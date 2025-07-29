With the final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty in full swing, many fans are left wondering if this is really the end for the series. With the series finale set to air on Sept. 17, the show’s departure is shaping up to be a bittersweet experience for viewers who’ve grown attached to the quaint beachside town of Cousins and the show’s never-ending love triangle. But, is this really goodbye? With all of the chatter around a prospective The Summer I Turned Pretty spinoff, fans may be in luck for a possible dive back into the TSITP universe.

Author Jenny Han, creator of the show and author of the books the series is based on, is no stranger to a spinoff. After the popularity of her novel To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, she launched XO, Kitty, a continuation revamping the youngest Covey sister Kitty’s storyline. The show diverges from its original plot by spotlighting other characters and crafting new journeys — a model that could possibly indicate what’s next to come for the characters of TSITP.

Amid growing speculation about a possible spinoff, both cast members and Han have weighed in, sparking hope that the story might continue in a new form. “For the show, we got to expand our world and spend time with other characters in their heads,” she told Variety in 2022. With further developed storylines that differ from the books, it’s not completely out of the question for this beloved series to take on a new life.

What has Jenny Han said about a TSITP spinoff?

As the author of the series, Han takes the lead in introducing new ideas and concepts into the world of TSITP. When asked by Variety about the possibility of a spinoff, Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, replied, “[Jenny Han’s] got new ideas that she’s been dying to tackle. So whatever Jenny wants to do, we want to do it with her.”

Whether this continuation will take the form of an all-new series or a different format is currently unknown. But, Han’s eagerness to explore this universe further, coupled alongside her history of spinoffs, it’s safe to say that Season 3 may not be the last time fans encounter these characters.

The romance author echoed this sentiment in a July 2025 interview with Pedestrian TV, alongside cast members Lola Tung and Rain Spencer, who play best friends Belly and Taylor, respectively. “I would always be open to coming back to the [TSITP] universe because I love Cousins, I love all the characters and the actors,” Han said. “What would it look like? I don’t know.”

What could a TSITP spinoff be about?

Fan theories have been swirling around the internet about what a hypothetical TSITP spinoff could look like. Knowing Han’s love for exploring female friendships, a prequel series focused on Laurel and Susannah might be a contender. “I really wanted to show the breadth of female friendships and the intensity of it and the intimacy of it and really celebrate how these two women chose each other, and they’ve been choosing each other for decades,” she added in her Variety interview.

Although there’s no official confirmation yet, fans may have reason to hope for a continuation of this dynamic story. And with Season 3 wrapping at the end of the summer, a spinoff may be closer than we think.