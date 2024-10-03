This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Let’s be real: Taking care of your skin is the ultimate form of self-love, and we’re not just talking about the skin on your face. Whether you’re all about hydration, smoothing and firming, or simply smelling irresistible, the right body care products can transform your daily routine into a confidence-boosting ritual that leaves you looking and feeling your absolute best. Of course, it doesn’t hurt when your creams, body oils, and perfumes leave you smelling like a tropical getaway, too — which is exactly what Sol de Janeiro does (and so much more!).

There’s a reason why Sol de Janeiro has become one of the most beloved brands in beauty. Inspired by the blissful feeling of peak Brazilian summers, every product is designed to nourish your skin and your spirit, so you can step out as your most authentic self every day.

Not sure which Sol de Janeiro products to add to your body care routine? We’re sharing our top picks of 2024 below!

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($48) Award-winning, iconic, and ultra-decadent — this firming body cream is a staple for Sol de Janeiro newbies and super fans alike. Formulated with potent, caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, Brazilian Bum Bum Cream helps visibly smooth and tighten the appearance of skin with every application. Plus, it will leave your skin silky soft and glowing, thanks to other nourishing ingredients like Cupuaçu Butter, Brazil Nut Oil, and Açai Oil. Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is scented with Sol de Janeiro’s irresistible Cheirosa 62 fragrance, featuring delicious notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla. Apply it all over for an instant confidence boost wherever you go! P.S. Our readers also voted Brazilian Bum Bum Cream one of the top viral faves for 2024! See On Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Delícia Drench Body Butter ($48) Skin feeling thirsty? Drench it in delicious moisture with this whipped, ultra-rich body butter. Delícia Drench works to support your skin’s barrier while penetrating deep below the surface to lock in moisture and relieve dry skin. The deeply-hydrating formula features Bacuri butter to replenish your protective barrier and Sol’s innovative Brazilian Soothing Complex — a blend of copaiba resin and passionflower seed oil — to calm stressed-out skin. Plus, Delícia Drench is scented with an uplifting vanilla orchid and sheer sandalwood fragrance that instantly boosts your mood. I’m ready to get drenched, hbu? See On Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist ($38) Bring the delicious scent of your fave Brazilian Bum Bum Cream to your fragrance collection. Cheirosa 62 features notes of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla to give you that sweet summer feeling year-round. Spray it on your body, hair, and clothes to transport yourself to the warm, sunny beaches of Rio. P.S. Our readers also voted Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist one of the top body products for 2024! See On Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Bom Dia Bright Body Cream ($48) Make every day a good day (or should we say, bom dia) for gorgeous skin! This moisture-rich body cream helps you achieve the healthy glow of your dreams by gently exfoliating and smoothing skin texture. Enriched with fruit AHAs, Bom Dia Bright leaves skin feeling radiant, renewed, and remarkably soft. Smooth it over your skin morning or night to keep rough patches, bumps, and ingrown hairs at bay! See On Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist ($38) Experience the rhythm of Rio with this hypnotic fragrance. The ultimate staple for a night out, Cheirosa 76 Perfume Mist features magnetic scents of black currant, midnight jasmine, lush freesia, and amber woods. Trust us, every spritz will have you dreaming of disco lights and dancing your heart out with your girlies. See On Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil ($52) Make your body care routine more luxurious than ever with a deliciously-scented, visibly firming body oil. Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil delivers deep nourishment and non-greasy hydration while reducing feelings of puffiness — so you can enjoy your most divine skin. Plus, it’s scented with the beloved Cheirosa 62 fragrance, making it perfect for pairing with your Brazilian Bum Bum Body Cream. See On Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist ($25) Craving that warm, cozy feeling? Wrap yourself up in a fragrance as decadent as cashmere. Cheirosa 71 Perfume Mist offers delectably indulgent scents of caramelized vanilla, toasted macadamia, and tonka bean, so you can smell as sweet as your favorite little treat everywhere you go. See On Sephora

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Jet Set ($32) Take your Brazilian beauty secrets on the go with a convenient set that’s perfect for luscious layering. Cleanse, moisturize, and pamper your skin with the Brazilian Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel, then smooth and firm with the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Finally, complete your routine with a spritz (or three!) of the Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, and get ready to feel like your best self, no matter what your day has in store. See On Sephora

This is your sign to transport yourself to a tropical oasis with luxurious lotions, body oils, and more from Sol de Janeiro. Shop our top products (and discover new faves!) online or in-store at Sephora!



