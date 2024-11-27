The Bath & Body Works Black Friday Sale Is Seriously Wild

What makes you think of the holidays more than the scent of a fresh Christmas tree or roasted chestnuts? There is no better way to get into the spirit this winter than with festive scents. And lucky for you, Bath & Body Works has announced their Black Friday sale for 2024 and let’s just say, it’s better than Christmas morning.

If you’re having trouble thinking of the perfect gifts this holiday season, look no further than Bath & Body Works — and with these Black Friday deals, you’ll be able to get something for everyone on your list. Not sure what to get for your mom? Try a three-wick candle. Shopping for the roommate that has everything? I’m sure they’d appreciate a Bath & Body Works lip scrub. And don’t let the gift giving stop there — after a long finals season, you definitely deserve some self-care. What better way to treat yourself than with a new body wash or lotion? Not every store or deal is worth the potential chaos of Black Friday, but Bath & Body Works is worth the trip to the mall (or you can even shop online). Plus, avoid any potential havoc by simply panning ahead. This article details all the deals from Bath & Body Works for Black Friday, so you’ll know exactly what to put in your cart.

The Bath and Body Works Black Friday sale will start on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving) and go through Nov. 29, aka Black Friday. The deal? It’s the buy three, get three free mix and match event. The deal is pretty much in the name: You pick any six Bath & Body Works products, and the 3 most inexpensive products are taken off the final price. Everything in the store is on sale and included in this promotion, so there’s no need to worry about technicalities. While Bath & Body Works stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, you can still get your discount online. And if you’re shopping in stores on Friday and want to get ahead, Bath & Body Works opens at 6 a.m. on Nov. 29.

If you’re looking for some candles to shop, Bath & Body Works’s holiday scents like Lavender and Pine, Cookie Butter Truffle, and Christmas Cabin are great places to start. This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the scent Winter Candy Apple. This tried-and-true classic is a safe bet when shopping for friends and family. Finally, all of the Bath & Body Works x Emily in Paris collection is also included in this sale, meaning you’ll be smelling like a true Parisian princess in scents like Macaron Cloud and Lavender Luxe.

If that wasn’t enough, shoppers will also get Bath & Body Works’ limited-edition Black Friday tote bag for $40 with any purchase over $40. This bag features the brand’s iconic scent A Thousand Wishes packed inside a gorgeous, high-shine puffer tote. This bag and its contents have a value of over $130, meaning you’ll be getting some serious savings.

With these Black Friday deals, you’ll be stocked up and smelling good all year long!