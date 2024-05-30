7 Beach Coverups That Are Just As Trendy As They Are Functional

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Do you really need a beach coverup? Some might say that pulling on your shorts or any old dress will suffice for pulling on over your bathing suit, but trust us. Having an actual beach coverup that will dry quickly and act as an after-party dress is very clutch. A good coverup brings your whole beach or pool hang look together.

Whether you’re hanging at a pool, lake, or beach, you know how you feel after a long day in the sun, chlorine or sand and taking a car ride back to the house or stopping to get something to eat in wet jean shorts? Not fun at all. So a beach coverup is very much about fashion as much as it is about your own comfort and mental vibes. You can go super high-end silk caftan and channel White Lotus vibes or find some simple mesh dresses for see-through energy for next-to-nothing at retailers like H&M or the Gap. The moral of the story? A beach coverup is an act of self-care, it’s a luxury that only the most fashionable (and prepared) lean into, but everyone should! Not only do you look great, but you can actually be comfortable enough to want to stop for ice cream on the way home.

classic mesh maxi This mesh maxi dress is classic beach cover-up vibes. The black will go with anything, but it’s also available in yellow if you want to contrast it with another print or colored suit. See on Target

white kaftan This H&M beach kaftan will make you feel like you’re wandering the beach cliffs in Greece…even if you just are at the community pool. See on H&M

linen wrap skirt This linen wrap is so versatile that for $23 you’d be silly to not scoop one up. In black, this dark green, and a bright red, there are tons of ways to make it work with your existing bathing suits. See on GAP

blue crochet dress This crocheted patterned dress is the perfect complement for your bikini and works as well for after-beach drinks, too. There’s also a more neutral grey available. See on Urban Outfitters

orange tunic This orange tunic is giving Montauk and Malibu all at once. Except it’s affordable. See on H&M

oversized oxford shirt This cut-out Oxford makes for a chic beach cover-up, whether in white, lime green, or one of the other colors available. See on Revolve