The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Looking to transform your college dorm or apartment into a stylish sanctuary? Whether you’re a first-year student eager to make your mark or a seasoned upperclassman ready for a refresh, the right college dorm decor can make all the difference. Your college dorm or apartment is more than just a place to crash between classes — it’s your personal sanctuary, a space where you can unwind, study, and express your individuality.
So, are you looking to update your space with new decor this school year? Below, I’ve curated a list of 15 college decor pieces that are both super cute and on-trend, perfect for transforming your room into a chic and cozy retreat. Whether you’re into minimalist designs, bold colors, or playful patterns, there’s something here to suit every taste and budget. From eye-catching wall art to cozy throw pillows, these must-have items will elevate your space and reflect your unique style. Dive into these picks and get ready to fall in love with your new and improved dorm or apartment decor!
- Urban Outfitters Blossom Velvet Floor Pillow ($159)
Dorm rooms are famously tight on space, which can make it tricky to entertain friends. That’s why this floor pillow is a must-have for any dorm room movie night — it provides extra seating and comfort without taking up too much room.
- Dormify emily Charging Piped Headboard ($299)
Turn your dorm room into a cozy retreat with this chic headboard — combining style and comfort for the perfect study break spot!
- Urban Outfitters Ruffle Heart Wall Mirror ($40)
This is the coquette mirror of my dreams — pretty, pink, and perfectly embraces the bow trend. It’s an ideal addition to any dorm room!
- Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw Blanket ($98)
Need a splash of color in your room? This fuzzy blanket adds vibrant flair while keeping you warm and cozy during those long study sessions.
- ThePrintedClub Set Of 3 Trendy Prints ($8)
Elevate your space with this set of three fun prints that’s perfect for adding a touch of style and personality to any wall. Plus, they already match each other!
- JennaPrintz new York City Retro Art Print ($12)
Channel your inner Carrie Bradshaw with this trendy print. It’s great for adding iconic city girl vibes to your space.
- Dormify floating Iridescent Wall Shelf ($29)
Shelves don’t have to be boring to be practical. Brighten up your storage with these iridescent shelves that add a vibrant pop of color and style.
- Dormify Alphie Sherpa Letter Pillow ($25)
Add a touch of cozy simplicity to your dorm room with this pillow. It’ll add some personality your space in a super subtle way!
- mina victory xOXO Square Throw Pillow ($35)
You can practically feel the softness of this pillow through the screen. Add a touch of warmth and love to your dorm with this cozy accent piece.
- Urban Outfitters Cowboy Boot Photo Stand ($14)
Channel your inner cowgirl with this adorable photo stand. It’s great for showcasing any memory you want on display — whether new or old.
- Cecailin 8 Ball Rug ($17)
Add a playful vibe into any room with this trendy, retro rug. Who knew rugs could be this stylish?
- Dormify kickoff College Town Acrylic Tray ($64)
Show your love for your college town with this cute acrylic tray! It’s ideal for organizing jewelry, perfumes, or any little trinkets.
- PB TEEN Personalized Pennant Flag ($59)
Personalize your space with a custom pennant featuring your name, college, hometown, or anything else you can think of!
- TCWHNIEV Bow Hook Set ($15)
Organize your bags, coats, keys, and more with these charming bow hooks – both stylish and functional!
- Furbish Studio Mini Needlepoint Pillow ($93)
Show off your true personality with these needlepoint pillows, featuring sayings that are both funny and endearing.