When you think of July, you probably think of warm weather, long days in the sun, and swimming at the beach. But if you’re the Disney Store, you’re already looking forward to Halloween. Disney Store’s first Halloween collection of the year — the Haunted Mansion Collection — is about to drop both online and in stores on July 7, so it’s time prepare for spooky season.

On July 3, Disney Store announced it’s kicking off its Summerween festivities with the themed collection featuring our favorite ghouls and ghosts, including Madame Leota, the Hatbox Ghost, and the Hitchhiking Ghosts. The Haunted Mansion Collection, inspired by the iconic ride at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, includes everything from clothing and accessories to home goods and decorations — some of which fans will recognize, and other items that are brand new and never-before-seen.

There are also three special releases within the Haunted Mansion Halloween collection that you’re going to want to mark your calendar for, since they won’t drop with the rest of the collection. If you’re over summer and ready for a fright, here’s all the info you need to know about the products included in Disney Store’s Haunted Mansion Collection.

Disney Store’s Haunted Mansion Collection Apparel & Accessories

You can wear the Haunted Mansion from your head to your toes this year — literally. Disney Store’s Haunted Mansion Collection includes frightfully-themed Mickey ears, jewelry, clothing (including a baseball shirt that I’m already eyeing for my own closet), pajamas, and Crocs with an accompanying Haunted Mansion plaque Jibbitz. There’s also a Haunted Mansion backpack and some Haunted Mansion-inspired Dooney & Bourke accessories (a crossbody bag, a satchel, and a wristlet wallet).

Disney Store’s Haunted Mansion Collection Home Goods & Decor

Want to bring more of the Haunted Mansion into your home this Halloween? Easy. Grab the Haunted Mansion Wallpaper Throw Blanket and the matching kitchen towels. Sip your morning coffee out of a scary ghost mug (you can choose between each of the Hitchhiking Ghosts — Ezra, Gus, or Phineas), or if you’re sticking to cold drinks, pick up the 24-Ounce Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler. It comes with the cutest bat straw topper.

Disney Store’s Haunted Mansion Collection Collectibles

There’s no shortage of options when it comes to the collectibles in the Haunted Mansion Collection. Grab the playing cards or puzzle if you’re looking for a spooky game. There are two adorable plushes to collect, too — one of Constance Hatchaway and a shoulder plush of a gargoyle. And if you’re looking for something to display in your home during Halloween season, there are two beautiful light-up figures of Sally Slater and the Dynamite Gentleman to add to your cart.

Disney Store’s Haunted Mansion Collection Special Releases

If you thought everything I’ve mentioned already was enough, you’d be wrong. There are three separate special, limited-edition releases in the Haunted Mansion Collection to set your alarms for. If you’re into collecting pins (I’m not, but I will sit through any TikTok watching someone open pin blind boxes), the Haunted Mansion collectible pins will be released on July 8 at 8 a.m. PT and feature characters like the Ghost Host, Madame Leota, Constance Bride, and more. If you’re more about the blind pin packs, the Haunted Mansion Mystery Pin Blind Pack will be released on July 29 — you get two in each pack, and the set features nine characters.

The next special release is a brand new one. On July 11 at 8 a.m. PT, the Disney Store will release the never-before-seen Light-Up Doombuggy Figure. The figure shows the three Hitchhiking Ghosts sitting in an Omnimover, aka one of the seats guests sit in during the Haunted Mansion attraction. This would make the perfect Halloween table centerpiece, if you ask me.

And finally, if Halloween in July weren’t enough, try Christmas in July. The Haunted Mansion ornaments will go on sale on July 21 at 8 a.m. PT, featuring some of the iconic ride characters.

Where To Buy Disney Store’s Haunted Mansion Collection

You can buy Disney Store’s Haunted Mansion Collection on July 7 online at DisneyStore.com, or in Disney Stores around the country. Happy Halloween!