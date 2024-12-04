The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Let’s face it: Finding the perfect gift for that cool girl in your life can feel like a high-stakes mission. Maybe your best friend is the human embodiment of all your Pinterest boards. Maybe your sister is the type of person who has her finger on the pulse of every new trend. Or maybe you’re not afraid to claim that Cool Girl title for yourself. And yes, It Girl may be a broad term that gets thrown around a lot these days, but this type of person calls for the most specific (and perfect!) holiday gift, which is why we all need this Cool Girl gift guide.
As a woman, I will acknowledge that finding the best gifts for other women can be a challenge. The perfect gift feels thoughtful, intentional, and of course, personal. You want something that feels thoughtful and screams, “I saw this and I immediately thought of you!” And let’s be real, with endless options and the overwhelming pressure to get the perfect gift, decision fatigue is so real.
But not to worry! If you just so happen to draw this cool girl’s name when you play Secret Santa with all your gal pals, consider your problem officially solved. Read on for gifts that are perfect for the beloved cool girl in your life.
- Bed Chem Sleep Kit ($30)
This sleep set is the perfect gift for the Carpenter in your life because — let’s be real — all Carpenters are It Girls. The kit comes with two satin pillowcases that are (appropriately) printed with “Bed Chem” lyrics, a sleep mask, and a drawstring bag. It’s the perfect gift for building camaraderie… if you know what I mean.
- Rhode Fall Lip Case ($38)
With the release of their Fall Duo lip tints, a rhode phone case in the shade espresso is the perfect gift for your cool girl. That is, if she hasn’t purchased this for herself already. If that’s the case (pun not intended), you can always buy her another case in a different shade — it also comes in toast, ribbon, and raspberry jelly.
- Victoria’s Secret Glazed Satin Short Pajama Set ($52)
There’s something about a silky Victoria’s Secret pajama set that just transports you back to the glitz and glamour of VS shows back in the early 2000s. That honestly just makes it all the more perfect for the angel in your life! With its silky material, embroidered logo, and dreamy pink hue, these are the perfect pajamas for the glam girl you adore.
- Intelligent Change The Five Minute Journal ($29)
One trait that most It Girls share is their desire to practice self-improvement. And what better way to do that than with the popular five-minute journal? With prompts centered around practicing gratitude, reducing anxiety, and overall improving your well-being, this is the ideal gift for every cool girl looking to glow up.
- Dior Makeup and Skincare Set ($86)
Gossip Girl It Girl Serena van der Woodsen once said, “Lipstick lasts longer, but gloss is more fun,” and personally, I’m a firm believer in that motto. If your girl is, too, then this limited-edition beauty set is the perfect gift for her. It not only comes with the Dior Addict Lip Maximizer and Lip Glow, it also comes with Dior’s Capture Totale le Sérum. And as an added bonus, the elegant packaging is a gift all on its own.
- SKIMS Sweater Pointelle Onesie ($98)
Cozy nights inside never looked so good! With its snug, flattering fit and soft fabric, this onesie is perfect if you still want to look cute from the comfort of your home. Plus, it comes in an adorable snowflake pointelle knit. What more could you ask for?
- Revlon One-Step Volumizer Dry Brush ($62)
Because volume is essential to every cool girl hair care routine. Specifically designed to deliver volume and shine with every use, this dry brush is a great addition to any hair regimen.
- Mejuri Duet Mixed Ring ($98)
This ring comes straight from Mejuri’s Duet collection, designed for stacking with others in your jewelry box. Each ring is made with precious materials including sterling silver and gold, ideal for showing your girl how precious she is to you. It’s simple, elegant, and won’t tarnish. What more could you want?
- New York or Nowhere Motto Mini Tote ($60)
Arguably one of the many bags every It Girl has in their lineup, this tote is the perfect present if the girl you’re gifting this to hasn’t gotten her hands on it yet. With its signature embroidered graphics and 100% cotton material, this bag is as durable as it is stylish. And yes, it will always be New York or nowhere!
- Camp Snap Arctic White Digital Camera ($65)
Who doesn’t love a vintage camera moment? This is the ideal gift for the girl that wants to document every single detail of her life in an effortlessly cool way. This durable camera is screen-free and features a strong design as well as a battery that can be recharged. These are only produced in small batches, so be sure to snag one before they run out!
- Kitsch Ceramic Thermal Rollers ($11)
These budget-friendly rollers are ideal for the cool girl who loves a good blowout. All you have to do is roll them into your hair, dry with a blow dryer, and wake up with the perfect, effortless blowout. It comes with three different-sized rollers, and the clips ensure a strong hold that won’t damage or pull on your hair.
- Dolce Vita Reyes Ballet Flats ($120)
Ballet flats have arguably been the “it shoes” of the year. One color I’ve been seeing everywhere? Silver. So if you or your cool girl are looking for attention-grabbing shoes that are just the right amount of extra, these Dolce Vita flats are for you.
- Chamberlain Coffee Matcha Latte Variety Pack ($57)
Created by none other than Emma Chamberlain, this matcha lineup is both deliciously healthy and easy to make at home. This particular pack comes with blue, lavender, and strawberry matcha latte flavors, making it the ideal fun drink for your cool girl. It’s sure to become a staple in her morning routine.
- Favorite Child Collective Pink Reading is Sexy Sweater ($59)
This effortlessly-chic (and truthful!) sweater is an ideal, fun, and flirty addition to any wardrobe. With its snug and cozy fit, this is the perfect gift for the It Girl who loves a good book as much as she loves a good sweater.