The Bath & Body Works Early Black Friday Sale Includes $13 Full-Size Candles

It is officially the holiday season, and if you need some help ringing in these months of festivities and cheer, Bath & Body Works has you covered. Announced on Nov. 25, Bath & Body Works is kicking of Black Friday week right with some of the best early deals of the season. Skip the chaos of Black Friday and get your shopping done ahead of time and on a budget this year with the Bath & Body Works early Black Friday sale!

Personally, I’m of the belief that scent is one of the best ways to get someone in the holiday spirit. The smell of chestnuts, pine, candy canes, and hot cocoa will never fail to get me in a wintery mood. With hundreds of scents, Bath & Body Works has literally every candle you’ll need to spread Christmas joy. These early Black Friday deals are also great for gift-giving — anyone will love the gift of a candle this winter. But, if you want to save this deal for yourself, I won’t judge! Bath & Body Works is great for any self-care routine or study night and will freshen up even the most musty dorm room.

There are a few early Black Friday deals that will be available to shoppers between Tuesday, Nov. 26 and Wednesday, Nov. 27, but don’t stress about the specifics — we’ve got everything you need to know. I really can’t imagine the holidays without a nice holiday candle, and with Bath & Body Works’ early Black Friday deals, neither should you!

The first deal starting on Nov. 26 is a serious discount on three-wick candles: they’re all $12.95! Bath and Body Works’ iconic three-wicks will last you months, and fill your space with all the best holiday vibes. Plus, the candles usually retail for $25-$35, meaning this deal is not one to be taken lightly. If you’re preparing yourself for it now, here are a few new holiday scents to add to your wishlist: Vanilla Eggnog, Peppermint Bark, Gingerbread Bakery, and Frosted Forest. But I doubt you’ll be able to choose just one.

The next deal is a buy three, get three free deal on all Bath & Body Works body care products. This includes Ultimate Hydration Body Cream ($18) in scents like Winter Candy Apple and Twisted Peppermint. Bath & Body Works’s Body Wash ($16) will keep you feeling clean and smelling good all winter long. Shop Fragrance Mists ($19) to use as body and room mists, and don’t forget about the brand’s iconic Whipped Body Butter ($21) while you’re at it. By Nov. 27, there is no doubt in mind that you’ll be the best smelling person on campus.

The final deal for Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 is another hit: All lip care products are $2.95. While known for their candles, Bath & Body Works also has a killer line of lip care products including lip scrubs ($11), lip tints ($13), lip oils ($13), and lip glosses ($9) to name a few.

And just when you thought this deal couldn’t get any better: Bath & Body Works’ new Emily In Paris collab drops on Nov. 26, and is included in all these deals. This line includes Parisian-inspired scents like Champagne in Paris, Macaron Cloud, and Lavender Luxe — all great for channeling your inner Emily this winter.

The main takeaway from these early Black Friday deals? Bath & Body Works does Black Friday right.