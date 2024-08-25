Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
15 College Dorm Decor Pieces That Are Super Cute & Trendy

Kaitlyn Bonk

Looking to transform your college dorm or apartment into a stylish sanctuary? Whether you’re a first-year student eager to make your mark or a seasoned upperclassman ready for a refresh, the right college dorm decor can make all the difference. Your college dorm or apartment is more than just a place to crash between classes — it’s your personal sanctuary, a space where you can unwind, study, and express your individuality. 

So, are you looking to update your space with new decor this school year? Below, I’ve curated a list of 15 college decor pieces that are both super cute and on-trend, perfect for transforming your room into a chic and cozy retreat. Whether you’re into minimalist designs, bold colors, or playful patterns, there’s something here to suit every taste and budget. From eye-catching wall art to cozy throw pillows, these must-have items will elevate your space and reflect your unique style. Dive into these picks and get ready to fall in love with your new and improved dorm or apartment decor!

Urban Outfitters Blossom Velvet Floor Pillow ($159)
blossom floor pillow
Dorm rooms are famously tight on space, which can make it tricky to entertain friends. That’s why this floor pillow is a must-have for any dorm room movie night — it provides extra seating and comfort without taking up too much room.

Dormify emily Charging Piped Headboard ($299)
headboard
Turn your dorm room into a cozy retreat with this chic headboard — combining style and comfort for the perfect study break spot!

Urban Outfitters Ruffle Heart Wall Mirror ($40)
heart mirror
This is the coquette mirror of my dreams — pretty, pink, and perfectly embraces the bow trend. It’s an ideal addition to any dorm room!

Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($98)
throw blanket for dorm
Need a splash of color in your room? This fuzzy blanket adds vibrant flair while keeping you warm and cozy during those long study sessions. 

ThePrintedClub Set Of 3 Trendy Prints ($8)
trendy prints for dorm
Elevate your space with this set of three fun prints that’s perfect for adding a touch of style and personality to any wall. Plus, they already match each other!

JennaPrintz new York City Retro Art Print ($12)
retro print for dorm
Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw with this trendy print. It’s great for adding iconic city girl vibes to your space.

Dormify floating Iridescent Wall Shelf ($29)
wall shelf for dorm
Shelves don’t have to be boring to be practical. Brighten up your storage with these iridescent shelves that add a vibrant pop of color and style.

Dormify Alphie Sherpa Letter Pillow ($25)
letter pillow for dorm
Add a touch of cozy simplicity to your dorm room with this pillow.  It’ll add some personality your space in a super subtle way!

mina victory xOXO Square Throw Pillow ($35)
throw pillow for dorm
You can practically feel the softness of this pillow through the screen. Add a touch of warmth and love to your dorm with this cozy accent piece.

Urban Outfitters Cowboy Boot Photo Stand ($14)
photo stand for dorm
Channel your inner cowgirl with this adorable photo stand. It’s great for showcasing any memory you want on display — whether new or old.

Cecailin 8 Ball Rug ($17)
8 ball rug for dorm
Add a playful vibe into any room with this trendy, retro rug. Who knew rugs could be this stylish?

Dormify kickoff College Town Acrylic Tray ($64)
acrylic tray for dorm
Show your love for your college town with this cute acrylic tray! It’s ideal for organizing jewelry, perfumes, or any little trinkets.

PB TEEN Personalized Pennant Flag ($59)
pennant flag for dorm
Personalize your space with a custom pennant featuring your name, college, hometown, or anything else you can think of! 

TCWHNIEV Bow Hook Set ($15)
bow hook set for dorm
Organize your bags, coats, keys, and more with these charming bow hooks – both stylish and functional!

Furbish Studio Mini Needlepoint Pillow ($93)
flowers pillow for dorm
Show off your true personality with these needlepoint pillows, featuring sayings that are both funny and endearing.

Kaitlyn Bonk is a Style writer for the Her Campus National Writer program. Previously, she was the social media director for the University of Delaware chapter of Her Campus. Beyond Her Campus, Kaitlyn works at a corporate communications job in Philadelphia. In her free time, Kaitlyn enjoys reading, going to concerts, and watching movies to reach her goal of becoming a Letterboxd influencer. She's an avid binge watcher of shows she's already seen and can be found strolling the beautiful streets of Philly, especially on game days.