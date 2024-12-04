The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Let’s face it: Finding the perfect gift for that cool girl in your life can feel like a high-stakes mission. Maybe your best friend is the human embodiment of all your Pinterest boards. Maybe your sister is the type of person who has her finger on the pulse of every new trend. Or maybe you’re not afraid to claim that Cool Girl title for yourself. And yes, It Girl may be a broad term that gets thrown around a lot these days, but this type of person calls for the most specific (and perfect!) holiday gift, which is why we all need this Cool Girl gift guide.

As a woman, I will acknowledge that finding the best gifts for other women can be a challenge. The perfect gift feels thoughtful, intentional, and of course, personal. You want something that feels thoughtful and screams, “I saw this and I immediately thought of you!” And let’s be real, with endless options and the overwhelming pressure to get the perfect gift, decision fatigue is so real.

But not to worry! If you just so happen to draw this cool girl’s name when you play Secret Santa with all your gal pals, consider your problem officially solved. Read on for gifts that are perfect for the beloved cool girl in your life.