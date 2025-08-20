This is a sponsored feature. All opinions are 100% from Her Campus.

Pore perfectionist. Clear-skin obsessed. Glow aficionado. Sound like you? Then you absolutely need to join us for “Cetaphil’s Skincare Sleepover: A Night to Nourish,” the Her Campus x Cetaphil event happening next week. Get all the deets below!

Who: You (duh) and other Gen Z skincare-lovers

When: August 27th, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Temple House • 1415 Euclid Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139

If you haven’t heard, Cetaphil, the dermatologist-recommended sensitive skincare brand, just launched the Nourishing Oil To Foam Cleanser, your soon-to-be fave product. It washes away impurities like dirt and makeup (and, of course, the sweat from walking to and from class in the Miami heat) while deep cleaning your skin and protecting your skin barrier. The Nourishing Oil to Foam Cleanser also supports your skin’s optimal pH levels and provides up to 24 hours of hydration, thanks to the nourishing and soothing ingredients like flaxseed oil and Pentavitin®. TLDR? This dual-action cleanser is a must-have.

To share our excitement for this new product, Her Campus and Cetaphil are throwing a party to celebrate its debut, giving a chance for Miami skincare gurus to learn more about this nourishing and hydrating cleanser and try it IRL.

In addition to getting your hands (and face) on Cetaphil’s new Nourishing Oil To Foam Cleanser, you can also expect:

Influencer-led panel and social station, moderated by a member of Cetaphil’s medical team

Demonstration of the cleanser in use with skin-science technology

A pink carpet and other photo opps to capture the moment

A chance to connect and bond with other skincare lovers

Yummy snacks and bites

Branded merch

DJ playing the best tunes

+ so much more!

RSVP to “Cetaphil’s Skincare Sleepover: A Night to Nourish,” the iconic, totally free IRL skincare event, right now! You don’t want to miss this!

Can’t make it to Miami for the event? No worries! Just add the Nourishing Oil To Foam Cleanser to your cart and get ready to cleanse and hydrate your skin like never before.

Nourishing Oil To Foam Cleanser

See you soon!