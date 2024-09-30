Bath & Body Works has done it again: The self care and fragrance brand is bringing fans another collection to transport them into one of their favorite TV shows. As if the Bridgerton line wasn’t enough, Bath & Body Works is now introducing a new line of products inspired by the Netflix show everyone is obsessed with right now, Emily in Paris. With one spritz of any of the four scents from this collection, you are sure to feel like you are strolling down the streets of Paris.

If you watch Emily in Paris, you will know that the only thing competing for attention with the dramatic storylines is the iconic fashion looks. And this new line is bringing its own fashionable flair with packaging that embodies looks from the show. Rose details are added throughout the line, an Emily in Paris signature. These products are too adorable to not buy, regardless of scent, just to have as decor for your vanity. But even better, the scents smell amazing too!

The lineup includes three French-inspired Bath & Body Works scents that were brought back to production for this partnership, including the customer-loved scent , Paris Amour, which contains notes of French tulips, apple blossoms, and sparkling Champagne. Also included are scents Lavender Luxe, inspired by the lavender fields of Lavande de Provence with notes of jasmine and vanilla crush, and the iconic scent Macaron Cloud, which combines Parisian spun sugar and pink berries to make you feel like you just walked into a French patisserie. (Because what screams Paris more than macarons?)

The cherry on top of this deliciously scented collection is the brand-new fragrance release from Bath & Body Works, specifically for this drop: Champagne in Paris, which brings the whole Emily in Paris vibe to life with notes of Champagne spritz, elderberry fizz, and lily of the valley.

Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

You can adorn yourself with these fabulous scents through a variety of different product types, including the classic fragrance mists, candles, hand sanitizers, Wallflower fragrance diffusers, body creams, hand soaps, and body washes — plenty of options to enjoy the collection any way you choose!

This collection is meant to make you feel like you are in an Emily in Paris episode. “At Bath & Body Works, we believe fragrance has the power to transport, and we’ve set out to transform consumers’ viewing experiences and take their fandom to a whole new level through the power of fragrance,” Maurice Cooper, the Chief Customer Officer of the brand said in a press release. “Bath & Body Works is at the center of culture and innovation, and our latest collaboration with Emily in Paris helps us engage fans in a new way as we bring the hit show to life through fragrance.”

This limited-edition line is set to release in November, making this the perfect time to get your hands on an early holiday gift for your Emily in Paris-obsessed friend, or even a post-finals season gift for yourself. The products range in price from $1.95 to $36.95 and are sold nationwide online and in Bath & Body Works stores.