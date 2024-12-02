Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Bath & Body Works
The Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday Sale Includes 40% Off Literally *Everything*

Gabriella Greek

It’s Cyber Monday, and if you’re planning on getting your shop on today, Bath & Body Works has got you covered with all the deals! Personally, when I think of the holidays and all the holiday scents that fill my house each year, my mind goes straight to Bath & Body Works products. I think my family burns through at least five Hot Cocoa and Cream candles every December. The holidays just wouldn’t be the same without them! And every holiday season I buy probably around 10 bottles of the Twisted Peppermint-scented lotion, which I promise once you try it, you will never use another lotion again — it leaves your skin feeling cool and refreshed! And when I need to buy in bulk to stock up for the rest of the year, I need some good sales — and the Bath & Body Works Cyber Monday sale for 2024 is good

As the one-stop shop for all the best seasonal scents, Bath & Body Works has all of us covered this holiday season with their Cyber Monday sale, so we can start crossing those items off our shopping lists. Or better yet, start crossing some things off your own Christmas wishlist and just buy them for yourself! Who can wait until Christmas morning to make use of the best scents the holiday season has to offer? Especially when these Cyber Monday sales are just too good to resist. 

Ready to save on your favorite products? From Monday Dec. 2 through Tuesday Dec. 3, you’ll get 40% off of the entire Bath & Body Works store for Cyber Monday. That is a deal you just can’t miss! Whether you’re shopping for some new holiday scents, your favorite Bath & Body Works classic fragrances, a three-wick candle, or even a gift set, take 40% off it all!  

If you don’t know exactly what to buy during the sale, and you’re looking for some sweet-smelling fragrances that can be used even after the holidays, Bath & Body Works’ Emily In Paris collab is now available in stores and online! As one of the best-smelling cities in the world (I can imagine the croissants baking from an ocean away), Paris is one of the best places to be, and anyone who has gotten the chance to use one of the Emily In Paris fragrances already would definitely agree with that.

The collab features three archived Bath & Body Works scents that were revived and rebranded in the chic Emily in Paris packaging. The collection also includes Lavender Luxe, a new fragrance based off of the lavender fields of Lavande de Provence. If you’re shopping for an Emily In Paris-obsessed friend, someone who just loves all things Parisian, or are just in for some fancy packaging and sweet scents, every product from this collection makes for the perfect gift this holiday season.

bath and body works emily in paris 2024
Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

I think we all can agree that Bath & Body Works is the place to shop for holiday products. They have been supplying customers with nostalgic scents that just seem to complete the holidays for years. And some of those holiday fragrances are older than most college students! This year marks the 25th anniversary for the very well-known and iconic scent, Winter Candy Apple. Bath & Body Works really is the go-to because if you lined up all the units of Winter Candy Apple sales from just the last decade alone, you would get three one-way trips from the Bath & Body Works flagship store in Columbus, Ohio, to the North Pole!  

What better brand to shop from this holiday season? Hop online this Cyber Monday and use that 40% off everything to shop for all the classic holiday fragrances you know and love — or maybe even try out some new ones! 

