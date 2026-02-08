Fans had been waiting with bated breath for Bad Bunny to take the stage for the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show, but they couldn’t have predicted just how many other stars they’d see too. ICYMI, there were *so* many celebrity cameos in the Bad Bunny halftime show — let’s break down exactly who was there (because some of them were just vibing in the background and, TBH, may have gone unnoticed).

For starters, Bad Bunny’s most noticeable cameos included Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, who each hopped on the mic to sing. Gaga sang a version of “Die with a Smile” to a reggaeton backing band. Then, Martin, a fellow Puertorriqueño, took over for a few lines of “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii” (much to Twitter’s delight).

But that’s not all for Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl concert… I mean, halftime show performance. His iconic Pink Casita — which was filled with nods to his home of Puerto Rico, as well as references for Latinos everywhere — made up part of the performance’s stage and served as a party pad for a number of celebs during the show. Pedro Pascal was one of the first celebs to be spotted, soon followed by Cardi B (who was actually rumored to be a special guest performer for the show). Also dancing at the front of the casita were Karol G, Jessica Alba, Alix Earle, and young reggaeton artist Young Miko.

Idk about yall but I felt REAL American tonight 🇵🇷#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/5khkCbnfFH — 🪙 (@Rollupthepar) February 9, 2026

Fans quickly took to Twitter/X to celebrate not just Bad Bunny’s performance, but the variety of stars he got to share the stage with him. “Idk about yall but i felt REAL American tonight” twitter user @Rollupthepar posted with a Puerto Rican flag. Another user, @nerimaryya, wrote, “En efecto, esto es cine. [Indeed, this is cinema]” along with a photo of Bad Bunny with Lady Gaga at the end of her performance.

As far as representation goes, Bad Bunny’s performance was one to remember. And it wasn’t just celebs he sought representation with: To close out his halftime show, Bad Bunny led a march on the field to an elongated version of the intro to his most popular hit off of his most recent (and now Grammy award-winning, BTW) album, DTMF. “God Bless America,” he said as he marched across the Levi’s Stadium field. He then went through all the names of countries in Latin America, finishing with the United States and Canada — and, of course, his beloved Puerto Rico. One of the final images of the show was the football he was holding, which was emblazoned with the words, “Together we are America.”