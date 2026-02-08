Bad Bunny took over the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 8, and it was nothing short of groundbreaking. Before the music even started, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl outfit had fans talking from the beginning, with the Grammy-winning artist wearing an all-white jersey that read “Ocasio” and featured the number 64 on the back. While Bad Bunny didn’t confirm what the outfit symbolized, fans think they might’ve figured out the meaning.

Bad Bunny — aka Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — delivered an unforgettable performance at the 2026 Super Bowl half time show. While everyone noticed some of his special guests, eagle-eyed fans spotted a touching reference in Bad Bunny’s outfit. The “NUEVAYoL” singer was sporting a cream jersey-inspired top with the number 64 and his last name, “Ocasio” on it. The last name also belongs to his mother, Lysaurie Ocasio. Fans speculate that 64 could refer to when Bad Bunny’s mother was born. Of course, if this theory is true, it is a very heartfelt nod to the woman that raised him.

Bad Bunny’s has never been shy in showing his love for his mom. On Feb. 5 ahead of the Super Bowl, he spoke to media at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference about what his mom’s support has meant to him throughout his life. “The first person that came to my mind is my mom because she believed in me,” Bad Bunny said when asked who has supported him. “And I’m not talking about my music career — I’m just talking about before everything, she believed in me as a person. As a human.” He continued, “She believed that I could be a good person, you know? Smart guy. Talent. I think that’s what got me here.” He finished by saying, “Not because she believed that I was a great artist, but she believed that I’m a great person. And that feels better, even, than anything else.”

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Not only did Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl outfit potentially show his love for his mom, but his family as a whole. And the halftime show nod wasn’t the first time Benito has demonstrated how much his family means to him. In the music video for “LA MuDANZA,” off Bad Bunny’s Grammy Award-winning album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, the intro shows his parents’ love story, through photos of the couple and his other family members. The song’s lyrics directly mention his parents’ story as well, ending the first verse with, “A round of applause for mom and dad ’cause they really nailed it.”

While fans may not know for sure whether or not the “Ocasio 64” jersey was a direct mention to his mother, it’s clear that Bad Bunny has so much love for her, his family, and of course, Puerto Rico.