The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Summerween is officially in full swing at Bath & Body Works with their newest collection. Why wait until October to channel some Halloween spirit when you can grab holiday-inspired fragrances, candles, and soaps through July 14? After the success of recent launches like the Bath & Body Works Disney Princess collection, it only makes sense for the brand to dive back into another eye-catching theme for this fast-growing seasonal obsession.

The origin of the phrase spans back only a few years, first coined by the show Gravity Falls in 2012. Thanks to social media trends and nostalgia over the hit animated series, Summerween has experienced a significant upsurge in popularity. Now, we get to combine classic Halloween symbols like ghouls, jack-o’-lanterns, and black cats with pastel-toned summer aesthetics.

The full Summerween collection became available in Bath & Body Works stores on July 7, featuring over 70 products. With six main scents — I Scream Float, Vampire Blood, Immortal, Ghoul Friend, Wicked Vanilla Woods, and “Candy Apple Cauldron — this drop is stacked with fragrances fit for the occasion. Whether you’re stocking up on body care or looking to take part in the Halloween festivities in the middle of summer, this collection has something for everyone. Here are some of the cutest products from the newest Bath & Body Works Summerween collection.

Bath & Body Works Halloween Sweet Shop Projector ($40) This Wallflowers Fragrance Plug is a great way to bring some Halloween spirit into any room while wafting your favorite scent from the collection. Once plugged in, the nightlight glows continuously, casting illuminating shapes of skeletons, bats, sparkles, and bows. See On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Light-up Creepy Cat ($10) This themed accessory is perfect for keeping your favorite sanitizer close at hand. Clip this light-up sanitizer holder to your bag, backpack, or purse to show off your Summerween pride in style. See On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Ghoul Friend Shimmer Fizz Body Lotion ($19) With fragrance notes like dark strawberries, peony, and citrus, this bright and fruity body lotion is the ultimate blend of summertime vibes and seasonal spirit. Ghoul Friend’s packaging is also one of the most vibrant in the collection, embodying summer with its pastel purple and hot pink backdrops, with a touch of glitter and spider webs. See On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Frankenstein Shea-Infused Lounge Socks ($9) Infused with shea butter, these Frankenstein lounge socks make great gifts for horror movie lovers and self-care connoisseurs alike. Pair these socks with a cozy night in to enjoy Summerween in comfort. See On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Vampire Blood Gift Set ($39) Make gifting easy with the Vampire Blood Gift Set. With notes of red berries, jasmine, and plum, this scent is equal parts fruity and floral. Including body cream, body wash, fine fragrance mist, and hand cream, these products come pre-arranged inside a stylish red-and-black gift bag. See On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Bat Friends Car Fragrance Holder ($13) This multicolored fragrance holder has a built-in clip for easy attachment to a visor, seat pocket, or air vents. Pair with your favorite Summerween scent to add some early holiday spirit to your car. See On Bath & Body Works