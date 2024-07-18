This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Even if you’re not quite ready for summer to be over, you have to admit that shopping for the new school year is one of the best parts of the off-to-college season — especially when it comes to dorm shopping. Who doesn’t love dreaming up a dorm vibe and watching it come together IRL?

But, as a student, there’s a good chance you’re working with a specific budget for your college shopping. Whether you’re ready to ball out on tons of new decor for your space or hoping to find a few specific items at amazing prices, Amazon has you covered. The Amazon Off to College Shopping Guide is your one-stop destination for everything you need this upcoming school season, with low prices on a wide selection of college essentials, including dorm decor. You can even explore curated collections based on your budget.

So go ahead and crunch the numbers to find your budget and check out Amazon’s dorm decor selection to begin shopping — trust me, your wallet will thank you.

Ready to splurge ($20+)

Photo by Holstein Housewares Holstein Housewares 5 Cup Drip Coffee Maker, $20 Why not save on your morning coffee, so you can have more to spend on perfecting your dorm design? This brightly-colored coffee maker is compact enough to fit in small dorms or apartments while making plenty of coffee to fuel your day. See on Amazon

Photo by the armocity the armocity LED Nightstand with Charging Station, $140 We love a multi-functional product. This nightstand features convenient outlets for charging all of your devices, plus adjustable LED lights (with six different color settings) inside to make your space even more vibey! See on Amazon

Photo by Zesthouse Zesthouse Modern Home Office Chair, $150 I love a good work-from-bed sesh, but it can sometimes lead to social media scrolling, TV binging, and even an impromptu nap (oops!). Instead, treat yourself to a comfy, stylish chair that you’ll actually want to sit in while you tackle homework, studying, and essay writing at your desk. See on Amazon

We Love a Low Price ($25 & Under)

Photo by Briful Briful Fake Potted Plants, $23 It’s no secret that potted plants can make any on-campus space feel more homey, but as a busy college student, you might not have time to take care of them. Enter faux plants: a no-maintenance way to add a touch of greenery to your room. No green thumb needed! See on Amazon

Photo by Kikkerland Kikkerland Vintage Style Alarm Clock, $21 Who says your morning wake-up call can’t be stylish? Start your day in the coolest way with a retro-inspired alarm clock. It even glows in the dark for some *immaculate* late-night vibes. See on Amazon

Photo by Sioloc Sioloc Flower Shaped Throw Pillow, $15 Throw pillows can take a plain dorm bed and turn it into a cute and cozy oasis. I love that this flower-shaped style is big enough to be used as a floor pillow, too! See on Amazon

Bestie On A Budget (Starting at $10)

Photo by NEWCOSPLAY NEWCOSPLAY Super Soft Throw Blanket, $10 You want your new home away from home to be cute and cozy. This so-soft throw blanket comes in over thirty colors and patterns that can coordinate with any color scheme. See on Amazon

Photo by Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes, $10 Once you’ve designed your dream dorm, you’ll want to keep it looking picture-perfect. These collapsible cubes are a great way to store clothes, books, hair products, and anything else you want to tuck away! See on Amazon

Photo by Amazon Basics Amazon Basics Rectangular Foldable Laundry Basket Hamper, $10 Dirty laundry can pile up quickly, especially when you’re changing fits throughout the day. (Gym sesh in the morning, class presentation in the afternoon, bestie hang in the evening — we’ve all been there.) This foldable hamper will help you keep your dirty clothes contained in one spot, and the built-in handles make trips to the laundry room so much easier. See on Amazon

From the most-wanted fashion and beauty items to dorm decor and tech, Amazon has everything you need to head back to college while remaining conscious of your budget and showing off your style. Plus, with Prime Student, you can get all the benefits of a Prime membership (we’re talking all the savings, convenience, and entertainment of Prime) at 50% of the price of a regular membership.

Head to Amazon’s Off to College Shopping Guide to kickstart your shopping!