable in class is by sporting a sweat set. These are perfect additions to a back-to-school wardrobe.
- Denim Skirts & Chunky Boots
-
A denim skirt and pair of chunky boots is as easy to put together as denim jeans and sneakers, but way more stylish. These are simple pieces that can elevate your college wardrobe by a million. This is the perfect back-to-school outfit that is a must-have in your closet.
- Micro Shorts
-
Micro shorts are the sexiest new trend for 2024, and they fit perfectly for back-to-school season. They are a great piece to wear out while the summer is wrapping up and it’s still hot outside. I love this style for college because it is so youthful and fun! These shorts look great with sneakers or boots, and are a statement going-out piece that can transform any outfit.
- White Sneakers
-
While white sneakers aren’t an entire outfit on their own, owning a good pair is always a must-have essential, especially for college. From walking to class, to going to the gym, to going to a party, white sneakers can work for any occasion. If you don’t want to look too basic, these white sneaker options are perfect to elevate your look.
- Workout onesies
-
Back-to-school outfits are all about being comfortable in class, and nothing is more suitable for that than a workout outfit. This new one-piece style for 2024 is especially easy to throw on with a pair of sneakers and run out the door. Making sure you have breathable clothes is very important in college!
- Plain T-shirt & a Mini Skirt
-
Going-out tops are out, going out skirts are in. The new back-to-school trend is upscaled mini skirts over the previously-popular going out tops. Instead of a pair of basic skinny jeans and a top, try investing in some statement skirts with a simple tank or tee.
- Cable Knit Sweater & UGGs
-
Did someone say sweater weather? Nothing says fall like a cable knit sweater. For a cute and cozy look, pair your sweater with a mini skirt and UGGs. This outfit is perfect for class, a study date, or even a real date. Super versatile!
- Sweater Vests Paired With Denim Shorts
-
I have been seeing this style all over TikTok recently, and it’s seriously so adorable for fall. Pairing a simple sweater vest with a long sleeve tank and denim shorts — or even a denim skirt — is so cute and different. The contrast of the layering on the top with a simple and short bottom is so trendy this year!